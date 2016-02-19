Light and Life in the Universe: Selected Lectures in Physics, Biology and the Origin of Life is a collection of lectures given at the 1964 Nuclear Research Foundation Summer Science School for High School Students, held at the University of Sydney, Australia, on January 6-17, 1964. The papers explore various aspects of life, both on earth and in the universe generally. Emphasis is placed on the ""units"" of living matter, how life may have started on earth, and the possibility of life on other planets. This book is comprised of 15 chapters and begins with a brief description of some of the properties of atoms and how they join up to form molecules, as well as some of the properties of the central core of each atom. The discussion then turns to electromagnetic radiation, highlighting the difficulties originally encountered by Ernest Rutherford's picture of the atom. Subsequent chapters focus on the influence of gravitational fields; the origin of the solar system; the evolution of life on earth; and link between the primordial atmosphere and the origin of life. The functions of proteins, the practical effects of biology on humans, and the replication of living molecules are also considered. This monograph is written specifically for fourth-year high school students interested in astronomy, physics, chemistry, and biology.