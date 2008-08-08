Randy O. Wayne is a plant cell biologist at Cornell University notable for his work on plant development. In particular, along with his colleague Peter K. Hepler, Wayne established the powerful role of calcium in regulating plant growth; accordingly, their 1985 article, Calcium and plant development, was cited by at least 405 subsequent articles to earn the "Citation Classic" award from Current Contents magazine and has been cited by hundreds more since 1993. He is an authority on how plant cells sense gravity through pressure, on the water permeability of plant membranes, light microscopy, as well as the effects of calcium on plant development. He has published over 50 articles and is the author of another book, Light and Video Microscopy.