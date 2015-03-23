Linne & Ringsrud's Clinical Laboratory Science

PART I: Basic Laboratory Techniques

1. Fundamentals of the Clinical Laboratory

2. Safety in the Clinical Laboratory

3. Quality Assessment and Quality Control in the Clinical Laboratory

4. Phlebotomy: Collecting and Processing Blood

5. The Microscope

6. Systems of Measurement, Laboratory Equipment, and Reagents

7. Laboratory Mathematics and Solution Preparation

8. Basic and New Techniques in the Clinical Laboratory

9. Delivery of Laboratory Testing: From Point-of-Care Testing to Total Automation

PART II: Clinical Laboratory Specializations

10. Introduction to Clinical Chemistry

11. Principles and Practice of Clinical Hematology

12. Introduction to Hemostasis

13. Renal Physiology and Urinalysis

14. Examination of Body Fluids and Miscellaneous Specimens

15. Introduction to Microbiology

16. Immunology and Serology

17. Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine

Appendix A: Prefixes, Suffixes, and Stem Words

Appendix B: Abbreviations

Appendix C: Quick Reference Values

Appendix D: Answers to End of Chapter Review Questions and Case Studies Questions

Glossary

