Lightweight Composite Structures in Transport
1st Edition
Design, Manufacturing, Analysis and Performance
Description
Lightweight Composite Structures in Transport: Design, Manufacturing, Analysis and Performance provides a detailed review of lightweight composite materials and structures and discusses their use in the transport industry, specifically surface and air transport. The book covers materials selection, the properties and performance of materials, and structures, design solutions, and manufacturing techniques.
A broad range of different material classes is reviewed with emphasis on advanced materials. Chapters in the first two parts of the book consider the lightweight philosophy and current developments in manufacturing techniques for lightweight composite structures in the transport industry, with subsequent chapters in parts three to five discussing structural optimization and analysis, properties, and performance of lightweight composite structures, durability, damage tolerance and structural integrity. Final chapters present case studies on lightweight composite design for transport structures.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers materials selection, design solutions, manufacturing techniques, structural analysis, and performance of lightweight composite structures in the transport industry
- Includes commentary from leading industrial and academic experts in the field who present cutting-edge research on advanced lightweight materials for the transport industry
- Includes case studies on lightweight composite design for transport structures
Readership
R&D managers, designers, materials engineers and manufacturers in the aerospace, motorsport, defence and automotive engineering industries will find this an invaluable reference book.
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Composites Science and Engineering
- Preface
- Part One. The lightweight philosophy: materials selection, principles and design solutions
- 1. An introduction to lightweight composite materials and their use in transport structures
- 1.1. Background
- 1.2. Polymers—general introduction
- 1.3. Engineering polymers—selected examples
- 1.4. Reinforced composites
- 1.5. Sandwich composites
- 1.6. Outlook
- 2. Challenges, opportunities, and perspectives on lightweight composite structures: Aerospace versus automotive
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Manufacturing, use, and performance requirements
- 2.3. Design and analysis
- 2.4. Market and supply issues
- 2.5. Conclusions
- 3. Opportunities in the design stage of composite components to reduce weight during assembly operations
- 3.1. Benefits of composite parts
- 3.2. Shortcomings of composite parts
- 3.3. Weight opportunities in assembly
- 3.4. Conclusions
- 4. The automotive body lightweighting design philosophy
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. The automotive lightweighting design philosophy
- 4.3. The mid-spectrum concept
- 4.4. High-performance composite materials and realizing the mid-spectrum concept in automotive primary structure
- 4.5. Future trends: how autonomous vehicles will enable mass reduction
- 4.6. Summary
- Part Two. Current developments in manufacturing techniques for lightweight composite structures in the transport industry
- 5. Cost-effective composites manufacturing processes for automotive applications
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Resin transfer molding
- 5.3. Vacuum-assisted resin infusion process
- 5.4. Quickstep processing
- 5.5. Review of other processes
- 5.6. Summary
- Additional reading
- 6. Hybrid polymer composites for high strain rate applications
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Continuous fibre reinforcements
- 6.3. Nanoparticle reinforcements
- 6.4. Fibre metal laminates
- 6.5. Damping and vibration properties in hybrid composites
- 6.6. Future research trends
- Further reading
- 7. Thermoset resin sandwich structures
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Experimental
- 7.3. Results and discussion
- 7.4. Conclusion
- Part Three. Structural optimization and structural analysis: modelling and simulation
- 8. Weight reduction by optimized reinforcement structures
- 8.1. Traditional reinforcement structures and their limitations
- 8.2. Spread-tow fabric history
- 8.3. Spread-tow products
- 8.4. Reinforcement flexibility
- 8.5. Mechanical performance
- 8.6. Challenges in testing large unit cell specimens
- 8.7. Examples of customer cases
- 8.8. Conclusions and future outlook
- Part Four. Durability, damage tolerance and structural integrity of lightweight composite structures in transport
- 9. Influence of temperature on mechanical properties of short glass fibre-reinforced polyamide 6 and 66 composites for automotive oil pan application
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Experiments
- 9.3. Finite element analysis
- 9.4. Results and discussion
- 9.5. Conclusions
- 10. The fatigue behavior of composite materials for high-temperature applications
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Basic fatigue failure
- 10.3. Environmental factors in fatigue and general properties of polymers
- 10.4. Fatigue failure of polymers at high temperature
- 10.5. Fatigue of composite polymers
- 10.6. Fatigue of high-temperature thermoplastics (PPS and PEEK)
- Abbreviations and symbols
- 11. Sustainable lightweight vehicle design: A case study in eco-material selection for body-in-white
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Sustainability and material selection
- 11.3. Material selection method for sustainable automobile bodies
- 11.4. Material selection indices and their role in the material selection process
- 11.5. Example: material selection for recyclable B-pillar
- 11.6. Life-cycle assessment model
- 11.7. The cost of vehicle weight reduction
- 11.8. Summary
- Part Five. Case studies on lightweight composite design for transport structures
- 12. Composite materials for aerospace propulsion related to air and space transportation
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Aircraft gas turbine engine
- 12.3. Rocket propulsion
- 12.4. Hypersonic air-breathing propulsion
- 12.5. Summary and conclusion
- 13. Lightweight design and crash analysis of composites
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Lightweight analysis from an energetic point of view
- 13.3. Definition of impact attenuators
- 13.4. Experimental tests
- 13.5. Finite element modeling
- 13.6. Results and discussion
- 13.7. Conclusions
- 14. Flammability of composites
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Mode of action of flame retardants
- 14.3. Classification of flame retardants
- 14.4. Future vision
- 14.5. Case study
- 14.6. Conclusions
- 15. Remanufacturing and whole-life costing of lightweight components
- 15.1. Product end of life
- 15.2. End of life of automotive components
- 15.3. Remanufacturing process for end-of-life automotive components
- 15.4. Whole-life cost
- 15.5. Optimising end-of-life cost
- 15.6. Summary
- 16. Polymer nanocomposite components: A case study on gears
- 16.1. Polymer nanocomposites
- 16.2. Polymer nanocomposite carbon nanotube/polyoxymethylene gears case study
- 17. Manufacture and testing of lightweight tubes for rocketry and centrifuges
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Filament winding materials
- 17.3. Filament winding in rocketry, defense, and aerospace
- 17.4. Damage assessment and prevention
- 17.5. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 29th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423430
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423256
About the Editor
James Njuguna
Dr James Njuguna has a long-standing interest and extensive research experience in advanced composite materials (and nanomaterials) for lightweight structural applications. He primarily focus on novel composite material properties improvement and optimisation for transport vehicles lightweighting, composite pipes & pipe in pipe systems among other lightweight design constructions.
He has expertise on two fronts: (i) quantifying dynamic loading behaviour of structures such as failure mechanics, impact and crash, and (ii) hybrid composites reinforcement to improve dynamic performance and durability of composite applications .
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Advanced Engineering Materials, School of Engineering, Robert Gordon University