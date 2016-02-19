Linear Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations, with Periodic and Quasi-Periodic Coefficients - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122418501, 9780080955353

Linear Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations, with Periodic and Quasi-Periodic Coefficients, Volume 28

1st Edition

Editors: Erugin
eBook ISBN: 9780080955353
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 270
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
103.00
87.55
62.99
53.54
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955353

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.