Light and Life in the Universe
1st Edition
Selected Lectures in Physics, Biology and the Origin of Life
Light and Life in the Universe: Selected Lectures in Physics, Biology and the Origin of Life is a collection of lectures given at the 1964 Nuclear Research Foundation Summer Science School for High School Students, held at the University of Sydney, Australia, on January 6-17, 1964. The papers explore various aspects of life, both on earth and in the universe generally. Emphasis is placed on the ""units"" of living matter, how life may have started on earth, and the possibility of life on other planets. This book is comprised of 15 chapters and begins with a brief description of some of the properties of atoms and how they join up to form molecules, as well as some of the properties of the central core of each atom. The discussion then turns to electromagnetic radiation, highlighting the difficulties originally encountered by Ernest Rutherford's picture of the atom. Subsequent chapters focus on the influence of gravitational fields; the origin of the solar system; the evolution of life on earth; and link between the primordial atmosphere and the origin of life. The functions of proteins, the practical effects of biology on humans, and the replication of living molecules are also considered. This monograph is written specifically for fourth-year high school students interested in astronomy, physics, chemistry, and biology.
Table of Contents
Atoms and the Universe — The Building Blocks and Environment for Life
Chapter 1 — Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei
Chapter 2 — Electro-Magnetic Radiation — Bohr's Theory of the Atom
Chapter 3 — The Influence of Gravitational Fields
Chapter 4 — The Origin of the Solar System
Chapter 5 — Evolution of the Earth
Chapter 6 — The Primordial Atmosphere and the Origin of Life
Life in the Galaxy
Are We Alone?
Life and its Origin
Chapter 1 — Introducing Proteins
Chapter 2 — The Functions of Proteins
Chapter 3 — The Problem of the Origin of Life
Chapter 4 — Alone in the Universe
Chapter 5 — Reason and Purpose in Biology
Chapter 6 — The Practical Effects of Biology on Our Lives
The Replication of Living Molecules
Chapter 1 — Introduction
Chapter 2 — A Chemist's Look at the Living Cell
Chapter 3 — The Concept of Template Surfaces
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137155