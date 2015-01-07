Linearization and Efficiency Enhancement Techniques for Silicon Power Amplifiers

Eric Kerhervé received the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Bordeaux, France in 1994. He joined the Polytechnic Institute of Bordeaux and the IMS Laboratory in 1996, where he is currently Full Professor in Microelectronics and Microwave applications.

He has been the head of Microwave Circuits and Systems team at IMS since 1998. His main areas of research are the design of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave circuits (power amplifiers and filters) in silicon GaAs and GaN technologies.

He is involved in several European projects (Medea+ UPPERMOST, Medea+ QSTREAM, Catrene PANAMA, FP6 MOBILIS, ENIAC MIRANDELA), to develop silicon RF/mmW power amplifiers and BAW duplexer.

Eric has authored and co-authored more than 200 technical papers in this field, and has been awarded 24 patents. He has organized 8 RFIC and EuMC workshops on advanced silicon technologies for radiofrequency and millimeter-wave applications, and he is involved in the technical program committees of various international conferences (ICECS, IMOC, NEWCAS, EuMIC, SBCCI, LASCAS) and he was the co-chair of the international IEEE ICECS’ 2006 and IEEE NEWCAS’ 2011 conferences. He was the associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems II (TCAS II) for two years and is a senior member of the IEEE and a member of the IEEE-CAS, IEEE-MTT and IEEE SSCS societies, and has been involved in the NPTO (Navigation Positioning Telecom and Observation) Strategic Business Sectors within the "Aerospace Valley" World Competitiveness Cluster since 2010.