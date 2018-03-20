Lipid Modification by Enzymes and Engineered Microbes
1st Edition
Description
Lipid Modification by Enzymes and Engineered Microbes covers the state-of-the art use of enzymes as natural biocatalysts to modify oils, also presenting how microorganisms, such as yeast, can be designed. In the past ten years, the field has made enormous progress, not only with respect to the tools developed for the development of designer enzymes, but also in the metabolic engineering of microbes, the discovery of novel enzyme activities, and in reaction engineering/process development. For the first time, these advances are covered in a single-volume that is edited by leading enzymatic scientist Uwe Borchscheuer and authored by an international team of experts.
Key Features
- Identifies how, and when, to use enzymes and microbes for lipid modification
- Provides enzymatic, microbial and metabolic techniques for lipid modification
- Covers lipases, acyltransferases, phospholipases, lipoxygenases, monooxygenases, isomerases and sophorolipids
- Includes lipid modification for use in food, biofuels, oleochemicals and polymer precursors
Readership
Researchers in food and industrial applications of enzyme use. Researchers in biocatalysis/metabolic engineering
Table of Contents
1. Enzymes in Lipid Modification: An Overview
2. Protein Engineering of Enzymes Involved in Lipid Modification
3. Lipases/Acyltransferases for Lipid Modification in Aqueous Media
4. Enzymatic Modification of Phospholipids by Phospholipase D
5. Enzymatic Decarboxylation as a Tool for the Defunctionalization of Lipids
6. Hydratase, Dehydrogenase, Isomerase, and Enone Reductase Involved in Fatty Acid Saturation Metabolism
7. Regiospecific Conversion of Lipids and Fatty Acids through Enzymatic Cascade Reactions
8. Enzymatic Gum Treatment
9. Structured Lipids in Commercial Applications
10. Biodiesel Using Lipases
11. Enzymatic Synthesis of Polymers
12. Conventional and Oleaginous Yeasts as Platforms for Lipid Modification and Production
13. Enzymatic Synthesis of Glycolipid Surfactants
14. Sophorolipid Modification: The Power of Yeasts and Enzymes
15. Upscaling of Enzymatic Processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131688
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131671
About the Editor
Uwe Bornscheuer
Prof. Uwe Bornscheuer from Greifswald University is a leading expert in enzymatic lipid modification as documented in numerous peer-reviewed publications, reviews as well as patents. He has received several scientific awards including the Chevreul Medal (French Lipid Society, 2012), the Normann Medal (DGF, Germany, 2014) and the Stephen S. Chang Award (AOCS, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology and Enzyme Catalysis, Institute of Biochemistry, Greifswald University