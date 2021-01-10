COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Linkers in Biomacromolecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128208182

Linkers in Biomacromolecules, Volume 647

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editor: Maarten Merkx
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128208182
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th January 2021
Page Count: 412
Table of Contents

1. ser-gly linkers + models
Maarten Merkx
2. sergGly- EAAAK linkers
Xin-Hui Xing
3. Effect of crowding on linker behaviour
Arnold Boersma
4. Protathether. Experimental approach to quicly test different linkers in fusion proteins
Robert Murray Hughes IV
5. Linkers in enzyme fusions/cascade catalysis
Marco Fraaije
6. Linker dependence of avidity in multivalent interactions between disordered proteins
Magnus Kjaergaard
7. ER/K α-helix linker
Sivaraj Sivaramakrishnan
8. The effect of chirality and steric hindrance on intrinsic backbone conformational propensities: tools for protein desig
Valerie Daggett
9. Linker design in protein-based nanostructures; EAAAK linkers
Ryoichi Arai
10. Synthetic Protein Switches: Combinatorial Linker Engineering with iFLinkC
Viktor Stein
11. Oligonucleotide linkers for mechanical control of protein activity
Giovanni Zocchi
12. SpyTag/SpyCatcher as linker to create alternative protein topologies
Fei Sun

Description

This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

About the Serial Volume Editor

Maarten Merkx

Maarten Merkx is at Department of Biomedical Engineering, Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering, Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands

