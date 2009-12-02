Linear Algebra with Mathematica - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123814012, 9780123814111

Linear Algebra with Mathematica

1st Edition

An Introduction Using Mathematica

Authors: Fred Szabo
Paperback ISBN: 9780123814012
eBook ISBN: 9780123814111
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2009
Description

Linear Algebra: An Introduction With Mathematica uses a matrix-based presentation and covers the standard topics any mathematician will need to understand linear algebra while using Mathematica. Development of analytical and computational skills is emphasized, and worked examples provide step-by-step methods for solving basic problems using Mathematica. The subject's rich pertinence to problem solving across disciplines is illustrated with applications in engineering, the natural sciences, computer animation, and statistics.

English
© Academic Press 2009
Academic Press
9780123814012
9780123814111

About the Author

Fred Szabo

Fred E. Szabo is professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Concordia University in Canada. He completed his undergraduate studies at Oxford University under the guidance of Sir Michael Dummett and received a Ph.D. in mathematics from McGill University under the supervision of Joachim Lambek. After postdoctoral studies at Oxford University and visiting professorships at several European universities, he returned to Concordia University as a faculty member and dean of graduate studies. For more than twenty years, he developed methods for the teaching of mathematics with technology. In 2012 he was honored at the annual Wolfram Technology Conference for his work on "A New Kind of Learning" with a Wolfram Innovator Award. He is currently professor and Provost Fellow at Concordia University.

Department of Mathematics, Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

