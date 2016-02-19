Linear Integral Equations: Theory and Technique is an 11-chapter text that covers the theoretical and methodological aspects of linear integral equations.

After a brief overview of the fundamentals of the equations, this book goes on dealing with specific integral equations with separable kernels and a method of successive approximations. The next chapters explore the properties of classical Fredholm theory and the applications of linear integral equations to ordinary and partial differential equations. These topics are followed by discussions of the symmetric kernels, singular integral equations, and the integral transform methods. The final chapters consider the applications of linear integral equations to mixed boundary value problems. These chapters also look into the integral equation perturbation methods.

This book will be of value to undergraduate and graduate students in applied mathematics, theoretical mechanics, and mathematical physics.