Light Scattering Near Phase Transitions
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to the Series
Preface
Contents
Introduction
Part I. Theory
1. General Theory of Light Scattering Near Phase Transitions in Ideal Crystals
2. Light Scattering Anomalies due to Defects
3. Light Scattering from Incommensurate Phases
4. Light Scattering and Phase Transitions in Liquid Crystals
Part II. Experiment
5. Raman Spectroscopy of Structural Phase Transitions
6. Brillouin Scattering Studies of Phase Transitions in Crystals
7. Central Peaks Near Structural Phase Transitions
8. Light Scattering Studies of Incommensurate Transitions
9. Light Scattering Investigations of the Critical Region in Fluids
10. Scattering Spectroscopy of Liquid Crystals
11. Light Scattering in Quartz and Ammonium Chloride and its Peculiarities in the Vicinity of Phase Transition of Crystals. A Retrospective View and Recent Results
Author Index
Subject Index
Materials Index
Description
Since the development of the laser in the early 1960's, light scattering has played an increasingly crucial role in the investigation of many types of phase transitions and the published work in this field is now widely dispersed in a large number of books and journals.
A comprehensive overview of contemporary theoretical and experimental research in this field is presented here. The reviews are written by authors who have actively contributed to the developments that have taken place in both Eastern and Western countries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599858
@qu:The series of which this volume is a part is very welcome indeed. The articles are comprehensive and well written... The series is to be welcomed because it brings Soviet scientists and their work to the attention of a wider Western constituency. @source: Optica Acta
H.Z. Cummins Editor
A.P. Levanyuk Editor
Moscow, USSR