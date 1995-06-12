Linear Algebra
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
In this appealing and well-written text, Richard Bronson gives readers a substructure for a firm understanding of the abstract concepts of linear algebra and its applications. The author starts with the concrete andcomputational (a 3 x 5 matrix describing a stores inventory) and leads the reader to a choice of major applications (Markov chains, least squares approximation, and solution of differential equations using Jordan normal form). The first three chapters address the basics: matrices, vector spaces, and linear transformations. The next three cover eigenvalues, Euclidean inner products, and Jordan canonical forms, offering possibilities that can be tailored to the instructors taste and to the length of the course. Bronsons approach to computation is modern and algorithmic, and his theory is clean and straightforward. Throughout, the views of the theory presented are broad and balanced. Key material is highlighted in the text and summarized at end of each chapter. The book also includes ample exercises with answers and hints. With its inclusion of all the needed pedagogical features, this text will be a pleasure for teachers and students alike.
Key Features
@bul:* Gives a firm substructure for understanding linear algebra and its applications
- Introduces deductive reasoning and helps the reader develop a facility with mathematical proofs
- Begins with the concrete and computational (a 3 x 5 matrix describing a stores inventory) and leads the reader to a choice of major applications (Markov chains, least squares approximation, and solution of differential equations using Jordan normal form)
- Covers matrices, vector spaces, linear transformations, as well as applications to Jordan canonical forms, differential equations, and Markov chains
- Gives computational algorithms for finding eigenvalues and eigenvectors
- Provides a balanced approach to computation and theory
- Highlights key material in the text as well as in summaries at the end of each chapter
- Includes ample exercises with answers and hints, in addition to other learning features
Readership
Sophomore- and junior- level students in introductory linear algebra.
Table of Contents
Matrices: Basic Concepts. Matrix Multiplication. Special Matrices. Linear Systems of Equations. The Inverse. LU Decomposition. Properties of R<+>n. Vector Spaces: Vectors. Subspaces. Linear Independence. Basis and Dimension. Row Space of a Matrix. Rank of a Matrix. Linear Transformations: Functions. Linear Transformations. Matrix Representations. Change of Basis. Properties of Linear Transformations. Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors: Determinants. Properties of Determinants. Eigenvectors and Eigenvalues. Properties of Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors. Diagonalization. Power Methods. Markov Chains. Euclidean Inner Products: Orthogonality. Projections. The QR-Algorithm. Least Squares. Orthogonal Complements. Jordan Canonical Forms: Invariant Subspaces. Jordan Canonical Forms. The Exponential Function. Differential Equations in Fundamental Form. Solving Differential Equations in Fundamental Form. Chapter Reviews. Answers and Hints to Selected Problems. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 12th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571904
About the Author
Richard Bronson
Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA
Gabriel B. Costa
Father Gabriel B. Costa, Ph.D. Department of Mathematical Sciences United States Military Academy West Point, NY
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, USA