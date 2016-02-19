Lipid Pharmacology
Medicinal Chemistry: Lipid Pharmacology, Volume 2 focuses on the effects of drugs on lipid metabolism. This book explores the methodology in lipid chemistry by which transport and release mechanisms can be investigated very effectively by the use of drugs. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the total lipid fraction that can be isolated from tissues by any one of many solvent extraction procedures. This text then defines atherosclerosis disease and explores the studies in experimental atherosclerosis, which are designed to better understand the progression of this disease in humans. Other chapters discuss the inhibitors of cholesterol biosynthesis and examine the pathways involved in the synthesis of other classes of lipids. This book describes as well all drugs known to influence steroid metabolism in humans and other mammals. The final chapter deals with the biological activity of a substance, which is determined by several factors. Chemists, biochemists, and pharmacologists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Chapter 1 Methods for the Study of Lipid Changes in Biological Experiments
I. Isolation of Lipids from Tissue
II. Separation of Lipid Classes
III. Chemical Methods for Class Determinations
IV. Gas Chromatography Procedures
V. Special Instrumental Methods
VI. Radioactivity Measurements
References
Chapter 2 Experimental Atherosclerosis
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Atherosclerosis
III. Grading of Atherosclerosis
IV. General Considerations
V. Experimental Atherosclerosis in Different Animal Species
VI. Epilogue
References
Chapter 3 Drugs Affecting Lipid Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. α-Phenylbutyric Acid and Related Compounds
IV. Derivatives of Dimethyl- or Diethylaminoethanol
V. Benzmalecene
VI. Steroids
VII. Nicotinic Acid
VIII. Vanadium
IX. Analogs of Mevalonic Acid
X. Terpenes
XI. Inhibitor of Cholesterol Synthesis (I.C.S.)
XII. 1-p-Chlorophenylpentylsuccinate
XIII. Psychotropic Drugs
References
Chapter 4 Drugs, Hormones, and Other Factors Influencing Steroid and Sterol Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Pharmacology
III. Methods of Investigation
IV. Physiological Control of Steroid and Sterol Metabolism
V. Some Factors Influencing Steroid and Sterol Transformations in Animal Tissues
VI. Drugs Inhibiting Steroid Biogenesis in the Adrenal Cortex
VII. Drugs and Hormones Influencing Cholesterol Catabolism
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5 Essential Fatty Acids
I. Definition and History
II. Chemistry
III. Occurrence
IV. Metabolism
V. Function
VI. Dietary Requirement
References
Chapter 6 Nicotinic Acid and Derivatives
I. Historical Introduction
II. The Effect of Nicotinic Acid Administration on Serum Lipids of Experimental Animals
III. The Effect of Nicotinic Acid Administration on Serum Lipids in Man
IV. The Effect of the Administration of Large Oral Doses of Nicotinic Acid on Metabolism Other Than Lipid Metabolism
V. The Effect of Compounds Related to Nicotinic Acid on Lipid Metabolism
VI. The Mechanism of Action of Nicotinic Acid in Lowering Blood Lipids
References
Chapter 7 The Thyroid and Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Influence of the Thyroid on Cholesterol Metabolism
III. The Influence of the Thyroid on the Metabolism of Lipids Other Than Cholesterol
References
Chapter 8 Gonadal Hormones and Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Sex Differences in Incidences of Atherosclerosis and Related Mortality
III. Sex Differences in the Concentration and Distribution of Circulating Lipids
IV. Serum Lipids in the Hypogonadal State
V. Influence of Exogenous Gonadal Hormones on Circulating Lipids and Mortality
VI. Sex and Gonadal Hormone Influences on Circulating Lipids and Atherosclerosis in Animals
VII. Influence of Gonadal Hormones on Lipid Synthesis
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Catecholamines
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Catecholamines in the Intact Animal on the Concentration of Lipids in Blood Plasma and Tissues
III. The Action of Catecholamines in Adipose Tissue
IV. The Role of Catecholamines and the Sympathetic Nervous System in the Physiological Regulation of Fat Metabolism
V. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Herapin, Heparinoids, and The Clearing Factor
I. Introduction
II. The Clearing Factor
III. Endogenous and Tissue Clearing Factor
IV. Clearing Factor Inhibitors
V. Role of Clearing Factor
VI. Toxicology of Heparinoids
VII. Absorption of Heparin and Heparinoids from Gastrointestinal Tract
References
Chapter 11 Drugs Acting on Lipid Catabolism and Excretion
I. Introduction
II. Essential Physiological Data Regarding the Catabolism and the Excretion of Cholesterol
III. Pharmacological Actions on the Catabolism and Excretion of Cholesterol
IV. Essential Physiological Data Regarding the Catabolism and the Excretion of Lipids Other Than Cholesterol
V. Pharmacological Actions on the Catabolism and on the Excretion of Lipids Other Than Cholesterol
References
Chapter 12 The Metabolism and Dispositionof Hypocholesteremic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Carboxylic Acids
III. Derivatives of β-Diethylaminoethanol
IV. The Iodothyronines
V. Metabolism of Specific Iodothyronines
References
Author Index
Subject Index
