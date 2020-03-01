Linear Feedback Controls - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128187784

Linear Feedback Controls

2nd Edition

The Essentials

Authors: Mark Haidekker
Paperback ISBN: 9780128187784
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

The over-arching goal of Linear Feedback Controls, Second Edition is to update the text to include the latest research and industrial practices.Classical (linear) controls are a special case for books, because this area is well researched and the field has plateaued. Progress takes place in advanced controls, such as nonlinear controls, adaptive controls, controls based on computer learning and AI, just to name a few examples. Yet the advanced topics require a very solid foundation in classical controls, and every engineering school requires a course in classical controls at least in the electrical and computer engineering fields. Some programs require it for mechanical engineering as well. The book is ideal for upper level students in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, biological/biomedical engineering, chemical engineering and agricultural and environmental engineering and provides a helpful refresher or introduction for graduate students and professionals.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the essentials of control fundamentals, system analysis, mathematical description and modeling, and control design to guide the reader
  • Illustrates the theory and practical application for each point using real-world examples
  • Strands weave throughout the book, allowing the reader to understand clearly the use and limits of different analysis and design tools
  • All chapters were updated and new chapters in Design of Feedback Controls and Robustness were added

Readership

Advanced undergraduate. Graduate students and professionals  in the fields of electrical, mechanical, biological/biomedical, chemical, agricultural and environmental engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Linear Feedback Controls
    2. Systems and Signals
    3. The Laplace- and Fourier-Transforms
    4. Time-Discrete Systems
    5. First Comprehensive Example: The Temperature-Controlled Waterbath
    6. A Tale of Two Poles: The Positioner Example and the Significance of the Poles in the s-plane
    7. State-Space Representation
    8. Block Diagrams and Signal Flow Graphs
    9. Linearization
    10. Stability Analysis for Linear Systems
    11. The Root-Locus Method
    12. Frequency-Domain Analysis and Design Methods
    13. Robustness
    14. Building Blocks of Linear Systems
    15. The PID Controller
    16. Design of Feedback Controls
    17. Design Examples

Details

About the Author

Mark Haidekker

Mark A. Haidekker is Professor at College of Engineering in the University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA

