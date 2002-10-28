Lightweight Aggregate Concrete
1st Edition
Description
In spite of the increasing use and demand for lightweight aggregate concrete (LWAC), there is still a lack of adequate explanations to understand the mechanisms responsible for the strength and durability properties of LWAC. This book is written to give an overall picture of LWAC, from the historical background, aggregate production, proportioning and production of concrete, to applications in structures. Physical properties and chemical durability are described in detail. The physical properties include density, strength, shrinkage, and elasticity. Chemical durability includes resistance to acids, chloride ingress, carbonation, and freeze-thaw resistance. Fire resistance is also included, which is seldom considered, but is a very important aspect of the safety of the structure.
Microstructure development and its relation to the durability properties of LWAC generally are not highlighted in the literature. The development of bonds, the microstructure with different binder systems, and different types of lightweight aggregates are explained. They show how lightweight aggregate concrete differs from normal weight concrete. The chapters on chloride ingress and freeze-thaw resistance are detailed because of the use of LWAC in offshore construction.
The economical aspects of using LWAC are also reviewed. Emphasis is placed on the fact that although the cost of LWAC is high, the total cost of construction has to be considered, including the cost of transport, reinforcement, etc. When these are considered then LWAC becomes cheaper and attractive. The life cycle cost of the concrete is another consideration for calculating long-term savings on maintenance costs.
Readership
Scientists, researchers, engineers and technicians in the concrete industry. Also useful for architects and materials engineers.
Table of Contents
Historical Background of Lighweight Aggregate Concrete Introduction Lightweight Aggregates Concluding Remarks Production of Lightweight Aggregates and Its Properties Introduction Industrial Kilns Natural Lightweight Aggregates Production Techniques Concluding Remarks Supplementary Cementing Materials Introduction High Performance Cement Mineral Admixtures LWAC With a Mineral Admixture Superplasticizers Concluding Remarks Mix Proportioning Introduction Mix Proportioning of No-Fines LWAC Mix Proportioning of Structural Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Concluding Remarks Production Techniques Introduction Lightweight Aggregate and Its Supply Remarks on Mix Design Batching Transportation and Placing of Concrete Testing of LWAC Related to Production Concluding Remarks Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Microstructures Interfaces in Concrete Pore Structure of Lightweight Aggregate Microstructure of the Interfacial Transition Zone Inter-relation of Microstructure and the Strength of LWAC Concluding Remarks Physical Properties of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Introduction Density and Strength Elastic Compatibility and Microcracking Shrinkage and Creep of LWAC Thermal Conductivity of LWAC Abrasion Resistance Concluding Remarks Durability of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete to Chemical Attack Introduction Acid Resistance Alkali-Aggregate Reaction Carbonation and Corrosion Chloride Ion Penetration Fire Resistance of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Introduction Behavior of Concrete at Elevated Temperature Fire Test of LWAC Fire Protection Concluding Remarks Freeze-Thaw Resistance of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Introduction Hydrostatic Pressure Osmotic Pressure Scaling Mechanism Freeze-Thaw Resistance of LWAC Field Tests Concluding Remarks Applications of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Lightweight Concrete and Thermal Insulation Lightweight Aggregates - Horticulture Applications LWAC in Shipbuilding LWAC in the Building Industry Advantages and Disadvantages of Using LWAC Economical Aspects of Using LWAC Examples of Applications Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2002
- Published:
- 28th October 2002
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518204
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514862