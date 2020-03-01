Linear Feedback Controls
2nd Edition
The Essentials
Description
The over-arching goal of Linear Feedback Controls, Second Edition is to update the text to include the latest research and industrial practices.Classical (linear) controls are a special case for books, because this area is well researched and the field has plateaued. Progress takes place in advanced controls, such as nonlinear controls, adaptive controls, controls based on computer learning and AI, just to name a few examples. Yet the advanced topics require a very solid foundation in classical controls, and every engineering school requires a course in classical controls at least in the electrical and computer engineering fields. Some programs require it for mechanical engineering as well. The book is ideal for upper level students in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, biological/biomedical engineering, chemical engineering and agricultural and environmental engineering and provides a helpful refresher or introduction for graduate students and professionals.
Key Features
- Focuses on the essentials of control fundamentals, system analysis, mathematical description and modeling, and control design to guide the reader
- Illustrates the theory and practical application for each point using real-world examples
- Strands weave throughout the book, allowing the reader to understand clearly the use and limits of different analysis and design tools
- All chapters were updated and new chapters in Design of Feedback Controls and Robustness were added
Readership
Advanced undergraduate. Graduate students and professionals in the fields of electrical, mechanical, biological/biomedical, chemical, agricultural and environmental engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Linear Feedback Controls
2. Systems and Signals
3. The Laplace- and Fourier-Transforms
4. Time-Discrete Systems
5. First Comprehensive Example: The Temperature-Controlled Waterbath
6. A Tale of Two Poles: The Positioner Example and the Significance of the Poles in the s-plane
7. State-Space Representation
8. Block Diagrams and Signal Flow Graphs
9. Linearization
10. Stability Analysis for Linear Systems
11. The Root-Locus Method
12. Frequency-Domain Analysis and Design Methods
13. Robustness
14. Building Blocks of Linear Systems
15. The PID Controller
16. Design of Feedback Controls
17. Design Examples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187784
About the Author
Mark Haidekker
Mark A. Haidekker is Professor at College of Engineering in the University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Engineering, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA