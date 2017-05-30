Light Robotics - Structure-mediated Nanobiophotonics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
PART 1: ELEMENTS OF LIGHT ROBOTICS
Introduction to Light Robotics
Darwin Palima; Jesper Glückstad
1. Human gesture recognition for optical manipulation and its future nanobiophotonics applications
Daryl Preece; Linda Shi
2. Laser-based assembler and microfluidic applications
Andreas Ostendorf; Janis Koehler; Sarah I. Ksouri; Gordon Zyla; Cemal Esen
3. Opto-mechanical micro-tools & shape-induced forces
David Philips; Stephen H. Simpson; Simon Hana
4. Optically-driven rotating micromachines
Anatolii Kashchuk; Ann A. M. Bui; Shu Zhang; Antoine Houillot; David Carberry; Alexander B. Stilgoe; Timo A. Nieminen; Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop
5. Electromagnetic wave enabled micro/nano-robotic devices and their applications
Jianhe Guo; Donglei (Emma) Fan
PART 2: EXPANDING POSSIBILITIES
6. Complex polymer microtools for on-demand contact-free applications
Gaszton Vizsnyiczai; Badri L. Aekbote; András Buzás; Pál Ormos; Lóránd Kelemen
7. Optically Driven Micro- and Nano- Robots
Takeshi Hayakawa; Hisataka Maruyama; Fumihito Arai
8. Enhancement of the second-harmonic generation in lithium niobate nanowires for localized light sources
Anton Sergeyev; Rachel Grange
9. Next Generation Light Robotics
Mark Jayson Villangca; Darwin Palima;Andrew Rafael Bañas; Jesper Glückstad
PART 3: BIOPHOTONICS APPLICATIONS
10. Optical techniques and microtools for sub-cellular delivery and sampling
Duncan Casey; Douglas Wylie; Mark Neil
11. Optically controlled and selective fusion of cells and vesicles using plasmonic nano-heaters
Azra Bahadori; Lene Oddershede; Poul Martin Bendix
12. The application of optically trapped force probes in single molecule biology experiments
Mark R. Pollard; Neil M. Kad
13. Application of optical tweezers for biochemical and thermal cell stimulation
Konrad Berghoff; Steve Keller; Wofgang Gross; Lisa Gebhardt; Holger Kress
14. Controlling autonomous nanobiorobots by optical micromanipulation
Cornelia Denz; Alvaro Barroso Peña
Description
Light Robotics – Structure-Mediated Nanobiophotonics covers the latest means of sculpting of both light and matter for achieving bioprobing and manipulation at the smallest scales. The synergy between photonics, nanotechnology and biotechnology spans the rapidly growing field of nanobiophotonics. Nanoscale resolutions enable optical scientists to assess ever more accurate information. However, scientific hypothesis testing demands tools, not only for observing nanoscopic phenomena, but also for reaching into and manipulating nanoscale constituents.
Taking an application based focus, this book explores how nanophotonics can productively be used in both the biomedical and life sciences, allowing readers to clearly see how structure-mediated nanobiophotonics can be used to increase our engineering toolbox for biology at the smallest scales.
This book will be of great use to researchers and scientists working in the fields of optics and photonics. It will also be of great value to those working in the field of biotechnology, showcasing how nanotechnology can help provide new, effective ways to solve biomedical problems.
Key Features
- Presents cutting-edge research on the principles, mechanisms, optical techniques, fabrication, modeling, devices and applications of nanobiophotonics
- Brings together the diverse field of structure-mediated nanobiophotonics into one coherent volume
- Showcases how nanophotonics can be used to create new, more effective micro- and nano-biodevices
Readership
Academics and R&D researchers interested in the application of photonics and optics in the life and biomedical sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 30th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022481
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702070969
About the Authors
Jesper Glückstad Author
Jesper Glückstad is Professor and Group Leader at the Department of Photonics Engineering at the Technical University of Denmark. He established the Programmable Phase Optics Laboratory in Denmark in the late 90es, and served as Guest Professor in Biophotonics at Lund Institute of Technology, Sweden, 2006-2011. In 2004 he received the prestigious Doctor of Science (DSc) degree from the Technical University of Denmark. Prior to his achievements in Denmark, he was a visiting scientist at Hamamatsu Photonics Central Research Laboratories and in the Physics Dept. at Osaka University in Japan. He is the year 2000 recipient of the Danish Optical Society Award and was elected as Scientist of the Year in 2005 by Dir. Ib Henriksen’s Foundation in Denmark. Prof. Glückstad is a 2010 elected Fellow of the OSA and a Fellow of the SPIE as the first from Denmark. Between 2012 and 2014, he served on the prestigious SPIE Fellows committee. Since he obtained his PhD at the Niels Bohr Institute in 1994, he has published more than 300 journal articles and international conference papers among them several in Nature journals. He holds more than 30 international patent inventions to his name and is founder of the 2011 spin-out OptoRobotix ApS and its recent associated tech-transfer unit GPC Photonics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Group Leader, Department of Photonics Engineering, Technical University of Denmark, Denmark
Darwin Palima Author
Darwin Palima is Associate Professor in the Department of Photonics Engineering at the Technical University of Denmark where he teaches a course he created on Biophotonics and Optical engineering. He has pioneered new scientific directions at the programmable phase optics laboratory and, as lab responsible, closely mentors the group’s PhD students and postdocs. He collaborates extensively with Jesper Glückstad from joint supervision of PhD students to joint authorships of scientific papers, conference presentations, patent applications, and popular articles. Having authored a physics textbook before moving to Denmark, he played a key role in their jointly authored monograph on Generalized Phase Contrast. The present volume is another product of their collaboration. Darwin concurrently taught at the Philippine Science High School when he worked through his PhD at the University of the Philippines proposing improvements to computer-generated holography. His interest in structured light started in the mid-90s when he studied optical vortices for his BSc thesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Photonics Engineering, Technical University of Denmark, Denmark