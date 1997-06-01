Linear Differential and Difference Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563129, 9780857099808

Linear Differential and Difference Equations

1st Edition

A Systems Approach for Mathematicians and Engineers

Authors: R. M. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780857099808
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563129
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 1997
Page Count: 176
Description

This text for advanced undergraduates and graduates reading applied mathematics, electrical, mechanical, or control engineering, employs block diagram notation to highlight comparable features of linear differential and difference equations, a unique feature found in no other book. The treatment of transform theory (Laplace transforms and z-transforms) encourages readers to think in terms of transfer functions, i.e. algebra rather than calculus. This contrives short-cuts whereby steady-state and transient solutions are determined from simple operations on the transfer functions.

Key Features

  • Employs block diagram notation to highlight comparable features of linear differential and difference equations
  • The treatment of transform theory (Laplace transforms and z-transforms) encourages readers to think in terms of transfer functions, i.e. algebra rather than calculus

Readership

Advanced undergraduate students and graduate students studying applied mathematics, electrical, mechanical, or control engineering

Table of Contents

Part 1 Continuous systems: An approach to the laplace transform; Solution of linear-differential equations; Steady state oscillations; Piece-wise continuous functions. Part 2 Discrete systems: From the ideal sampler to the Z-transform; Solution of linear difference equations; Digital filters.

Details

About the Author

R. M. Johnson

Reviews

Should find wide application by undergraduate students in engineering and computer science. The author is to be congratulated on the importance that he attaches to conveying the parallelism of continuous and discrete systems., Institute of Electrical Engineers (IEE) Proceedings

Ratings and Reviews

