Linearization and Efficiency Enhancement Techniques for Silicon Power Amplifiers
1st Edition
From RF to mmW
Description
This book provides an overview of current efficiency enhancement and linearization techniques for silicon power amplifier designs. It examines the latest state of the art technologies and design techniques to address challenges for RF cellular mobile, base stations, and RF and mmW WLAN applications. Coverage includes material on current silicon (CMOS, SiGe) RF and mmW power amplifier designs, focusing on advantages and disadvantages compared with traditional GaAs implementations.
With this book you will learn:
- The principles of linearization and efficiency improvement techniques
- The architectures allowing the optimum design of multimode Si RF and mmW power amplifiers
- How to make designs more efficient by employing new design techniques such as linearization and efficiency improvement
- Layout considerations
- Examples of schematic, layout, simulation and measurement results
Key Features
- Addresses the problems of high power generation, faithful construction of non-constant envelope constellations, and efficient and well control power radiation from integrated silicon chips
- Demonstrates how silicon technology can solve problems and trade-offs of power amplifier design, including price, size, complexity and efficiency
- Written and edited by the top contributors to the field
Readership
Researchers and graduate students; engineers and project managers.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Holistic Approaches for Power Generation, Linearization, and Radiation in CMOS
- 1.1 Self-Healing Integrated Circuits
- 1.2 Segmented Power Mixer for mm-Wave Transmitters
- 1.3 Distributed Active Radiation
- References
- Chapter 2. Cartesian Feedback with Digital Enhancement for CMOS RF Transmitter
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 CFB Loop
- 2.3 CFB Digital Part Implementation
- 2.4 Analog Part Implementation
- 2.5 Linearized Transmitter Results
- 2.6 Power Consumption and Size Considerations
- 2.7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Transmitter Linearity and Energy Efficiency
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The PA Design Problem
- 3.3 A Reverse Design Approach
- 3.4 Output Power Control
- 3.5 OBO Elimination
- 3.6 Stabilities: Circuit, Thermal, and Manufacturing
- 3.7 Aging
- 3.8 Categorizing C-mode Operation
- 3.9 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. mmW Doherty
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Doherty Amplifier
- 4.3 mmW Doherty Amplifiers
- References
- Chapter 5. Reliable Power Amplifier
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Effect of CMOS Technology Scaling on Thermal Management
- 5.3 Metal Interconnects Electromigration
- 5.4 Time-Dependent Dielectric Breakdown (TDDB)
- 5.5 Hot Carrier Injection
- 5.6 Electrostatic Static Discharge
- 5.7 Voltage Standing Wave Ratio
- 5.8 Power Amplifier Design for Reliability
- 5.9 Intrinsically Robust Design
- 5.10 Self-Healing Design
- 5.11 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. Efficiency Enhancement for THz Power Amplifier
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Power Amplifier Performance Trade-offs Toward THz Operation
- 6.3 Device Scaling Considerations for Future High-Power THz Applications
- 6.4 Summary/Table
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 7th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124186811
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124186781
About the Editor
Eric Kerhervé
Eric Kerhervé received the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Bordeaux, France in 1994. He joined the Polytechnic Institute of Bordeaux and the IMS Laboratory in 1996, where he is currently Full Professor in Microelectronics and Microwave applications.
He has been the head of Microwave Circuits and Systems team at IMS since 1998. His main areas of research are the design of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave circuits (power amplifiers and filters) in silicon GaAs and GaN technologies.
He is involved in several European projects (Medea+ UPPERMOST, Medea+ QSTREAM, Catrene PANAMA, FP6 MOBILIS, ENIAC MIRANDELA), to develop silicon RF/mmW power amplifiers and BAW duplexer.
Eric has authored and co-authored more than 200 technical papers in this field, and has been awarded 24 patents. He has organized 8 RFIC and EuMC workshops on advanced silicon technologies for radiofrequency and millimeter-wave applications, and he is involved in the technical program committees of various international conferences (ICECS, IMOC, NEWCAS, EuMIC, SBCCI, LASCAS) and he was the co-chair of the international IEEE ICECS’ 2006 and IEEE NEWCAS’ 2011 conferences. He was the associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems II (TCAS II) for two years and is a senior member of the IEEE and a member of the IEEE-CAS, IEEE-MTT and IEEE SSCS societies, and has been involved in the NPTO (Navigation Positioning Telecom and Observation) Strategic Business Sectors within the "Aerospace Valley" World Competitiveness Cluster since 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical Engineering, Laboratoire IMS, University of Bordeaux, France
Didier Belot
Affiliations and Expertise
ST Microelectronics, Crolles, France