Ballistic composites need to be lightweight and durable as well as exhibiting high impact resistance and damage tolerance. This important book reviews these requirements, how the materials used for ballistic composites meet them and their range of applications.



After an introductory chapter, Lightweight ballistic composites is split into two main sections. The first part of the book explores material requirements and testing. There are chapters on bullets and bullet fragments, material responses to ballistic impact, standards and specifications, modelling and test methods. Part Two reviews the range of materials used, production methods and applications. Topics discussed include high-performance ballistic fibres and ceramics, non-woven ballistic and prepreg composites, and their uses in body armour, vehicle and aircraft protection.



This major book is the first of its kind to give a comprehensive review of the current use of lightweight ballistic composites in both military and law-enforcement applications. It is an invaluable reference for all those involved in personnel and vehicle protection in defence and police forces around the world.