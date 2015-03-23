Linne & Ringsrud's Clinical Laboratory Science
7th Edition
Concepts, Procedures, and Clinical Applications
Description
Using a discipline-by-discipline approach, Linne & Ringsrud's Clinical Laboratory Science: Concepts, Procedures, and Clinical Applications, 7th Edition provides a fundamental overview of the skills and techniques you need to work in a clinical laboratory and perform routine clinical lab tests. Coverage of basic laboratory techniques includes key topics such as safety, measurement techniques, and quality assessment. Clear, straightforward instructions simplify lab procedures, and are described in the CLSI (Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute) format. Written by well-known CLS educator Mary Louise Turgeon, this text includes perforated pages so you can easily detach procedure sheets and use them as a reference in the lab!
Key Features
- Hands-on procedures guide you through the exact steps you'll perform in the lab.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter help you assess your understanding and identify areas requiring additional study.
- A broad scope makes this text an ideal introduction to clinical laboratory science at various levels, including CLS/MT, CLT/MLT, and Medical Assisting, and reflects the taxonomy levels of the CLS/MT and CLT/MLT exams.
- Detailed full-color illustrations show what you will see under the microscope.
- An Evolve companion website provides convenient online access to all of the procedures in the text, a glossary, audio glossary, and links to additional information.
- Case studies include critical thinking and multiple-choice questions, providing the opportunity to apply content to real-life scenarios.
- Learning objectives help you study more effectively and provide measurable outcomes to achieve by completing the material.
- Streamlined approach makes it easier to learn the most essential information on individual disciplines in clinical lab science.
- Experienced author, speaker, and educator Mary Lou Turgeon is well known for providing insight into the rapidly changing field of clinical laboratory science.
- Convenient glossary makes it easy to look up definitions without having to search through each chapter.
Table of Contents
PART I: Basic Laboratory Techniques
1. Fundamentals of the Clinical Laboratory
2. Safety in the Clinical Laboratory
3. Quality Assessment and Quality Control in the Clinical Laboratory
4. Phlebotomy: Collecting and Processing Blood
5. The Microscope
6. Systems of Measurement, Laboratory Equipment, and Reagents
7. Laboratory Mathematics and Solution Preparation
8. Basic and New Techniques in the Clinical Laboratory
9. Delivery of Laboratory Testing: From Point-of-Care Testing to Total Automation
PART II: Clinical Laboratory Specializations
10. Introduction to Clinical Chemistry
11. Principles and Practice of Clinical Hematology
12. Introduction to Hemostasis
13. Renal Physiology and Urinalysis
14. Examination of Body Fluids and Miscellaneous Specimens
15. Introduction to Microbiology
16. Immunology and Serology
17. Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine
Appendix A: Prefixes, Suffixes, and Stem Words
Appendix B: Abbreviations
Appendix C: Quick Reference Values
Appendix D: Answers to End of Chapter Review Questions and Case Studies Questions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 23rd March 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226196
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370615
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323225458
About the Author
Mary Turgeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Education Consultant, Mary L. Turgeon & Associates, Boston, MA, and St. Petersburg, FL; Clinical Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA; Adjunct Professor, Northeastern University, College of Professional Studies, Boston, MA; Professor, South University, Physician Assistant Program, Tampa, FL