Light and Video Microscopy
1st Edition
Description
The purpose of this book is to provide the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and informative guide on light microscopy. Light and Video Microscopy will prepare the reader for the accurate interpretation of an image and understanding of the living cell. With the presentation of geometrical optics, it will assist the reader in understanding image formation and light movement within the microscope. It also provides an explanation of the basic modes of light microscopy and the components of modern electronic imaging systems and guides the reader in determining the physicochemical information of living and developing cells, which influence interpretation.
Key Features
Brings together mathematics, physics, and biology to provide a broad and deep understanding of the light microscope
Clearly develops all ideas from historical and logical foundations
Laboratory exercises included to assist the reader with practical applications
Microscope discussions include: bright field microscope, dark field microscope, oblique illumination, phase-contrast microscope, photomicrography, fluorescence microscope, polarization microscope, interference microscope, differential interference microscope, and modulation contrast microscope
Readership
cell biologists, neurobiologists, reproductive biologists, plant biologists, microbiologists, fungal biologists, veterinarians, forensic scientists, food scientists, horticulturalists, biochemists, physicists, engineers, and anyone using a light or video microscope
Table of Contents
(tentative)
Chapter 1: The Relation Between the Object and the Image Chapter 2: Geometrical Optics Chapter 3: Physical Optics Chapter 4: Bright Field Microscopy Chapter 5: Phase Contrast and Dark Field Microscopy, Rheinberg and Oblique Illumination Chapter 6: Photomicrography Chapter 7: Fluorescence Microscopy Chapter 8: Polarization Microscopy Chapter 9: Interference Microscopy Chapter 10: Differential Interference Microscopy Chapter 11: Modulation Contrast Microscopy Chapter 12: Video and Digital Microscopy Chapter 13: Image Processing and Analysis Chapter 14: Various Kinds of Microscopes and Accessories
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 8th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921280
About the Author
Randy Wayne
Randy O. Wayne is a plant cell biologist at Cornell University notable for his work on plant development. In particular, along with his colleague Peter K. Hepler, Wayne established the powerful role of calcium in regulating plant growth; accordingly, their 1985 article, Calcium and plant development, was cited by at least 405 subsequent articles to earn the "Citation Classic" award from Current Contents magazine and has been cited by hundreds more since 1993. He is an authority on how plant cells sense gravity through pressure, on the water permeability of plant membranes, light microscopy, as well as the effects of calcium on plant development. He has published over 50 articles and is the author of another book, Light and Video Microscopy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Plant Biology, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
