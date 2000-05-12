Lipid Glossary 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780953194926, 9780857097972

Lipid Glossary 2

1st Edition

Authors: F. D. Gunstone B G Herslof
eBook ISBN: 9780857097972
Hardcover ISBN: 9780953194926
Imprint: Oily Press
Published Date: 12th May 2000
Page Count: 262
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
91.82
78.05
52.50
44.63
85.00
72.25
65.95
56.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
65.95
56.06
85.00
72.25
52.50
44.63
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Principles: Fabric construction approaches to textile design: Fibres, yarns and fabrics: Fundamental principles for the textile designer; Woven textile design; Knitted textile design. Part 2 Principles: Surface approaches to textile design: Surface design of textiles; Printed textile design; Embroidered textile design; Designing through dyeing and finishing; The use of colour in textile design. Part 3 Applications and advances: Colour trend forecasting and its influence on the fashion and textile industry; Sustainable textile design; Fashion design: The dynamics of textiles in advancing cultural memes; Interior textile design; The interaction of two and three dimensional design in textiles and fashion; The design of technical textiles; Designing future textiles: New developments in textile structures and surface treatments.

Description

Lipid Glossary 2 is a handy reference for a wide range of lipid scientists and technologists, as well as for those involved in the trading of these materials.

The major part of the book is the glossary which contains brief and simple definitions, such as the names of fatty acids and lipids, the major oils and fats, terms associated with their analysis, refining, and modification, and the major journals and societies concerned with lipid chemistry. Entries are arranged alphabetically for ease of reference and there are cross-refernces between sections. Many entries have full references to further sources of information.

The earlier book A Lipid Glossary (first published by The Oily Press in 1992) has been completely rewritten for this new version. The entries have been extended and increased in number to over 1200. The number of graphics has been raised to over 180. As a consequence, the new book has more than twice as many pages as the old version. Details of the major lipid journals and books on lipids are listed in two appendices.

Readership

Lipid scientists and technologists

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Oily Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Oily Press
eBook ISBN:
9780857097972
Hardcover ISBN:
9780953194926

Reviews

The entries are well-written in a lucid and concise style. There is a comprehensive compilation of most common and unusal fatty acids illustrated with well drawn chemical structures. The book provides a good doucmentation of standard and some unusual organic reactions of fatty acids and triacylglycerols. The book is reasonably priced and is highly recommended as a standard reference for lipid scientists and technologists., Journal of Food Biochemistry
…an essential reference book for all lipid scientists, technologists and traders. …every lipidologist should have one on or near their desk! As would be expected, the definitions are concise and comprehensible, clearly set out and cross-referenced where appropriate., Food Science and Technology Today
Lipid Glossary 2 is recommended as a very useful and affordable reference book. …Lipid Glossary 2 was developed from the original, published in 1992 and sold out, and is so much expanded that it is virtually a new book. …The two authors are profoundly learned in the field and have assembled 1200 terms for definition. Entries range from one-liners to half a page or more. …Wherever necessary, cross-references are given in italics and if they are followed through they lead to a fuller understanding of the term., Chemistry and Industry

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

F. D. Gunstone Author

Frank D. Gunstone, Scottish Crop Research Institute, Dundee, Scotland.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St Andrews, UK

B G Herslof Author

Bengt G. Herslof, Scotia LipidTechnik AB, Stockholm, Sweden.

Affiliations and Expertise

Scotia LipidTechnik AB, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.