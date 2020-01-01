Lignocellulosics
1st Edition
Renewable Feedstock for (Tailored) Functional Materials and Nanotechnology
Description
Lignocellulosics: Renewable Feedstock for (Tailored) Functional Materials and Nanotechnology gives a comprehensive overview of recent advances in using lignocellulosic substrates in materials science and nanotechnology. The functionalization and processing of lignocellulosics are described via a number of examples that cover films, gels, sensors, pharmaceutics and energy storage. In addition to the research related to functional cellulose nanomaterials, there has been an increased interest in research on lignin and lignocellulosics. This book explains how utilizing biomaterials as a raw material allows ambitious reconstruction of smart materials that are green and multifunctional.
As lignin as a valuable material has gained a lot of attention in the last few years, shifting from purely extraction and fundamental characterization, and now also focusing on the preparation of exciting materials, such as nanoparticles, readers will find this to be a comprehensive resource on the topic.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed description of functional lignocellulosic materials and their properties
- Brings together research advances in the areas of chemistry, chemical engineering, physics and materials science
- Concentrates on the fundamental properties of lignocellulose
- Includes unique coverage of lignin research
Readership
Researchers in chemistry, chemical engineering and materials science related to biomaterials and lignocellulosics and those interested in new uses for lignocellulosic biomass (technology and R&D managers) and those concerned with practical applications in the industry (operational management level)
Table of Contents
1. Lignocellulosics and their use in functional materials and nanotechnology
2. Self-assembly of lignocellulosics
3. Surface modification of nanocellulosics and functionalities
4. Relevant characterization techniques
5. Lignocellulosic nanoparticles
6. Bio-based films as templates for functionalities
7. Aero- and Hydrogels
8. Templates for nanoengineered structures
9. Hybrid materials
10. Luminescent lignocellulosics
11. Conductive lignocellulosics
12. Bio-engineering
13. Applications in the medical field
14. Lignocellulosics in the area of energy storage
15. Lignocellulosics in different forms: broadening the scope of applications
16. Safety issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040775
About the Editor
Ilari Filpponen
Dr. Filpponen received his master's degree (2003) from the University of Helsinki majoring in organic chemistry, and his doctoral degree in wood & paper science (2009) from the North Carolina State University (NCSU) at Raleigh, United States. After a short postdoctoral period in NCSU he joined Aalto University at 2010. He has authored and co-authored nearly 30 peer-reviewed papers, 50 conference contributions and 2 book chapters. His present research is focused on the chemical modification of cellulosic substrates to produce new and advanced functional bio(hybrid)materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aalto University, Aalto, Finland
Maria Peresin
Dr. Maria Soledad Peresin got her Licenciate in analytical chemistry in 2007, from Universidad Nacional del Litoral (Argentina) where she got her formation on pulp and paper chemistry, working in the Institute of Cellulosic Technology at the School of Chemical Engineering (UNL). In 2011, she obtained her Ph.D. on Forest Biomaterials degree from North Carolina State University (United States) where she focused her research on the study of electrospun nanocomposites reinforced with cellulose nanocrystals. During her doctoral studies, she spent 6 months (2010) as a visiting scholar at the Department of Forest Products Technology, Aalto University (Finland) working with nanofibrillated cellulose-based nanocomposites. Right after graduation, she joined VTT, Technical Research Centre of Finland as a researcher in the Functional Fibre Products Knowledge Team. Currently, she continues her work at VTT as a senior scientist on the field of surface chemistry on lignocellulosic substrates, with main focus on nanocellulosic materials. She is currently focusing on the development of new value-added materials based on renewable biomass. To date, she has co-authored 18 peer-reviewed scientific contributions, 3 book chapters, 2 invention disclosures and more than 35 international conferences. She is actively involved in a number of scientific organizations and activities of relevance for the field of pulp, paper and forest biomaterials of international reach. Dr. Peresin has participated in the organization of several events and symposium relevant to the field. She performs as Chair of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Finnish section since year 2013. Her research interests include biopolymers chemistry, analytical chemistry, nanocomposites, nanotechnology and materials, polymers and surface science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Research Centre of Finland, Biologinkuja, Finland
Tiina Nypelö
Dr. Nypelö received her master's degree from the Tampere University of Technology (Finland) 2007 in Fiber Materials Science and her doctoral degree 2012 from Aalto University (Finland) majoring in Forest Products Chemistry. Immediately after, she joined North Carolina State University (USA) first
Affiliations and Expertise
BOKU University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria