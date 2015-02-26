Lignocellulose Biorefinery Engineering
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Biomass resources and their refining are key research topics internationally as alternatives to fossil fuel resources and oil refining. This book explores the heterogeneous nature of lignocellulosic biomass, which restricts its use as a raw material, and describes the theoretical basis of the lignocellulose refinery. It puts forward the theory of the integrated biomass refinery system, which produces multiple products, including biofuels, biomaterials, biochemicals, food and feed based on careful fractionation of the raw material.
Chapter 1 introduces the significance and development of lignocellulose biorefining. Chapter 2 gives the theoretical basis of lignocellulose biorefinery engineering. Chapters 3 to 6 describe in detail biomass refinery engineering from the perspectives of feedstocks, conversions, products and processes respectively. Models of integrated industrial biomass refinery chains are presented in Chapter 7. Finally, Chapter 8 considers future trends in lignocellulose biorefining.
Key Features
- Explores mechanisms of selective fractionation of biomass based on biomass structural characteristics and product requirements
- Addresses biological, physical and chemical conversion technologies, as well as combinations of different methods based on the biomass material characteristics
- This thorough exploration of lignocellulose biorefining is written by an expert from a key research institute in this field
Readership
Biorefinery engineers, industrial chemists and biochemists will all find Lignocellulose Biorefinery Engineering an indispensable reference book. It will also be useful to academics from postgraduate level upwards with an interest in biomass and biorefineries.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Lignocellulose biorefinery engineering: an overview
- Abstract
- 1.1 Resources, energy, and environment
- 1.2 Resource recycling and waste reuse
- 1.3 Lignocellulosic resources
- 1.4 Lignocellulose biorefinery engineering
- 2: Theoretical basis of lignocellulose biorefining
- Abstract
- 2.1 Lignocellulose recalcitrance
- 2.2 Lignocellulose porous medium
- 2.3 Mass transfer resistance of lignocellulose: seepage recalcitrance
- 2.4 Lignocellulose functional components
- 2.5 Changes in composition and structure during the lignocellulose biorefining process
- 2.6 Analysis methods in lignocellulose biorefining
- 3: Lignocellulose biorefinery feedstock engineering
- Abstract
- 3.1 Overview
- 3.2 Technologies of components fractionation
- 3.3 Technologies of selective structure deconstruction
- 3.4 Steam explosion treatment technology
- 3.5 Establishment of the sugar platform
- 3.6 Establishment of the lignin platform
- 4: Lignocellulose biorefinery conversion engineering
- Abstract
- 4.1 Lignocellulose bioconversion technologies
- 4.2 Lignocellulose physical conversion technologies
- 4.3 Lignocellulose thermochemical conversion technologies
- 5: Lignocellulose biorefinery product engineering
- Abstract
- 5.1 Overview
- 5.2 Bioenergy
- 5.3 Bio-based chemicals
- 5.4 Bio-based materials
- 5.5 Food and animal feed
- 6: Lignocellulose biorefinery process engineering
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Transfer principles of typical lignocellulose biorefinery process engineering
- 6.3 Unit process and equipment in lignocellulose biorefining
- 6.4 System engineering and integration of lignocellulose biorefining
- 7: Integrated industrial lignocellulose biorefinery chains
- Abstract
- 7.1 Overview
- 7.2 Biorefinery modes for herbaceous plants
- 7.3 Biorefinery modes for softwood
- 7.4 Biorefinery modes for hardwood
- 7.5 Biorefinery modes for lignocellulose rich in active ingredients
- 8: Future perspectives for lignocellulose biorefinery engineering
- Abstract
- 8.1 The role of lignocellulose in society and the economy
- 8.2 Problems of lignocellulose biorefining
- 8.3 Future trends in lignocellulose biorefining
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 26th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001455
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081001356
About the Author
Hongzhang Chen
Hongzhang Chen is a professor at the State Key Laboratory of Biochemical Engineering, Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Biochemical Engineering, Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, PR of China