Light Scattering Near Phase Transitions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444864666, 9780444599858

Light Scattering Near Phase Transitions

1st Edition

Editors: H.Z. Cummins A.P. Levanyuk
eBook ISBN: 9780444599858
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1983
Page Count: 682
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface to the Series

Preface

Contents

Introduction

Part I. Theory

1. General Theory of Light Scattering Near Phase Transitions in Ideal Crystals

2. Light Scattering Anomalies due to Defects

3. Light Scattering from Incommensurate Phases

4. Light Scattering and Phase Transitions in Liquid Crystals

Part II. Experiment

5. Raman Spectroscopy of Structural Phase Transitions

6. Brillouin Scattering Studies of Phase Transitions in Crystals

7. Central Peaks Near Structural Phase Transitions

8. Light Scattering Studies of Incommensurate Transitions

9. Light Scattering Investigations of the Critical Region in Fluids

10. Scattering Spectroscopy of Liquid Crystals

11. Light Scattering in Quartz and Ammonium Chloride and its Peculiarities in the Vicinity of Phase Transition of Crystals. A Retrospective View and Recent Results

Author Index

Subject Index

Materials Index

Description

Since the development of the laser in the early 1960's, light scattering has played an increasingly crucial role in the investigation of many types of phase transitions and the published work in this field is now widely dispersed in a large number of books and journals.

A comprehensive overview of contemporary theoretical and experimental research in this field is presented here. The reviews are written by authors who have actively contributed to the developments that have taken place in both Eastern and Western countries.

Details

No. of pages:
682
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444599858

Reviews

@qu:The series of which this volume is a part is very welcome indeed. The articles are comprehensive and well written... The series is to be welcomed because it brings Soviet scientists and their work to the attention of a wider Western constituency. @source: Optica Acta

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H.Z. Cummins Editor

A.P. Levanyuk Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Moscow, USSR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.