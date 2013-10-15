Lipid Droplets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124080515, 9780124095212

Lipid Droplets, Volume 116

1st Edition

Editors: H. Robert Yang Peng Li
eBook ISBN: 9780124095212
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124080515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2013
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Proteomic Studies of Isolated Lipid Droplets from Bacteria, C. elegans, and Mammals

Abstract

Introduction

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 2. Analysis of Yeast Lipid Droplet Proteome and Lipidome

Abstract

Introduction

2.1 Materials

2.2 Methods

2.3 Results and Discussion

2.4 Notes

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 3. Visualization of Lipid Droplets in C. elegans by Light and Electron Microscopy

Abstract

Introduction

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 4. Analysis of Lipid Droplet Dynamics and Functions in Drosophila melanogaster

Abstract

4.1 Genome-Wide RNA Interference Screens in Drosophila Cells to Identify Regulators for LD Biology

4.2 LD Dynamics in Different Drosophila Developmental Stages

4.3 LD Functions in Drosophila Physiology

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 5. Analysis of Oil Droplets in Microalgae

Abstract

Introduction

5.1 Nile Red as a Probe for Oil Droplets

5.2 Confocal and Transmission Electron Microscopic Observation

5.3 Isolation and Purification of Oil Droplets

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Studying Lipolysis in Adipocytes by Combining siRNA Knockdown and Adenovirus-Mediated Overexpression Approaches

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

6.1 Materials and Reagents

6.2 Methods

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 7. Analysis of Lipid Droplets in Hepatocytes

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

7.1 Materials

7.2 Methods

7.3 Discussion

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Analysis of Lipid Droplets in Cardiac Muscle

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

8.1 Isolation of Cardiac LD Proteins and Preparation of Cardiac LDs for Analysis by Western Blot

8.2 Analysis of Cardiac LDs by 2D Analysis of LDs by Conventional TEM

8.3 Progress in 3D EM Technology May Provide New Tools to Study Cardiac LDs and Mitochondria Interactions

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 9. Imaging Cytoplasmic Lipid Droplets in Enterocytes and Assessing Dietary Fat Absorption

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

9.1 Materials and Methods

9.2 Discussion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 10. Lipid Droplets and Viral Infections

Abstract

Introduction

10.1 Materials

10.2 Methods

10.3 Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. Purification of Integral Membrane Proteins and Lipid-Binding Assays

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

11.1 Materials

11.2 Methods

Conclusion and Applications

Acknowledgment

References

Further Reading

Chapter 12. Imaging of Neutral Lipids and Neutral Lipid Associated Proteins

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

12.1 Materials

12.2 Methods

12.3 Discussion

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 13. Imaging Lipid Droplets by Electron Microscopy

Abstract

Introduction

13.1 Probing the LD Core

13.2 Observation of the LD Surface

13.3 Freeze-Substitution

13.4 Immunoelectron Microscopy of LD-Associated Proteins

13.5 Freeze-Fracture Electron Microscopy

13.6 Future directions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. Imaging Lipid Droplet Fusion and Growth

Abstract

Introduction

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Volumes in Series

Description

This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at lipid droplets LDs, covering sections on analyses of LDs in model systems, cell/tissue-specific analyses of LDs and imaging and in vitro analyses of LD biogenesis and growth. Chapters are written by experts in the field.

With cutting-edge material, this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers of LDs for years to come.

Key Features

  • Covers sections on analyses of lipid droplets (LDs) in model systems, cell/tissue-specific analyses of LDs and imaging, and in vitro analyses of LD biogenesis and growth

  • Chapters are written by experts in the field

  • Cutting-edge material

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Editors

H. Robert Yang Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Science, University of South Wales, Australia

Peng Li Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, China

