Linear IC Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750633703, 9780080510286

Linear IC Applications

1st Edition

A Designer's Handbook

Authors: Joseph Carr
eBook ISBN: 9780080510286
Paperback ISBN: 9780750633703
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 11th December 1996
Page Count: 356
Description

Linear IC Applications is about practical applications of linear IC circuits. Although most of the circuits are based on the ubiquitous operational amplifier, other devices are examined as well. The material in this book will allow you to design circuits for the applications covered. But more than that, the principles of design for each class of circuit are transferable to other projects that are similar in function, if not in detail.

A fiction voiced by the less perceptive observer of the electronics world is that analog electronics, i.e. the domain of linear IC devices, is dead, and that digital electronics is taking over every task. While it is true that digital electronics is growing rapidly, and has already taken over many functions previously performed in analog circuits, that doesn't mean that analog electronics is ready to die. There are still jobs that are either best done in analog circuits, or are more cost- effective when done in analog circuits rather than computers. Many digital instruments, for example, require a relatively extensive analog subsystem in order to work properly.

In fact, demand for analog electronics, and for people well versed in it, is increasing. There is a worldwide shortage of skilled personnel. This book addresses that shortfall and equips the reader to apply linear ICs in a wide range of settings.

Joseph J. Carr is a prolific writer and working scientist in the field of radar engineering and avionics architecture. He has written over 25 books and regularly contributes to electronics magazines. Another recent Carr title, Linear Integrated Circuits, also published by Newnes, is a perfect companion to this designer's guide, providing as it does a primer and first reference on linear IC technology.

Key Features

  • Companion to Linear Integrated Circuits by the same author
  • Practical guide for designers
  • Covers op amps and other linear devices

Readership

Electronics students and enthusiasts; electronics practitioners; RS Components users

Table of Contents

Nonlinear (diode) applications of operational amplifiers
Signal processing circuits
Measurement and instrumentation circuits
Integrated circuit timers
IC data converter circuits and their application
Audio applications of linear IC devices
Communications applications of linear IC devices
Analog multipliers and devices
Active filter devices
Troubleshooting discrete and IC solid-state circuits

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080510286
Paperback ISBN:
9780750633703

About the Author

Joseph Carr

Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.

Affiliations and Expertise

US Defense Department

Ratings and Reviews

