Lignins, Volume 61
1st Edition
Biosynthesis, Biodegradation and Bioengineering
Table of Contents
1. Field Trials with Lignin-Modified Transgenic Trees
Gilles Pilate, Annabelle Dejardin, Jean-Charles Leple
2. Lignification and Lignin Manipulations in Conifers
Armin Wagner, Donaldson L, Ralph J
3. Molecular Biology of Lignification in Grasses
Richard Sibout, Michael Harrington, Marek Mutwil, Yves Barrière
4. Cytochrome P450s in Lignin Biosynthesis
Juergen Ehlting, Annette Alber
5. What Role for Plant Laccases in Lignin Polymerization?
Lise Jouanin, Serge Berthet, Johanne Thevenin, Davy Baratiny, Nathalie Demont-Caulet, Isabelle Debeaujon, Przemyslaw Bidzinski, Jean-Charles Leple, Rudy Huis, Simon Hawkins, Leonardo-D Gomez, Catherine Lapierre
6. Transcriptional Regulation of the Lignin Biosynthetic Pathway Revisited: New Players and Insights
Jacqueline Grima Pettenati, Marçal Soler, Eduardo Leal O. Camargo, Hua Wang
7. Lignins and Abiotic Stresses
Mireille Cabané, Dany Afif, Simon Hawkins
8. Fungal Strategies for Lignin Degradation
Jean Claude Sigoillot, Jean-Guy Berrin, Mathieu Bey, Laurence Lesage-Meessen, Anthony Levasseur, Anne Lomascolo, Eric Record, Eva Uzan-Boukhris
9. Evolutionary History of Lignins
Federico Pomar, Alfonso Ros Barceló, Esther Novo-Uzal, Laura V Gómez Ros, Jose M Espiñeira
Description
Lignins are nature’s aromatic polymers and are the second most abundant organic constituent of the biosphere next to cellulose. Lignification mainly occurs in the walls of terrestrial vascular plants, mainly in the secondarily thickened cells of supportive or conductive tissues, which thus acquire novel properties.
This new volume of Advances in Botanical Research gives a special emphasis to the bioengineering of these enigmatic polymers. It is divided in nine chapters containing up-to-date reviews by expert groups in their field.
Key Features
- Gives a special emphasis to the bioengineering of these enigmatic polymers, lignins
- Divided in nine chapters
- Contains up-to-date reviews by expert groups in their field
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 25th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914361
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124160231