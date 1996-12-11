Linear Integrated Circuits
1st Edition
Description
The linear IC market is large and growing, as is the demand for well trained technicians and engineers who understand how these devices work and how to apply them. Linear Integrated Circuits provides in-depth coverage of the devices and their operation, but not at the expense of practical applications in which linear devices figure prominently. This book is written for a wide readership from FE and first degree students, to hobbyists and professionals.
Chapter 1 offers a general introduction that will provide students with the foundations of linear IC technology. From chapter 2 onwards there is thorough coverage of the operational amplifier - perhaps the most common of all linear IC devices. The book continues to develop the theme of op-amps over several chapters and then switches to non-op-amp forms. Finally, because microwave linear IC devices (MMIC chips) are becoming increasingly important, a chapter is devoted to high-frequency devices (VHF and up). All of this is clearly presented with useful examples. Joseph J. Carr is a prolific writer and working scientist in the field of radar engineering and avionics architecture. He has written over 25 books and regularly contributes to electronics magazines.
Key Features
- Practical primer in linear IC technology
- Subject often overlooked in traditional (digital-biased) courses
- Provides students with complete coverage of op amps, and other devices
Readership
Electronics students at FE and first degree level; technicians and engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction to linear integrated circuit devices
The IC operational amplifier
Inverting and noninverting operational amplifier configurations
Dealing with practical operational amplifiers
Instrumentation amplifiers
Isolation amplifiers
Non-operational IC linear amplifiers
High frequency, VHF, UHF and microwave linear IC devices
IC waveform generators and waveshaping circuits
DC power supplies for linear IC circuits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 11th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080938455
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750625913
About the Author
Joseph Carr
Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Defense Department
Joe Carr
Formerly Electronics Engineer (avionics) with US Defense Department and leading electronics author for Newnes and Prompt.