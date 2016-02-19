Light Transducing Membranes
1st Edition
Structure, Function, and Evolution
Description
Light Transducing Membranes: Structure, Function, and Evolution covers the proceedings of a joint United States-Australia conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 1977. Organized into four parts encompassing 19 chapters, the book focuses on structural, functional, and evolutionary aspects of light energy transduction by membranes.
The first part of the book explores the problems of how membrane-related biomolecules could have evolved prior to the origin of life, how amphiphiles might have become organized in lipid bilayer structures, and what mechanisms may have been available for light energy transduction. The mechanisms by which ions, lipids, and proteins interact in membrane systems are described in the next part of the book. Some chapters in the third part of the book cover the analysis of several bacterial membranes as reconstituted, light transducing systems, providing a new tool for investigating basic mechanisms. Relevant aspects of mitochondrial energy transduction are also covered. Finally, the last part presents mechanism analysis by which intact bacteria and chloroplasts interact with light energy, which represent the end product of several billion of years of evolution. Biological evolutionists, biologists, researchers, teachers, and students who are interested in various aspects of light transducing membranes will greatly benefit from this book.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
The Chemical Evolution of Biomolecules on the Primitive Earth
1. Formation of Phospholipids Under Primitive Earth Conditions and the Role of Membranes in Prebiological Evolution
2. Origin and Early Evolution of Bilayer Membranes
3. Photochemical Synthesis of ATP: Protomembranes and Protometabolism
Self-Assembling Membrane Systems
4. Role of Ionic Environment on Self-Assembly Properties of Phospholipid Membranes
5. The Packing of Lipids and Proteins in Membranes
6. Assembly of Viral Membranes
Bacterial Light Transducing Systems
7. Speculations about the Evolution of Halobacteria and of Chemiosmotic Mechanisms
8. Lipid-Protein Interactions in the Purple Membrane
9. Light Energy Conversion in Halobacterium Halobium Cell
10. Physical, Chemical, and Structural Descriptions of Energetic Processes in Photosynthetic Bacteria: Comparisons with Green Plants and Respiratory Systems
11. Proton Pumps and Channels: Studies with Bacteriorhodopsin and a Proteolipid of the Mitochondrial Adenosinetriphosphatase
12. The Contribution of Reconstituted Protein-Lipid Vesicles to the Elucidation of Energy Transduction Mechanisms in Membranes
Analysis of Contemporary Light Transducing Systems
13. Charge Separation, Proton Pumps, and the Hydrophobic
14. The Evolution of H+ Transport and Its Role in Photosynthetic Energy Transduction
15. The Movement of Protons during Energy Transduction in the Chloroplast Thylakoid Membrane
16. Evolution of the Lipid Components of Chloroplast Membranes: The Role of Lipid Fluidity in Membrane-Associated Reactions
17. Analysis of the High-Energy State of Chloroplasts
18. Photoelectron Microscopy of Photosynthetic Membranes
19. A Comparison of the Supramolecular Architecture of Photosynthetic Membranes of Blue-Green, Red, and Green Algae and of Higher Plants
Index
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153553