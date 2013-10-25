Linear Algebra - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123914200, 9780123978110

Linear Algebra

3rd Edition

Algorithms, Applications, and Techniques

Authors: Richard Bronson Gabriel B. Costa John T. Saccoman
Paperback ISBN: 9780123914200
eBook ISBN: 9780123978110
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 2013
Page Count: 536
Description

In this appealing and well-written text, Richard Bronson starts with the concrete and computational, and leads the reader to a choice of major applications. The first three chapters address the basics: matrices, vector spaces, and linear transformations. The next three cover eigenvalues, Euclidean inner products, and Jordan canonical forms, offering possibilities that can be tailored to the instructor's taste and to the length of the course. Bronson's approach to computation is modern and algorithmic, and his theory is clean and straightforward. Throughout, the views of the theory presented are broad and balanced and key material is highlighted in the text and summarized at the end of each chapter. The book also includes ample exercises with answers and hints.

 

Prerequisite: One year of calculus is recommended.

Key Features

  • Introduces deductive reasoning and helps the reader develop a facility with mathematical proofs
  • Provides a balanced approach to computation and theory by offering computational algorithms for finding eigenvalues and eigenvectors
  • Offers excellent exercise sets, ranging from drill to theoretical/challeging along with useful and interesting applications not found in other introductory linear algebra texts

Readership

Sophomore- and junior- level students in introductory linear algebra

Table of Contents

PREFACE

1. MATRICES

2. VECTOR SPACES

3. LINEAR TRANSFORMATIONS

4. EIGENVALUES, EIGENVECTORS, AND DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS

5. EUCLIDEAN INNER PRODUCT

APPENDIX A: DETERMINANTS

APPENDIX B: JORDAN CANONICAL FORMS

APPENDIX C: MARKOV CHAINS

APPENDIX D: THE SIMPLEX METHOD, AN EXAMPLE

APPENDIX E: A WORD ON NUMERICAL TECHNIQUES AND TECHNOLOGY

ANSWERS AND HINTS TO SELECTED PROBLEMS

INDEX

About the Author

Richard Bronson

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Gabriel B. Costa

Father Gabriel B. Costa, Ph.D. Department of Mathematical Sciences United States Military Academy West Point, NY

John T. Saccoman

Reviews

“…presents linear algebra in an accessible and rigorous manner…This is a well-organized textbook that intends to aid a student as much as possible. It strikes me as an excellent book for a first linear algebra course that students would likely also find useful as a reference as they advance through the mathematics curriculum.”--MMA.org, July 09, 2014

"In this appealing and well-written text, Richard Bronson starts with the concrete and computational, and leads the reader to a choice of major applications…Bronson's approach to computation is modern and algorithmic, and his theory is clean and straightforward…The book also includes ample exercises with answers and hints."--Zentralblatt MATH, 1278.15001
"The quality of the exercises is better than that of Anton. Bronson's exercises seem more original and less trivial. While he does have routine drill problems his non-routine problems require the student to either extend the student's knowledge base or fill in a portion of a proof."--Renee Britt, Louisiana State University
"I appreciate the slow increase in the progression of difficulty with proofs... I regard the exposition as superior. Prof. Bronson's text is the best example I've ever seen of motivating definitions in linear algebra, right from the very first page... Bronson incorporates the application first, thus motivating the definition, going from concrete to abstract, instead of the reverse."--Michael Ecker, The Pennsylvania State University

