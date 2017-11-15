Linux for Embedded and Real-time Applications

Doug Abbott is a consultant with over thirty years’ experience, specializing in hardware and software for industrial and scientific data acquisition and embedded product applications. Doug is also a popular instructor and seminar leader, who teaches classes in PC technology and real-time programming for University of California Berkeley Extension. He has taught the techniques of real-time programming and multi-tasking operating systems to hundreds of professional engineers.

Doug Abbott is the principal of Intellimetrix, a consulting firm in Silver City, NM, specializing in hardware and software for industrial and scientific data acquisition and embedded product applications. Among his past and pre-sent clients are Agilent Technologies, Tektronix, Sandia National Laboratory and numerous smaller high-tech com-panies in Silicon Valley.

Mr. Abbott has over thirty years experience in various aspects of computer hardware and software design and has been an independent consultant for the past fifteen years. Prior to founding Intellimetrix, he managed software de-velopment for DSP Technology, Inc, a leading supplier of high-speed instrumentation.

Doug is also a popular instructor and seminar leader, who teaches classes in PC technology and real-time program-ming for University of California Berkeley Extension. He has taught the techniques of real-time programming and multi-tasking operating systems to hundreds of professional engineers. These classes can also be customized and made available for on-site presentation.

Mr. Abbott received an MSEE degree from the University of California at Berkeley.