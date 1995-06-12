In this appealing and well-written text, Richard Bronson gives readers a substructure for a firm understanding of the abstract concepts of linear algebra and its applications. The author starts with the concrete andcomputational (a 3 x 5 matrix describing a stores inventory) and leads the reader to a choice of major applications (Markov chains, least squares approximation, and solution of differential equations using Jordan normal form). The first three chapters address the basics: matrices, vector spaces, and linear transformations. The next three cover eigenvalues, Euclidean inner products, and Jordan canonical forms, offering possibilities that can be tailored to the instructors taste and to the length of the course. Bronsons approach to computation is modern and algorithmic, and his theory is clean and straightforward. Throughout, the views of the theory presented are broad and balanced. Key material is highlighted in the text and summarized at end of each chapter. The book also includes ample exercises with answers and hints. With its inclusion of all the needed pedagogical features, this text will be a pleasure for teachers and students alike.