Lipid Droplets, Volume 116
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Proteomic Studies of Isolated Lipid Droplets from Bacteria, C. elegans, and Mammals
Chapter 2. Analysis of Yeast Lipid Droplet Proteome and Lipidome
Chapter 3. Visualization of Lipid Droplets in C. elegans by Light and Electron Microscopy
Chapter 4. Analysis of Lipid Droplet Dynamics and Functions in Drosophila melanogaster
Chapter 5. Analysis of Oil Droplets in Microalgae
Chapter 6. Studying Lipolysis in Adipocytes by Combining siRNA Knockdown and Adenovirus-Mediated Overexpression Approaches
Chapter 7. Analysis of Lipid Droplets in Hepatocytes
Chapter 8. Analysis of Lipid Droplets in Cardiac Muscle
Chapter 9. Imaging Cytoplasmic Lipid Droplets in Enterocytes and Assessing Dietary Fat Absorption
Chapter 10. Lipid Droplets and Viral Infections
Chapter 11. Purification of Integral Membrane Proteins and Lipid-Binding Assays
Chapter 12. Imaging of Neutral Lipids and Neutral Lipid Associated Proteins
Chapter 13. Imaging Lipid Droplets by Electron Microscopy
Chapter 14. Imaging Lipid Droplet Fusion and Growth
Description
This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at lipid droplets LDs, covering sections on analyses of LDs in model systems, cell/tissue-specific analyses of LDs and imaging and in vitro analyses of LD biogenesis and growth. Chapters are written by experts in the field.
With cutting-edge material, this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers of LDs for years to come.
- Covers sections on analyses of lipid droplets (LDs) in model systems, cell/tissue-specific analyses of LDs and imaging, and in vitro analyses of LD biogenesis and growth
- Chapters are written by experts in the field
- Cutting-edge material
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
- 270
- English
- © Academic Press 2013
- 15th October 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780124095212
- 9780124080515
H. Robert Yang Editor
Faculty of Science, University of South Wales, Australia
Peng Li Editor
School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, China