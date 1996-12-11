The linear IC market is large and growing, as is the demand for well trained technicians and engineers who understand how these devices work and how to apply them. Linear Integrated Circuits provides in-depth coverage of the devices and their operation, but not at the expense of practical applications in which linear devices figure prominently. This book is written for a wide readership from FE and first degree students, to hobbyists and professionals.

Chapter 1 offers a general introduction that will provide students with the foundations of linear IC technology. From chapter 2 onwards there is thorough coverage of the operational amplifier - perhaps the most common of all linear IC devices. The book continues to develop the theme of op-amps over several chapters and then switches to non-op-amp forms. Finally, because microwave linear IC devices (MMIC chips) are becoming increasingly important, a chapter is devoted to high-frequency devices (VHF and up). All of this is clearly presented with useful examples. Joseph J. Carr is a prolific writer and working scientist in the field of radar engineering and avionics architecture. He has written over 25 books and regularly contributes to electronics magazines.