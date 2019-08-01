Lipid-Based Nanostructures for Food Encapsulation Purposes, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. An overview of lipid-based nanostructures for encapsulation of food ingredients
Section 1: Nanoemulsions for encapsulation of food ingredients
2. Encapsulation by single O/W and W/O nanoemulsions
3. Encapsulation by double nanoemulsions
4. Encapsulation by structural nanoemulsions
5. Encapsulation by microemulsions
6. Encapsulation by pickering nanoemulsions
Section 2: Lipid nano carriers for encapsulation of food ingredients
7. Encapsulation by solid lipid nanoparticles (SLNs)
8. Encapsulation by nanostructured lipid carriers (NLCs)
9. Encapsulation by nano-organogels (nano-oleogels)
Section 3: Nanostructured phospholipid carriers for encapsulation of food ingredients
10. Encapsulation by nano-liposomes
11. Encapsulation by nano-phytosomes
Section 4: Nanostructured surfactants for encapsulation of food ingredients
12. Encapsulation by niosomes
13. Encapsulation by dendrimeters
Description
Lipid-Based Nanostructures for Food Encapsulation Purposes, Volume Two in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, reviews recent studies on the formulation and evaluation of different categories of lipid-based nano-carriers and discusses how lipid nanoencapsulation is a feasible technology for the food industry. This book covers nano-emulsions, nano-liposomes, nanostructured lipid carriers and surfactant nanoparticles. Authored by a team of global experts in the fields of nano and microencapsulation of food, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ingredients, this title is of great value to those engaged in the various fields of nanoencapsulation.
Key Features
- Provides recent studies on the formulation and evaluation of different categories of lipid-based nanocarriers
- Discusses how technology of lipid nanoencapsulation can be used in industries
- Summarizes the practical application of nanostructures from lipid formulations, such as nanoemulsions, nanoliposomes and nanostructured lipid carriers
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, practitioners, and those who work or are interested in various fields of micro/nanoencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients particularly in the food and pharmaceutical areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156735
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Seid Jafari Series Volume Editor
Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran