The entries are well-written in a lucid and concise style. There is a comprehensive compilation of most common and unusal fatty acids illustrated with well drawn chemical structures. The book provides a good doucmentation of standard and some unusual organic reactions of fatty acids and triacylglycerols. The book is reasonably priced and is highly recommended as a standard reference for lipid scientists and technologists., Journal of Food Biochemistry

…an essential reference book for all lipid scientists, technologists and traders. …every lipidologist should have one on or near their desk! As would be expected, the definitions are concise and comprehensible, clearly set out and cross-referenced where appropriate., Food Science and Technology Today

Lipid Glossary 2 is recommended as a very useful and affordable reference book. …Lipid Glossary 2 was developed from the original, published in 1992 and sold out, and is so much expanded that it is virtually a new book. …The two authors are profoundly learned in the field and have assembled 1200 terms for definition. Entries range from one-liners to half a page or more. …Wherever necessary, cross-references are given in italics and if they are followed through they lead to a fuller understanding of the term., Chemistry and Industry