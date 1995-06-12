Linear Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080571904

Linear Algebra

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Richard Bronson Gabriel B. Costa
eBook ISBN: 9780080571904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th June 1995
Page Count: 504
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
51.95
44.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In this appealing and well-written text, Richard Bronson gives readers a substructure for a firm understanding of the abstract concepts of linear algebra and its applications. The author starts with the concrete andcomputational (a 3 x 5 matrix describing a stores inventory) and leads the reader to a choice of major applications (Markov chains, least squares approximation, and solution of differential equations using Jordan normal form). The first three chapters address the basics: matrices, vector spaces, and linear transformations. The next three cover eigenvalues, Euclidean inner products, and Jordan canonical forms, offering possibilities that can be tailored to the instructors taste and to the length of the course. Bronsons approach to computation is modern and algorithmic, and his theory is clean and straightforward. Throughout, the views of the theory presented are broad and balanced. Key material is highlighted in the text and summarized at end of each chapter. The book also includes ample exercises with answers and hints. With its inclusion of all the needed pedagogical features, this text will be a pleasure for teachers and students alike.

Key Features

@bul:* Gives a firm substructure for understanding linear algebra and its applications

  • Introduces deductive reasoning and helps the reader develop a facility with mathematical proofs
  • Begins with the concrete and computational (a 3 x 5 matrix describing a stores inventory) and leads the reader to a choice of major applications (Markov chains, least squares approximation, and solution of differential equations using Jordan normal form)
  • Covers matrices, vector spaces, linear transformations, as well as applications to Jordan canonical forms, differential equations, and Markov chains
  • Gives computational algorithms for finding eigenvalues and eigenvectors
  • Provides a balanced approach to computation and theory
  • Highlights key material in the text as well as in summaries at the end of each chapter
  • Includes ample exercises with answers and hints, in addition to other learning features

Readership

Sophomore- and junior- level students in introductory linear algebra.

Table of Contents

Matrices: Basic Concepts. Matrix Multiplication. Special Matrices. Linear Systems of Equations. The Inverse. LU Decomposition. Properties of R<+>n. Vector Spaces: Vectors. Subspaces. Linear Independence. Basis and Dimension. Row Space of a Matrix. Rank of a Matrix. Linear Transformations: Functions. Linear Transformations. Matrix Representations. Change of Basis. Properties of Linear Transformations. Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors: Determinants. Properties of Determinants. Eigenvectors and Eigenvalues. Properties of Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors. Diagonalization. Power Methods. Markov Chains. Euclidean Inner Products: Orthogonality. Projections. The QR-Algorithm. Least Squares. Orthogonal Complements. Jordan Canonical Forms: Invariant Subspaces. Jordan Canonical Forms. The Exponential Function. Differential Equations in Fundamental Form. Solving Differential Equations in Fundamental Form. Chapter Reviews. Answers and Hints to Selected Problems. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571904

About the Author

Richard Bronson

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Gabriel B. Costa

Father Gabriel B. Costa, Ph.D. Department of Mathematical Sciences United States Military Academy West Point, NY

Affiliations and Expertise

United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.