Light and Heavy Vehicle Technology
2nd Edition
Description
Light and Heavy Vehicle Technology, Second Edition deals with the theory and practice of vehicle maintenance, procedure, and diagnosis of vehicle trouble, including technological advances such as four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and anti-lock brakes. The book reviews the reciprocating piston petrol engine, the diesel engine, the combustion chambers, and the different means of combustion processes. To counter friction, heat and wear, lubrication to the different moving parts is important. To counter excessive heat which can cause breakdown of lubricating oil films and materials such as gaskets, O-rings, the engine is designed with a cooling system that uses air, water, or engine coolants. Petrol engines use the carburation or injection type of fuel delivery; diesel engines use a high pressure system of fuel injection owing to the higher pressures existing in the diesel combustion chamber. The text explains the operation of the other parts of the vehicle including the ignition and starter system, emission controls, layshaft gearboxes, drive lines, and suspension systems. Heavy vehicles need highly efficient air brakes to stop them compared to the hydraulic brake systems used in smaller and lighter vehicles. The book is suitable for mechanical engineers, engine designers, students, and instructors in mechanical and automotive engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
1 The Reciprocating Piston Petrol Engine
1.1 Modern Requirements
1.2 Engine Nomenclature
1.3 Operating Principles
1.4 Basic Structure and Mechanism
1.5 Cylinder and Crankthrow Arrangements
1.6 Cylinder Block, Crankcase and Head
1.7 Pistons and Connecting Rods
1.8 Crankshaft Assembly and Main Bearings
1.9 Crankshaft Torsional Vibration Dampers
1.10 Valve Train
1.11 Timing Drive
1.12 The Principles of Valve Timing
2 The Diesel Engine
2.1 Suitability for Road Transport
2.2 Operating Principles
2.3 Cylinder Block, Crankcase and Head
2.4 Pistons and Connecting Rods
2.5 Crankshaft Assembly and Main Bearings
2.6 Valve Train and Timing Drive
3 Combustion Chambers and Processes
3.1 Basic Layouts of Combustion Chambers
3.2 Combustion in the Petrol Engine
3.3 Petrol Engine Combustion Chambers
3.4 Combustion in the Diesel Engine
3.5 Diesel Engine Combustion Chambers
3.6 Cylinder Charge Agitation
4 Engine Lubrication
4.1 Friction and Wear
4.2 The Lubrication Process
4.3 Engine Lubricating Oil
4.4 Engine Lubrication Systems
4.5 Oil Pumps and Pressure Relief Valves
4.6 Oil Filtration and Cooling
4.7 Oil Retention and Crankcase Ventilation
5 Engine Cooling and Vehicle Heating
5.1 Heat Transfer and Cooling Media
5.2 Engine Air-Cooling System
5.3 Engine Water-Cooling System
5.4 Engine Coolant
5.5 Interior Ventilation and Heating
6 Carburation and Fuel Injection
6.1 Fuel Supply System
6.2 Fixed-Choke Carburettors
6.3 Variable-Choke Carburettors
6.4 Multiple and Compound Carburettors
6.5 Electronically Controlled Carburettors
6.6 Petrol Engine Fuel Injection
6.7 Multipoint Fuel Injection (MPI)
6.8 Single-Point Fuel Injection (SPI)
7 Intake and Exhaust Systems
7.1 Air Cleaner and Silencer
7.2 Intake and Exhaust Manifolds
7.3 Exhaust System
7.4 Vacuum Gauge and Exhaust Gas Analyser
8 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems
8.1 Fuel Supply System
8.2 The In-Line Fuel Injection Pump
8.3 Governing the In-Line fuel Injection Pump
8.4 The Distributor Fuel Injection Pump
8.5 Governing the Distributor fuel Injection Pump
8.6 Timing In-Line and Distributor Fuel Injection Pumps
8.7 Fuel Injectors
8.8 Common-Rail Unit Injector System
8.9 Introduction to Electronic Diesel Control
8.10 Cold Starting Devices
9 Forced Induction
9.1 Natural Aspiration and Forced Induction
9.2 Methods of Pressure Charging
10 Ignition and Starter Systems
10.1 Coil Ignition Equipment
10.2 Ignition Coil and Capacitor
10.3 Ignition Distributor and Sparking Plugs
10.4 Introduction to Electronic Ignition Systems
10.5 Types of Electronic Ignition System
10.6 Ignition Timing
10.7 Damp Ignition in Service
10.8 The Starter System
11 Engine Emission Control
11.1 Petrol Engine Pollutants
11.2 Petrol Engine Emission Control
11.3 Diesel Engine Pollutants
12 Rotary Piston and Gas Turbine Engines
12.1 Rotary Piston Engine
12.2 Gas Turbine Engine
13 Friction Clutches
13.1 Types of Single-Plate Clutch
13.2 Clutch Control Systems
13.3 Clutch Centre Plate Construction
13.4 Direct-Release Clutch
13.5 Centrifugally Operated Clutches
13.6 Multiplate Clutches
13.7 Angle Spring Clutch
13.8 Clutch Misbehaviour in Service
13.9 Flywheel and Clutch Housing Alignment
14 Layshaft Gearboxes
14.1 Purpose and Elements of the Gearbox
14.2 Constant-Mesh Gearboxes
14.3 Synchromesh Gearboxes
14.4 Gear Selector Mechanisms
14.5 Heavy-Vehicle Gearboxes
14.6 Gearbox Lubrication and Sealing
14.7 Gearbox Misbehaviour in Service
15 Fluid Couplings and Torque Converters
15.1 Fluid Couplings
15.2 Improvements to Fluid Couplings
15.3 Torque Converters
15.4 Improvements to Torque Converters
15.5 Fluid Couplings and Torque Converters in Service
16 Epicyclic Gearboxes
16.1 Basic Epicyclic Gearing
16.2 Operation of Epicyclic Gear Trains
16.3 Friction Brakes for Epicyclic Gearboxes
17 Semi-Automatic and Automatic Transmissions
17.1 Semi-Automatic Transmissions for Passenger Cars
17.2 Semi-Automatic Transmissions for Heavy Vehicles
17.3 Automatic Transmissions for Passenger Cars
17.4 Hydraulic Control Systems
17.5 Electrohydraulic Control Systems
17.6 Automatic Transmission Fluid
17.7 Checking the Level and Changing the Fluid
17.8 Continuously Variable Transmissions
18 Overdrive Gears
18.1 Purpose and Position of an Overdrive Gear
18.2 Epicyclic Overdrive Gears
18.3 Layshaft Overdrive Gears
18.4 Automatic Transmission Overdrive Gears
19 Drive Lines
19.1 Universal Joints
19.2 Constant-Velocity Joints
19.3 Propeller Shaft Construction
19.4 Drive Line Arrangements
19.5 Front-Wheel Drive and Rear-Wheel Drive
19.6 Front-Wheel Drive Shafts
19.7 Tandem Axle Drives for Heavy Vehicles
19.8 Drive Lines for Public Service Vehicles
20 Final Drives and Rear Axles
20.1 Final Drive Gears and Bearings
20.2 Adjusting the Final Drive Gears
20.3 Differential Gears
20.4 Rear Axle Construction
20.5 Final Drive Lubrication and Sealing
20.6 Rear Axle Misbehaviour in Service
20.7 Heavy-Vehicle Rear Axles
21 Four-Wheel-Drive Systems
21.1 Types of Four-Wheel Drive
21.2 Basic Considerations of Four-Wheel Drive
21.3 Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
21.4 Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
22 Tyres, Road Wheels and Hubs
22.1 Tyre Requirements
22.2 Introduction to Tyre Characteristics
22.3 Tyre Construction
22.4 Road Wheels and Hubs
22.5 Wheel Balancing
22.6 Safety Precautions in Tyre Servicing
23 Suspension Systems
23.1 Basic Ride Considerations
23.2 Types of Suspension
23.3 Basic Handling Considerations
23.4 Types of Suspension Spring
23.5 Tandem Axle Suspension
23.6 Shock Dampers
23.7 Adaptive Suspension Systems
23.8 Suspension Misbehaviour in Service
24 Manual Steering
24.1 Steering Principles and Layout
24.2 Front End Geometry and Wheel Alignment
24.3 Steering and Suspension Ball Joints
24.4 Manual Steering Gears
24.5 Inspecting and Adjusting the Steering Mechanism
24.6 Conventionally Steered and Self-Steering Axles for Heavy Vehicles
25 Power-Assisted Steering
25.1 The Need for Power-Assisted Steering
25.2 Principles of Power-Assisted Steering
25.3 Power-Assisted Steering Components
25.4 Speed-Sensitive Power-Assisted Steering
25.5 Power-Assisted Steering Misbehaviour in Service
26 Four-Wheel-Steering Systems
26.1 The Need for Four-Wheel Steering
26.2 Types of Four-Wheel Steering
27 Hydraulic Brake Systems
27.1 Drum Brake Arrangements
27.2 Disc Brake Arrangements
27.3 Brake Friction Materials
27.4 Hydraulic Brake Systems and Components
27.5 Hydraulic Brake Fluids
27.6 Vacuum Servo-Assisted Braking
27.7 The Handbrake System
27.8 Hydraulic Power Brakes
27.9 Maintenance of Hydraulic Brakes
27.10 Brake Efficiency and Testing
28 Air Brakes and Auxiliary Retarders
28.1 Principles of Air Brakes
28.2 Compression and Storage
28.3 System Control
28.4 System Actuation
28.5 Hand-Operated Brake Valves and Other Equipment
28.6 Air Disc Brakes
28.7 Auxiliary Brake Retarders
29 Anti-Lock Brakes and Traction Control
29.1 Background to Anti-Lock Braking
29.2 Basic Components of Anti-Lock Brake Systems
29.3 Types of Anti-Lock Brake System
29.4 Output Control Channels for Anti-Lock Brakes
29.5 Anti-Lock Air Brakes for Heavy Vehicles
29.6 Traction Control Systems
30 Vehicle Structure
30.1 Integral Body Construction
30.2 Commercial Vehicle Chassis Frames
30.3 Trailer and Caravan Couplings
Index
