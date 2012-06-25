Lignins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124160231, 9780123914361

Lignins, Volume 61

1st Edition

Biosynthesis, Biodegradation and Bioengineering

Serial Volume Editors: Lise Jouanin Catherine Lapierre
eBook ISBN: 9780123914361
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124160231
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th June 2012
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

1. Field Trials with Lignin-Modified Transgenic Trees

Gilles Pilate, Annabelle Dejardin, Jean-Charles Leple

2. Lignification and Lignin Manipulations in Conifers

Armin Wagner, Donaldson L, Ralph J

3. Molecular Biology of Lignification in Grasses

Richard Sibout, Michael Harrington, Marek Mutwil, Yves Barrière

4. Cytochrome P450s in Lignin Biosynthesis

Juergen Ehlting, Annette Alber

5. What Role for Plant Laccases in Lignin Polymerization?

Lise Jouanin, Serge Berthet, Johanne Thevenin, Davy Baratiny, Nathalie Demont-Caulet, Isabelle Debeaujon, Przemyslaw Bidzinski, Jean-Charles Leple, Rudy Huis, Simon Hawkins, Leonardo-D Gomez, Catherine Lapierre

6. Transcriptional Regulation of the Lignin Biosynthetic Pathway Revisited: New Players and Insights

Jacqueline Grima Pettenati, Marçal Soler, Eduardo Leal O. Camargo, Hua Wang

7. Lignins and Abiotic Stresses

Mireille Cabané, Dany Afif, Simon Hawkins

8. Fungal Strategies for Lignin Degradation

Jean Claude Sigoillot, Jean-Guy Berrin, Mathieu Bey, Laurence Lesage-Meessen, Anthony Levasseur, Anne Lomascolo, Eric Record, Eva Uzan-Boukhris

9. Evolutionary History of Lignins

Federico Pomar, Alfonso Ros Barceló, Esther Novo-Uzal, Laura V Gómez Ros, Jose M Espiñeira

Description

Lignins are nature’s aromatic polymers and are the second most abundant organic constituent of the biosphere next to cellulose. Lignification mainly occurs in the walls of terrestrial vascular plants, mainly in the secondarily thickened cells of supportive or conductive tissues, which thus acquire novel properties.

This new volume of Advances in Botanical Research gives a special emphasis to the bioengineering of these enigmatic polymers. It is divided in nine chapters containing up-to-date reviews by expert groups in their field.

Key Features

  • Gives a special emphasis to the bioengineering of these enigmatic polymers, lignins
  • Divided in nine chapters
  • Contains up-to-date reviews by expert groups in their field

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123914361
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124160231

About the Serial Volume Editors

Lise Jouanin Serial Volume Editor

Catherine Lapierre Serial Volume Editor

