Medicinal Chemistry: Lipid Pharmacology, Volume 2 focuses on the effects of drugs on lipid metabolism. This book explores the methodology in lipid chemistry by which transport and release mechanisms can be investigated very effectively by the use of drugs. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the total lipid fraction that can be isolated from tissues by any one of many solvent extraction procedures. This text then defines atherosclerosis disease and explores the studies in experimental atherosclerosis, which are designed to better understand the progression of this disease in humans. Other chapters discuss the inhibitors of cholesterol biosynthesis and examine the pathways involved in the synthesis of other classes of lipids. This book describes as well all drugs known to influence steroid metabolism in humans and other mammals. The final chapter deals with the biological activity of a substance, which is determined by several factors. Chemists, biochemists, and pharmacologists will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Chapter 1 Methods for the Study of Lipid Changes in Biological Experiments

I. Isolation of Lipids from Tissue

II. Separation of Lipid Classes

III. Chemical Methods for Class Determinations

IV. Gas Chromatography Procedures

V. Special Instrumental Methods

VI. Radioactivity Measurements

References

Chapter 2 Experimental Atherosclerosis

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Atherosclerosis

III. Grading of Atherosclerosis

IV. General Considerations

V. Experimental Atherosclerosis in Different Animal Species

VI. Epilogue

References

Chapter 3 Drugs Affecting Lipid Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Considerations

III. α-Phenylbutyric Acid and Related Compounds

IV. Derivatives of Dimethyl- or Diethylaminoethanol

V. Benzmalecene

VI. Steroids

VII. Nicotinic Acid

VIII. Vanadium

IX. Analogs of Mevalonic Acid

X. Terpenes

XI. Inhibitor of Cholesterol Synthesis (I.C.S.)

XII. 1-p-Chlorophenylpentylsuccinate

XIII. Psychotropic Drugs

References

Chapter 4 Drugs, Hormones, and Other Factors Influencing Steroid and Sterol Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Steroid Pharmacology

III. Methods of Investigation

IV. Physiological Control of Steroid and Sterol Metabolism

V. Some Factors Influencing Steroid and Sterol Transformations in Animal Tissues

VI. Drugs Inhibiting Steroid Biogenesis in the Adrenal Cortex

VII. Drugs and Hormones Influencing Cholesterol Catabolism

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 5 Essential Fatty Acids

I. Definition and History

II. Chemistry

III. Occurrence

IV. Metabolism

V. Function

VI. Dietary Requirement

References

Chapter 6 Nicotinic Acid and Derivatives

I. Historical Introduction

II. The Effect of Nicotinic Acid Administration on Serum Lipids of Experimental Animals

III. The Effect of Nicotinic Acid Administration on Serum Lipids in Man

IV. The Effect of the Administration of Large Oral Doses of Nicotinic Acid on Metabolism Other Than Lipid Metabolism

V. The Effect of Compounds Related to Nicotinic Acid on Lipid Metabolism

VI. The Mechanism of Action of Nicotinic Acid in Lowering Blood Lipids

References

Chapter 7 The Thyroid and Lipid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. The Influence of the Thyroid on Cholesterol Metabolism

III. The Influence of the Thyroid on the Metabolism of Lipids Other Than Cholesterol

References

Chapter 8 Gonadal Hormones and Lipid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Sex Differences in Incidences of Atherosclerosis and Related Mortality

III. Sex Differences in the Concentration and Distribution of Circulating Lipids

IV. Serum Lipids in the Hypogonadal State

V. Influence of Exogenous Gonadal Hormones on Circulating Lipids and Mortality

VI. Sex and Gonadal Hormone Influences on Circulating Lipids and Atherosclerosis in Animals

VII. Influence of Gonadal Hormones on Lipid Synthesis

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 9 Catecholamines

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Catecholamines in the Intact Animal on the Concentration of Lipids in Blood Plasma and Tissues

III. The Action of Catecholamines in Adipose Tissue

IV. The Role of Catecholamines and the Sympathetic Nervous System in the Physiological Regulation of Fat Metabolism

V. Summary

References

Chapter 10 Herapin, Heparinoids, and The Clearing Factor

I. Introduction

II. The Clearing Factor

III. Endogenous and Tissue Clearing Factor

IV. Clearing Factor Inhibitors

V. Role of Clearing Factor

VI. Toxicology of Heparinoids

VII. Absorption of Heparin and Heparinoids from Gastrointestinal Tract

References

Chapter 11 Drugs Acting on Lipid Catabolism and Excretion

I. Introduction

II. Essential Physiological Data Regarding the Catabolism and the Excretion of Cholesterol

III. Pharmacological Actions on the Catabolism and Excretion of Cholesterol

IV. Essential Physiological Data Regarding the Catabolism and the Excretion of Lipids Other Than Cholesterol

V. Pharmacological Actions on the Catabolism and on the Excretion of Lipids Other Than Cholesterol

References

Chapter 12 The Metabolism and Dispositionof Hypocholesteremic Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Carboxylic Acids

III. Derivatives of β-Diethylaminoethanol

IV. The Iodothyronines

V. Metabolism of Specific Iodothyronines

References

Author Index

Subject Index