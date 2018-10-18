Linear and Non-linear Stability Analysis in Boiling Water Reactors
1st Edition
The Design of Real-Time Stability Monitors
Table of Contents
1 Stability in Boiling Water Reactors: models and digital signal processing
1.1 Nuclear power plants and their impact in our world
1.2 BWR and the stability issue
1.3 Dynamical analysis in BWR: introducing codes
1.4 Digital signal processing and nuclear reactors
1.5 Towards a new paradigm in BWR stability analysis: models and digital signal processing, a non-linear approach
2 Boiling water reactors description
2.1 Power generation
2.2 Boiling water reactor: Development and evolution
2.3 Boiling water reactor of Generation II
2.4 Boiling water reactor of Generation III
2.5 Boiling water reactor of Generation III+
2.6 Power uprate in boiling water reactors
3 Instability phenomena in BWRs
3.1 Types of instabilities
3.2 Static instabilities
3.3 Dynamic Instabilities
3.4 In-phase instability
3.5 Out-of-phase instability
3.6 Partial out-of-phase oscillation
3.7 Instability events in operating power plants and learned lessons
3.8 Instabilities produced by the control system
3.9 Thermal-acoustic oscillations in BWRs
4 Propagation Phenomena in Boiling Water Reactors
4.1 Void wave propagation speed
4.2 Pressure wave propagation speed
4.3 Heat wave propagation speed
4.4 Neutronic wave propagation speed
5 Dynamics of BWRs and mathematical models
5.1 Neutron density dynamic model
5.2 Approximation P1 of the transport equations
5.3 Neutron diffusion coefficients in nuclear reactors
5.4 Neutron point kinetics equations
5.5 Fuel heat transfer dynamics in nuclear reactor
5.6 Feedback mechanism
5.7 Reduced Order Model (ROM)
5.8 Linear analysis with effects of neutron relaxation times
5.9 Decay Ratio as linear stability indicator
5.10 Non-Linear analysis
6 Linear signal processing methods and Decay Ratio estimation
6.1 Classical spectral estimation: Fourier transform-based methods
6.2 Modern spectral estimation: Autoregressive model-based methods
6.3 Decay ratio estimation based on the FFT and AR models
6.4 Wavelet-based methods and DR estimation
7 Non-linear signal processing methods: DR estimation and non-linear stability indicators
7.1 Empirical Mode Decomposition
7.2 Hilbert-Huang Transform
7.3 Estimation of DR and out-of-phase oscillations based on EMD-HHT
7.4 Introducing non-linear stability indicators
7.5 Lyapunov coefficient
7.6 Shannon entropy
7.7 Numerical experiments with synthetic signals
7.8 Applications in real NPP
7.9 Final remarks: DR, SE and LLE
8 Linear and non-linear stability monitor for BWR: Implementations and performances
8.1 Benchmarks data: Forsmark and Ringhals
8.2 Monitoring system in a BWR
8.3 Stability monitors implementations: algorithms and performances
8.4 The real-time implementation issue
Description
Linear and Non-Linear Stability Analysis in Boiling Water Reactors: The Design of Real-Time Stability Monitors presents a thorough analysis of the most innovative BWR reactors and stability phenomena in one accessible resource. The book presents a summary of existing literature on BWRs to give early career engineers and researchers a solid background in the field, as well as the latest research on stability phenomena (propagation phenomena in BWRs), nuclear power monitors, and advanced computer systems used to for the prediction of stability. It also emphasizes the importance of BWR technology and embedded neutron monitoring systems (APRMs and LPRMs), and introduces non-linear stability parameters that can be used for the onset detection of instabilities in BWRs.
Additionally, the book details the scope, advantages, and disadvantages of multiple advanced linear and non linear signal processing methods, and includes analytical case studies of existing plants. This combination makes Linear and Non-Linear Stability Analysis in Boiling Water Reactors a valuable resource for nuclear engineering students focusing on linear and non-linear analysis, as well as for those working and researching in a nuclear power capacity looking to implement stability methods and estimate decay ratios using non-linear techniques.
Key Features
- Explores the nuclear stability of Boiling Water Reactors based on linear and non-linear models
- Evaluates linear signal processing methods such as autoregressive models, Fourier-based methods, and wavelets to calculate decay ratios
- Proposes novel non-linear signal analysis techniques linked to non-linear stability indicators
- Includes case studies of various existing nuclear power plants as well as mathematical models and simulations
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students of nuclear engineering, especially those focusing on linear analysis and nonlinear analysis; researchers, academics and scholars of nuclear power and professional engineers working in nuclear power plants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 471
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
18th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024461
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024454
About the Authors
Alfonso Prieto Guerrero Author
Dr. Alfonso Prieto-Guerrero received his PhD in Sciences in Digital Signal Processing from the National Polytechnics Institute of Toulouse, France. He is currently working at the Metropolitan Autonomous University Campus Iztapalapa (UAM-I), Mexico and his research interests focus on the domain of signal processing and its applications. Dr. Prieto-Guerrero has worked on signal compression, speaker recognition,and communications applications, and is currently collaborating on projects related to nuclear reactor signals. In 2007, he spent time at the TESA laboratory (Telecommunications for space and aeronautics) in Toulouse, France, where he collaborated in the regional project OURSES on biomedical applications via satellite. In 2014, he was awarded the Best Paper Award at the Thermal-Hydraulics international conference (NUTHOS-10).
Affiliations and Expertise
Metropolitan Autonomous University Campus Iztapalapa (UAM-I), Mexico
Gilberto Espinosa Paredes Author
Dr. Gilberto Espinosa-Paredes is Professor of Transport Phenomena, Nuclear Engineering and Reactor Physics, and Applied Mathematics at the Metropolitan Autonomous University Campus Iztapalapa (UAM-I), where he has been since 1997. Dr. Espinosa-Paredes recently served as Guest Editor of Science and Technology of Nuclear Installations on Severe Accident Analysis in Nuclear Power Plants, and has served on numerous editorial boards. Dr. Espinosa-Paredes is a member of the Mexican Engineering Academy, Science Mexican Academy, and Level III of the Mexican National System of Researchers (SNI). He has around 200 publications on nuclear energy and geoenergy; in 2014, he was awarded the Best Paper Award at the Thermal-Hydraulics international conference (NUTHOS-10). Dr. Espinosa-Paredes is well regarded as an expert in mathematical modeling applied to analysis and nuclear safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Transport Phenomena, Nuclear Engineering and Reactor Physics / Applied Mathematics, Metropolitan Autonomous University Campus Iztapalapa (UAM-I), Mexico