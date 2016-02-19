Lipid Peroxides in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Lipid Peroxides in Biology and Medicine emphasizes the importance of the control of lipid peroxides in the body for the prevention and treatment of degenerative diseases.
This book discusses the production of free radicals in vivo from the action of xenobiotics, and comparative aspects of several model lipid peroxidation systems. The lipid peroxidation and membrane alterations in erythrocyte survival, and lipid peroxidations of cholesterol are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the mechanism of protection against membrane peroxidation, lipid peroxides as a cause of vascular diseases, and peroxide-mediated metabolic activation of carcinogens. Other topics include lipid peroxide in aging process and production of ethane and pentane during lipid peroxidation.
This publication is valuable to biologists, medical practitioners, and clinicians researching on lipid peroxides.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Production of Free Radicals in Vivo from the Action of Xenobiotics: The Initiation of Autoxidation of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids by Nitrogen Dioxide and Ozone
Comparative Aspects of Several Model Lipid Peroxidation Systems
Metabolic and Functional Significance and Prostaglandins in Lipid Peroxide Research
Microsomal Lipid Peroxidation: Mechanism and Some Biomedical Implications
Lipid Peroxidation and Membrane Alterations in Erythrocyte Survival
Lipid Peroxidations of Cholesterol
Interaction Between an Organic Hydroperoxide and an Unsaturated Phospholipid and α-Tocopherol in Model Membranes
A Superoxide-Activated Lipid-Albumin Chemotactic Factor for Neutrophils
The Role of Oxygen and Oxygen Radicals in the Biosynthesis and Regulation of Mitochondrial and Cytoplasmic Superoxide Dismutase in Eukaryotes
Role of GSH Peroxidase in Lipid Peroxide Metabolism
Mechanism of Protection against Membrane Peroxidation
Control of Lipid Peroxidation by a Heat-Labile Cytosolic Factor
Production of Ethane and Pentane During Lipid Peroxidation: Biphasic Effect of Oxygen
Measurement of in Vivo Lipid Peroxidation Via Exhaled Pentane and Protection by Vitamin Ε
Assay for Serum Lipid Peroxide Level and Its Clinical Significance
The Role of Lipid Peroxidation on the Development of Photosensitive Syndrome by Pheophorbide a
Adriamycin-Induced Lipid Peroxidation and Its Protection
Arachidonate Peroxidation and Functions of Human Platelets
Liver and Serum Lipid Peroxide Levels in Patients with Liver Diseases
Lipid Peroxides as a Cause of Vascular Diseases
Lipid Peroxide in Aging Process
Peroxide-Mediated Metabolic Activation of Carcinogens
Lipid Peroxidation and Oxidative Damage to DNA
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153454