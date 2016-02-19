Lipid Peroxides in Biology and Medicine emphasizes the importance of the control of lipid peroxides in the body for the prevention and treatment of degenerative diseases.

This book discusses the production of free radicals in vivo from the action of xenobiotics, and comparative aspects of several model lipid peroxidation systems. The lipid peroxidation and membrane alterations in erythrocyte survival, and lipid peroxidations of cholesterol are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the mechanism of protection against membrane peroxidation, lipid peroxides as a cause of vascular diseases, and peroxide-mediated metabolic activation of carcinogens. Other topics include lipid peroxide in aging process and production of ethane and pentane during lipid peroxidation.

This publication is valuable to biologists, medical practitioners, and clinicians researching on lipid peroxides.