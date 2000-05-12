Lipid Glossary 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles: Fabric construction approaches to textile design: Fibres, yarns and fabrics: Fundamental principles for the textile designer; Woven textile design; Knitted textile design. Part 2 Principles: Surface approaches to textile design: Surface design of textiles; Printed textile design; Embroidered textile design; Designing through dyeing and finishing; The use of colour in textile design. Part 3 Applications and advances: Colour trend forecasting and its influence on the fashion and textile industry; Sustainable textile design; Fashion design: The dynamics of textiles in advancing cultural memes; Interior textile design; The interaction of two and three dimensional design in textiles and fashion; The design of technical textiles; Designing future textiles: New developments in textile structures and surface treatments.
Description
Lipid Glossary 2 is a handy reference for a wide range of lipid scientists and technologists, as well as for those involved in the trading of these materials.
The major part of the book is the glossary which contains brief and simple definitions, such as the names of fatty acids and lipids, the major oils and fats, terms associated with their analysis, refining, and modification, and the major journals and societies concerned with lipid chemistry. Entries are arranged alphabetically for ease of reference and there are cross-refernces between sections. Many entries have full references to further sources of information.
The earlier book A Lipid Glossary (first published by The Oily Press in 1992) has been completely rewritten for this new version. The entries have been extended and increased in number to over 1200. The number of graphics has been raised to over 180. As a consequence, the new book has more than twice as many pages as the old version. Details of the major lipid journals and books on lipids are listed in two appendices.
Readership
Lipid scientists and technologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Oily Press 2000
- Published:
- 12th May 2000
- Imprint:
- Oily Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097972
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780953194926
Reviews
The entries are well-written in a lucid and concise style. There is a comprehensive compilation of most common and unusal fatty acids illustrated with well drawn chemical structures. The book provides a good doucmentation of standard and some unusual organic reactions of fatty acids and triacylglycerols. The book is reasonably priced and is highly recommended as a standard reference for lipid scientists and technologists., Journal of Food Biochemistry
…an essential reference book for all lipid scientists, technologists and traders. …every lipidologist should have one on or near their desk! As would be expected, the definitions are concise and comprehensible, clearly set out and cross-referenced where appropriate., Food Science and Technology Today
Lipid Glossary 2 is recommended as a very useful and affordable reference book. …Lipid Glossary 2 was developed from the original, published in 1992 and sold out, and is so much expanded that it is virtually a new book. …The two authors are profoundly learned in the field and have assembled 1200 terms for definition. Entries range from one-liners to half a page or more. …Wherever necessary, cross-references are given in italics and if they are followed through they lead to a fuller understanding of the term., Chemistry and Industry
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
F. D. Gunstone Author
Frank D. Gunstone, Scottish Crop Research Institute, Dundee, Scotland.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St Andrews, UK
B G Herslof Author
Bengt G. Herslof, Scotia LipidTechnik AB, Stockholm, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scotia LipidTechnik AB, Sweden