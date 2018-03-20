Lipid Modification by Enzymes and Engineered Microbes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128131671, 9780128131688

Lipid Modification by Enzymes and Engineered Microbes

1st Edition

Editors: Uwe Bornscheuer
eBook ISBN: 9780128131688
Paperback ISBN: 9780128131671
Imprint: Academic Press and AOCS Press
Published Date: 20th March 2018
Page Count: 394
Description

Lipid Modification by Enzymes and Engineered Microbes covers the state-of-the art use of enzymes as natural biocatalysts to modify oils, also presenting how microorganisms, such as yeast, can be designed. In the past ten years, the field has made enormous progress, not only with respect to the tools developed for the development of designer enzymes, but also in the metabolic engineering of microbes, the discovery of novel enzyme activities, and in reaction engineering/process development. For the first time, these advances are covered in a single-volume that is edited by leading enzymatic scientist Uwe Borchscheuer and authored by an international team of experts.

Key Features

  • Identifies how, and when, to use enzymes and microbes for lipid modification
  • Provides enzymatic, microbial and metabolic techniques for lipid modification
  • Covers lipases, acyltransferases, phospholipases, lipoxygenases, monooxygenases, isomerases and sophorolipids
  • Includes lipid modification for use in food, biofuels, oleochemicals and polymer precursors

Readership

Researchers in food and industrial applications of enzyme use. Researchers in biocatalysis/metabolic engineering

Table of Contents

1. Enzymes in Lipid Modification: An Overview
2. Protein Engineering of Enzymes Involved in Lipid Modification
3. Lipases/Acyltransferases for Lipid Modification in Aqueous Media
4. Enzymatic Modification of Phospholipids by Phospholipase D
5. Enzymatic Decarboxylation as a Tool for the Defunctionalization of Lipids
6. Hydratase, Dehydrogenase, Isomerase, and Enone Reductase Involved in Fatty Acid Saturation Metabolism
7. Regiospecific Conversion of Lipids and Fatty Acids through Enzymatic Cascade Reactions
8. Enzymatic Gum Treatment
9. Structured Lipids in Commercial Applications
10. Biodiesel Using Lipases
11. Enzymatic Synthesis of Polymers
12. Conventional and Oleaginous Yeasts as Platforms for Lipid Modification and Production
13. Enzymatic Synthesis of Glycolipid Surfactants
14. Sophorolipid Modification: The Power of Yeasts and Enzymes
15. Upscaling of Enzymatic Processes

About the Editor

Uwe Bornscheuer

Prof. Uwe Bornscheuer from Greifswald University is a leading expert in enzymatic lipid modification as documented in numerous peer-reviewed publications, reviews as well as patents. He has received several scientific awards including the Chevreul Medal (French Lipid Society, 2012), the Normann Medal (DGF, Germany, 2014) and the Stephen S. Chang Award (AOCS, 2015).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biotechnology and Enzyme Catalysis, Institute of Biochemistry, Greifswald University

