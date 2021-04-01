Lignin-Based Materials for Biomedical Applications: Preparation, Characterization, and Implementation explores the emerging area of lignin-based materials as a platform for advanced biomedical applications, guiding the reader from source through to implementation.

The first part of the book introduces the basics of lignin, including extraction methods, chemical modifications, structure and composition, and properties that make lignin suitable for biomedical applications. In addition, structural characterization techniques are described in detail. The next chapters focus on the preparation of lignin-based materials for biomedical applications, presenting methodologies for lignin-based nanoparticles, hydrogels, aerogels, and nanofibers, and providing in-depth coverage of lignin-based materials with specific properties – including antioxidant properties, UV absorbing capability, antimicrobial properties, and colloidal particles with tailored properties – and applications, such as drug and gene delivery, and tissue engineering. Finally, future perspectives and possible new applications are considered.

This is an essential reference for all those with an interest in lignin-based materials and their biomedical applications, including researchers and advanced students across bio-based polymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, nanotechnology, materials science and engineering, drug delivery, and biomedical engineering, as well as industrial R&D and scientists involved with bio-based polymers, specifically for biomedical applications.