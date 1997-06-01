Linear Differential and Difference Equations
1st Edition
A Systems Approach for Mathematicians and Engineers
Description
This text for advanced undergraduates and graduates reading applied mathematics, electrical, mechanical, or control engineering, employs block diagram notation to highlight comparable features of linear differential and difference equations, a unique feature found in no other book. The treatment of transform theory (Laplace transforms and z-transforms) encourages readers to think in terms of transfer functions, i.e. algebra rather than calculus. This contrives short-cuts whereby steady-state and transient solutions are determined from simple operations on the transfer functions.
Key Features
- Employs block diagram notation to highlight comparable features of linear differential and difference equations
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students and graduate students studying applied mathematics, electrical, mechanical, or control engineering
Table of Contents
Part 1 Continuous systems: An approach to the laplace transform; Solution of linear-differential equations; Steady state oscillations; Piece-wise continuous functions. Part 2 Discrete systems: From the ideal sampler to the Z-transform; Solution of linear difference equations; Digital filters.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 1st June 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099808
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563129
About the Author
R. M. Johnson
Reviews
Should find wide application by undergraduate students in engineering and computer science. The author is to be congratulated on the importance that he attaches to conveying the parallelism of continuous and discrete systems., Institute of Electrical Engineers (IEE) Proceedings