Linne & Ringsrud's Clinical Laboratory Science
6th Edition
The Basics and Routine Techniques
Description
Updated and easy-to-use, Linne & Ringsrud's Clinical Laboratory Science: The Basics and Routine Techniques, 6th Edition delivers a fundamental overview of the laboratory skills and techniques essential for success in your classes and your career. Author Mary Louise Turgeon's simple, straightforward writing clarifies complex concepts, and a discipline-by-discipline approach helps you build the knowledge to confidently perform clinical laboratory tests and ensure accurate, effective results.
Key Features
- Expert insight from respected educator and author Mary Louise Turgeon reflects the full spectrum of clinical laboratory science.
- Engaging full-color design and illustrations familiarize you with what you'll see under the microscope.
- Streamlined approach makes must-know concepts and practices more accessible.
- Broad scope provides an ideal introduction to clinical laboratory science at various levels, including MLS/MLT and Medical Assisting.
- Hands-on procedures guide you through the exact steps you'll perform in the lab.
- Learning objectives help you identify key chapter content and study more effectively.
- Case studies challenge you to apply concepts to realistic scenarios.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter help you assess your understanding and identify areas requiring additional study.
- A companion Evolve website provides convenient online access to procedures, glossary, audio glossary and links to additional information.
Table of Contents
Part I Basic Laboratory Techniques
Chapter 1 Fundamentals of the Clinical Laboratory
Chapter 2 Safety in the Clinical Laboratory
Chapter 3 Phlebotomy: Collecting and Processing Blood
Chapter 4 Systems of Measurement, Laboratory Equipment, and Reagents
Chapter 5 The Microscope
Chapter 6 Basic and New Techniques in the Clinical Laboratory
Chapter 7 Laboratory Mathematics and Solution Preparation
Chapter 8 Quality Assessment and Quality Control in the Clinical Laboratory
Chapter 9 Point-of-Care Testing
Chapter 10 Laboratory Information Systems and Automation
Part II Clinical Laboratory Specializations
Chapter 11 Introduction to Clinical Chemistry
Chapter 12 Principles and Practice of Clinical Hematology
Chapter 13 Introduction to Hemostasis
Chapter 14 Renal Physiology and Urinalysis
Chapter 15 Examination of Body Fluids and Miscellaneous Specimens
Chapter 16 Introduction to Microbiology
Chapter 17 Immunology and Serology
Chapter 18 Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 25th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081344
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292801
About the Author
Mary Turgeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Education Consultant, Mary L. Turgeon & Associates, Boston, MA, and St. Petersburg, FL; Clinical Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA; Adjunct Professor, Northeastern University, College of Professional Studies, Boston, MA; Professor, South University, Physician Assistant Program, Tampa, FL