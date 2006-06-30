Lightweight Ballistic Composites
1st Edition
Military and Law-Enforcement Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1 Material requirements and testing: Bullets, bullet fragments and deformation; Material responses to ballistic impact; Modelling ballistic impact; Standards and specifications for lightweight ballistic; Testing lightweight ballistic materials. Part 2 Types of material and their application: High-performance ballistic fibres; Fabrics and composites for the ballistic protection of personnel; Non-woven ballistic composites; Prepreg ballistic composites; Ballistic material processing; New ballistic products and technologies; Military and law-enforcement applications of lightweight ballistic materials; Ceramic-faced body armour.
Description
Ballistic composites need to be lightweight and durable as well as exhibiting high impact resistance and damage tolerance. This important book reviews these requirements, how the materials used for ballistic composites meet them and their range of applications.
After an introductory chapter, Lightweight ballistic composites is split into two main sections. The first part of the book explores material requirements and testing. There are chapters on bullets and bullet fragments, material responses to ballistic impact, standards and specifications, modelling and test methods. Part Two reviews the range of materials used, production methods and applications. Topics discussed include high-performance ballistic fibres and ceramics, non-woven ballistic and prepreg composites, and their uses in body armour, vehicle and aircraft protection.
This major book is the first of its kind to give a comprehensive review of the current use of lightweight ballistic composites in both military and law-enforcement applications. It is an invaluable reference for all those involved in personnel and vehicle protection in defence and police forces around the world.
Key Features
- Reviews the current use of lightweight ballistic composites in both military and law-enforcement application
- An authoritative overview of the range of materials used, production methods and applications
- Explores material requirements and testing
Readership
All those involved in personnel and vehicle protection in defense and police forces around the world
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 30th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691554
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739413
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ashok Bhatnagar Editor
Dr Ashok Bhatnagar joined Honeywell International Inc. in 1985 and over the last 29 years has developed several lightweight composite ballistic materials and products. He has filed more than 50 patents and has authored more than 40 publications. He has taught at both the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India and the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honeywell International Inc., USA