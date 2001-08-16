Linear Algebra with Maple, Lab Manual
1st Edition
An Introduction Using Maple
Description
Linear Algebra: An Introduction Using MAPLE is a text for a first undergraduate course in linear algebra. All students majoring in mathematics, computer science, engineering, physics, chemistry, economics, statistics, actuarial mathematics and other such fields of study will benefit from this text. The presentation is matrix-based and covers the standard topics for a first course recommended by the Linear Algebra Curriculum Study Group. The aim of the book is to make linear algebra accessible to all college majors through a focused presentation of the material, enriched by interactive learning and teaching with MAPLE.
Development of analytical and computational skills is emphasized throughout
Worked examples provide step-by-step methods for solving basic problems using Maple
The subject's rich pertinence to problem solving across disciplines is illustrated with applications in engineering, the natural sciences, computer animation, and statistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 16th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518077
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126801422
About the Author
Fred Szabo
Author of:
The Linear Algebra Survival Guide, 1st Edition
Actuaries' Survival Guide, 2nd Edition
Actuaries' Survival Guide, 1st Edition
Linear Algebra: An Introduction using Maple, 1st Edition
Linear Algebra: An Introduction using Mathematica, 1st Edition
Fred E. Szabo is professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Concordia University in Canada. He completed his undergraduate studies at Oxford University under the guidance of Sir Michael Dummett and received a Ph.D. in mathematics from McGill University under the supervision of Joachim Lambek. After postdoctoral studies at Oxford University and visiting professorships at several European universities, he returned to Concordia University as a faculty member and dean of graduate studies. For more than twenty years, he developed methods for the teaching of mathematics with technology. In 2012 he was honored at the annual Wolfram Technology Conference for his work on "A New Kind of Learning" with a Wolfram Innovator Award. He is currently professor and Provost Fellow at Concordia University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada