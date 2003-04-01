Linux and OpenVMS Interoperability
1st Edition
Tricks for Old Dogs, New Dogs and Hot Dogs with Open Systems
Table of Contents
Assessing OpenVMS and Linux: The Right Tool for the Right Job; Breaking into OpenVMS and Linux; TCP/IP for OpenVMS and Linux; Security Tools for Open VMS and Linux; X Windows Applications: X Windows Interoperability with VMS and Linux; Using E-mail with Open VMS and Linux: SMB for Linux and OpenVMS; Apache VMS and Linux Style; A Compendium of Open Source Tools for Open VMS and Linus
Description
Make OpenVMS High Availability systems and low cost Open System computers work together in complex Intranet and Internet environments.
Users of Linux, UNIX and the hundreds of thousands of OpenVMS installations world-wide will find invaluable information in Linux and OpenVMS Interoperability. This book gives you access to the best resources of both Linux and OpenVMS systems by providing practical hints, tricks, and step-by-step processes for installing and interoperating both systems. If you've heard one of John Wisniewski's many presentations on the subject, you'll find that he also brings his expertise and his own brand of humor to the task of explaining these operating systems to new and experienced programmers and administrators.
Key Features
· Covers the capabilities, features, and advantages of both Linux and OpenVMS · Offers tested solutions to practical interoperability problems · Provides a basis for you to choose the right operating system for your needs
Readership
Technical users, Linux, UNIX, and OpenVMS system Administrators; also students, OpenVMS hobbyists, and Linux enthusiasts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 1st April 2003
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510330
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582678
Reviews
"I've found this book to be a practical, hands-on manual that explains how OpenVMS system managers can integrate their systems with Linux, allowing the two platforms to work cooperatively and extend the processing capability of a computing environment. John clearly describes the features and benefits of both operating systems, so that you can evaluate which one is best for any given task. The hints, tips, and techniques you'll find here will help you create a heterogeneous OpenVMS and Linux computing environment to meet your needs today and tomorrow."—Martin R. Fink, Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Business Critical Systems, Hewlett-Packard
About the Authors
John Wisniewski Author
The late John Wisniewski was a technical consultant with DEC (now HP)beginning in 1987. Since 1988 he served as an OpenVMS Ambassador (VMS's Engineering Field liaison to customers). John worked directly for OpenVMS engineering, consulted with HP customers during corporate visits in Houston, and supported OpenVMS's largest VARs. An active member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Users Group, he helped establish the free OpenVMS hobbyist license program and OpenVMS educational license program, and supported Encompass Local User Groups throughout the world with technical advice, information, and lively technical talks on topics ranging from OpenVMS and DEC history to Security and Alpha Configuration. John lived in Mesquite, Texas, with his two aspiring webmaster daughters, Jessica and Jennifer, and their dog Dakota. His hobbies included managing his family's growing VMS, Linux, and Windows Home Internet network, lovingly restoring older DEC hardware, scanning in old DEC documentation, and cleaning his garage...
Affiliations and Expertise
OpenVMS Ambassador for North Texas, USA