Linking Environmental Exposure to Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Volume 2
1st Edition
1. The Neurodevelopmental Toxicity of Lead: History, Epidemiology, and Public Health Implications
David C. Bellinger, Ashley Malin, Robert O. Wright
2. Neurodevelopmental Effects of Mercury
Cláudia S. Oliveira, Pablo A. Nogara, Daniel M.P. Ardisson-Araújo, Michael Aschner, João B.T. Rocha, José G. Dórea
3. Connections Between Manganese Neurotoxicity and Neurological Disease
Rachana Nitin, Aaron B. Bowman
4. Developmental Neurotoxicity of Alcohol: Effects and Mechanisms of Ethanol on the Developing Brain
Xiaolu Zhang, Joel G. Hashimoto, Marina Guizzetti
5. Possible Mechanisms of Developmental Neurotoxicity of Organophosphate Insecticides
Russell L. Carr, Navatha Alugubelly, Afzaal N. Mohammed
6. Chronic Nicotine Effects on Memory and Nicotine Self-Administration: Age of Exposure is Key
Edward D. Levin
7. Developmental Neurotoxicity of Endocrine Disruptor Chemicals: A Challenge for Behavioral Toxicology
Gemma Calamandrei, Laura Ricceri
8. Neurodevelopment: Inflammation Matters
Randall L. Davis
9. Enduring Behavioral and Brain Impacts of Prenatal Stress and Childhood Adversity and Their Potential Multigenerational Consequences
Deborah A. Cory-Slechta
Advances in Neurotoxicology, Volume Two, addresses contemporary advances in neurotoxicology, with thematic volumes providing authoritative review articles on key issues in the field. Updates in this new volume include chapters on Air pollution and neurodegenerative diseases, Mercury and Parkinson’s disease, Pesticides and PD: current evidence, Aluminum and neurodegeneration, Microglia and neurodegeneration, Dietary factors, Mitochondria in neurodegeneration, and Manganese and neurodegeneration. Edited by leading experts, volumes are designed as in-depth overviews of the latest topic developments that analyze the effect of varied chemical agents on the nervous system. It is an essential resource for researchers and graduate students alike.
Michael Aschner Serial Editor
Dr. Aschner serves as the Harold and Muriel Block Chair in Molecular Pharmacology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He served on numerous toxicology panels (Institute of Medicine, US Environmental Protection Agency, Center for Disease Control), and is a member of the Neurotoxicology and Alcohol study section (NIH). Research in our lab focuses on the following topics: (1) Modulation of C. elegans genes (aat, skn-1, daf-16) that are homologous to mammalian regulators of MeHg uptake and cellular resistance will modify dopaminergic neurodegeneration in response to MeHg exposure. (2) Under conditions of MeHg-induced oxidative stress, Nrf2 (a master regulator of antioxidant responses) coordinates the upregulation of cytoprotective genes that combat MeHg-induced oxidative injury, and that genetic and biochemical changes that negatively impact upon Nrf2 function increase MeHg’s neurotoxicity. (3) PARK2, a strong PD genetic risk factor, alters neuronal vulnerability to modifiers of cellular Mn status, particularly at the level of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Our studies are designed to (1) shed novel mechanistic insight into metal-induced neurodegeneration; (2) identify targets for genetic or pharmacologic modulation of neurodegenerative disorders; (3) increase knowledge of the pathway involved in oxidative stress; (4) develop improved research models for human disease using knowledge of environmental sciences.
Yeshiva University, Bronx, NY, USA
Lucio Costa Serial Editor
Dr. Lucio G. Costa is Professor of Toxicology at the University of Washington in Seattle, and of Pharmacology/Toxicology at the University of Parma Medical School. He received a doctorate in Pharmacology from the University of Milano in 1977, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Houston. He is a member of several national and international professional organizations, a Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences, and a European Certified Toxicologist. He received various award for his scientific accomplishments, including the Achievement Award from the Society of Toxicology. He serves in various editorial capacities for several toxicology journals, and is an active manuscript and grant reviewer. Dr. Costa has been the member of dozens of panels and committees at the national and international level dealing with toxicology and risk assessment issues. He has chaired and/or organized symposia at scientific meetings in the United States and internationally. He has been teaching classes in the area of toxicology, neurotoxicology and pharmacology to graduate and medical students for 30 years. He keeps an active research program in the area of neurotoxicology.
University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA