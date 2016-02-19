Linguistic Minorities, Policies and Pluralism
1st Edition
Applied Language Studies
Description
Linguistic Minorities, Policies and Pluralism examines the position of some linguistic minority groups, including policies that affect them.
This book provides a useful perspective on group relations, emphasizing the aims, purposes, and values held by the societies in which linguistic minority groups exist. The structure of society and perceptions of pluralism and assimilation are also described.
This text demonstrates that there is not a simple opposition between pluralism and assimilation, there are difficulties with educational programs intended to support minority group language and identity, minority views are not themselves homogeneous, and advocates of cultural pluralism often hold over-simplified and unrealistic ideas.
This publication is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on pluralism, assimilation, language maintenance/shift, and ethnolinguistic identity.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Biographical Notes
Preface
Introduction
1 Children of Guest Workers and Immigrants: Linguistic and Educational Issues
2 Language Policy in Multicultural Britain
3 Linguistic Minorities and Multicultural Policy in Canada
4 Ethnolinguistic Minorities and Multicultural Policy in Australia
5 Problems of Language Planning in the United States
6 Billingual Education and its Social Implications
7 More than Tongue can Tell: Linguistic Factors in Ethnic Separatism
8 Pluralism and Assimilation: A Conceptual History
9 Language, Ethnic Identity and Change
10 Language, Diversity and Identity
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217680