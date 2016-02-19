Lipid Peroxides in Biology and Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127680507, 9780323153454

Lipid Peroxides in Biology and Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Kunio Yagi
eBook ISBN: 9780323153454
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Lipid Peroxides in Biology and Medicine emphasizes the importance of the control of lipid peroxides in the body for the prevention and treatment of degenerative diseases.

This book discusses the production of free radicals in vivo from the action of xenobiotics, and comparative aspects of several model lipid peroxidation systems. The lipid peroxidation and membrane alterations in erythrocyte survival, and lipid peroxidations of cholesterol are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the mechanism of protection against membrane peroxidation, lipid peroxides as a cause of vascular diseases, and peroxide-mediated metabolic activation of carcinogens. Other topics include lipid peroxide in aging process and production of ethane and pentane during lipid peroxidation.

This publication is valuable to biologists, medical practitioners, and clinicians researching on lipid peroxides.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

The Production of Free Radicals in Vivo from the Action of Xenobiotics: The Initiation of Autoxidation of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids by Nitrogen Dioxide and Ozone

Comparative Aspects of Several Model Lipid Peroxidation Systems

Metabolic and Functional Significance and Prostaglandins in Lipid Peroxide Research

Microsomal Lipid Peroxidation: Mechanism and Some Biomedical Implications

Lipid Peroxidation and Membrane Alterations in Erythrocyte Survival

Lipid Peroxidations of Cholesterol

Interaction Between an Organic Hydroperoxide and an Unsaturated Phospholipid and α-Tocopherol in Model Membranes

A Superoxide-Activated Lipid-Albumin Chemotactic Factor for Neutrophils

The Role of Oxygen and Oxygen Radicals in the Biosynthesis and Regulation of Mitochondrial and Cytoplasmic Superoxide Dismutase in Eukaryotes

Role of GSH Peroxidase in Lipid Peroxide Metabolism

Mechanism of Protection against Membrane Peroxidation

Control of Lipid Peroxidation by a Heat-Labile Cytosolic Factor

Production of Ethane and Pentane During Lipid Peroxidation: Biphasic Effect of Oxygen

Measurement of in Vivo Lipid Peroxidation Via Exhaled Pentane and Protection by Vitamin Ε

Assay for Serum Lipid Peroxide Level and Its Clinical Significance

The Role of Lipid Peroxidation on the Development of Photosensitive Syndrome by Pheophorbide a

Adriamycin-Induced Lipid Peroxidation and Its Protection

Arachidonate Peroxidation and Functions of Human Platelets

Liver and Serum Lipid Peroxide Levels in Patients with Liver Diseases

Lipid Peroxides as a Cause of Vascular Diseases

Lipid Peroxide in Aging Process

Peroxide-Mediated Metabolic Activation of Carcinogens

Lipid Peroxidation and Oxidative Damage to DNA

Index

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153454

About the Editor

Kunio Yagi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.