Light and Life in the Universe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080110868, 9781483137155

Light and Life in the Universe

1st Edition

Selected Lectures in Physics, Biology and the Origin of Life

Editors: S. T. Butler H. Messel
eBook ISBN: 9781483137155
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 340
Description

Light and Life in the Universe: Selected Lectures in Physics, Biology and the Origin of Life is a collection of lectures given at the 1964 Nuclear Research Foundation Summer Science School for High School Students, held at the University of Sydney, Australia, on January 6-17, 1964. The papers explore various aspects of life, both on earth and in the universe generally. Emphasis is placed on the ""units"" of living matter, how life may have started on earth, and the possibility of life on other planets. This book is comprised of 15 chapters and begins with a brief description of some of the properties of atoms and how they join up to form molecules, as well as some of the properties of the central core of each atom. The discussion then turns to electromagnetic radiation, highlighting the difficulties originally encountered by Ernest Rutherford's picture of the atom. Subsequent chapters focus on the influence of gravitational fields; the origin of the solar system; the evolution of life on earth; and link between the primordial atmosphere and the origin of life. The functions of proteins, the practical effects of biology on humans, and the replication of living molecules are also considered. This monograph is written specifically for fourth-year high school students interested in astronomy, physics, chemistry, and biology.

Table of Contents


Atoms and the Universe — The Building Blocks and Environment for Life

Chapter 1 — Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei

Chapter 2 — Electro-Magnetic Radiation — Bohr's Theory of the Atom

Chapter 3 — The Influence of Gravitational Fields

Chapter 4 — The Origin of the Solar System

Chapter 5 — Evolution of the Earth

Chapter 6 — The Primordial Atmosphere and the Origin of Life

Life in the Galaxy

Are We Alone?

Life and its Origin

Chapter 1 — Introducing Proteins

Chapter 2 — The Functions of Proteins

Chapter 3 — The Problem of the Origin of Life

Chapter 4 — Alone in the Universe

Chapter 5 — Reason and Purpose in Biology

Chapter 6 — The Practical Effects of Biology on Our Lives

The Replication of Living Molecules

Chapter 1 — Introduction

Chapter 2 — A Chemist's Look at the Living Cell

Chapter 3 — The Concept of Template Surfaces

