Light and Heavy Vehicle Technology
1st Edition
Light and Heavy Vehicle Technology, Third Edition covers the essential technology requirements of the City and Guilds Motor Vehicle Craft Studies (381) Part 2, for both light and heavy vehicles.
The book discusses the reciprocating piston petrol and diesel engines with regard to their operating principles and combustion chambers and processes. The book also apprises vehicle heating and the importance of engine lubrication and cooling. Numerous examples of vehicle maintenance procedure and of diagnosing vehicle misbehavior in service are also considered. The book covers the different vehicle systems including intake and exhaust, diesel fuel injection, ignition, automatic transmission control, suspension, hydraulic brake, and electrical systems. The vehicle structure, manual and power-assisted steering, tires, road wheels and hubs, layshaft and epicyclic gearboxes, and fluid couplings and torque converters are also discussed.
Students of mechanics and mechanical engineering studies will find this book invaluable.
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 The Reciprocating Piston Petrol Engine
1.1 Modern Requirements
1.2 Engine Nomenclature
1.3 Operating Principles
1.4 Basic Structure and Mechanism
1.5 Cylinder and Crankthrow Arrangements
1.6 Cylinder Block, Crankcase and Head
1.7 Pistons and Connecting Rods
1.8 Crankshaft Assembly and Main Bearings
1.9 Crankshaft Torsional Vibration Dampers
1.10 Valve Train
1.11 Timing Drive
1.12 The Principles of Valve Timing
2 The Diesel Engine
2.1 Suitability for Road Transport
2.2 Operating Principles
2.3 Cylinder Block, Crankcase and Head
2.4 Pistons and Connecting Rods
2.5 Crankshaft Assembly and Main Bearings
2.6 Valve Train and Timing Drive
3 Combustion Chambers and Processes
3.1 Basic Layouts of Combustion Chambers
3.2 Combustion in the Petrol Engine
3.3 Petrol Engine Combustion Chambers
3.4 Combustion in the Diesel Engine
3.5 Diesel Engine Combustion Chambers
3.6 Cylinder Charge Agitation
4 Engine Lubrication
4.1 Friction and Wear
4.2 The Lubrication Process
4.3 Engine Lubricating Oil
4.4 Engine Lubrication Systems
4.5 Oil Pumps and Pressure Relief Valves
4.6 Oil Filtration and Cooling
4.7 Oil Retention and Crankcase Ventilation
5 Engine Cooling and Vehicle Heating
5.1 Heat Transfer and Cooling Media
5.2 Engine Air-Cooling System
5.3 Engine Water-Cooling System
5.4 Engine Coolant
5.5 Interior Ventilation and Heating
6 Carburation and Fuel Injection
6.1 Fuel Supply System
6.2 Fixed-Choke Carburettors
6.3 Variable-Choke Carburettors
6.4 Multiple and Compound Carburettors
6.5 Petrol Engine Fuel Injection
7 Intake and Exhaust Systems
7.1 Air Cleaner and Silencer
7.2 Intake and Exhaust Manifolds
7.3 Exhaust System
7.4 Vacuum Gauge and Exhaust Gas Analyzer
8 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems
8.1 Fuel Supply System
8.2 The In-line Fuel Injection Pump
8.3 Governing the In-line Fuel Injection Pump
8.4 The Distributor Fuel Injection Pump
8.5 Governing the Distributor Fuel Injection Pump
8.6 Timing In-line and Distributor Fuel Injection Pumps
8.7 Fuel Injectors
8.8 Common-Rail Unit Injector System
8.9 Cold Starting Devices
9 Forced Induction
9.1 Natural Aspiration and Forced Induction
9.2 Methods of Pressure Charging
10 Ignition System
10.1 Coil Ignition Equipment
10.2 Ignition Coil and Capacitor
10.3 Ignition Distributor and Sparking Plugs
10.4 Introduction to Electronic Ignition Systems
10.5 Ignition Timing
10.6 Damp Ignition in Service
11 Engine Emission Control
11.1 Petrol Engine Pollutants
11.2 Petrol Engine Emission Control
11.3 Diesel Engine Smoke Emission
12 Rotary Piston and Gas Turbine Engines
12.1 Rotary Piston Engine
12.2 Gas Turbine Engine
13 Friction Clutches
13.1 Types of Single-Plate Clutch
13.2 Clutch Control Systems
13.3 Clutch Center Plate Construction
13.4 Multiplate Clutches
13.5 Centrifugally Operated Clutches
13.6 Clutch Misbehavior in Service
14 Fluid Couplings and Torque Converters
14.1 Fluid Couplings
14.2 Improvements to Fluid Couplings
14.3 Torque Converters
14.4 Improvements to Torque Converters
14.5 Fluid Couplings and Torque Converters in Service
15 Layshaft Gearboxes
15.1 Purpose and Elements of the Gearbox
15.2 Constant-Mesh Gearboxes
15.3 Synchromesh Gearboxes
15.4 Gear Selector Mechanisms
15.5 Heavy-Vehicle Gearboxes
15.6 Four-Wheel-Drive Transfer Gearboxes
15.7 Gearbox Lubrication and Sealing
15.8 Gearbox Misbehavior in Service
16 Epicyclic Gearboxes
16.1 Basic Epicyclic Gearing
16.2 Operation of Epicyclic Gear Trains
16.3 Friction Brakes for Epicyclic Gearboxes
17 Automatic Transmission Control Systems
17.1 The Fully Automatic Gearbox
17.2 Hydraulic Control Systems
17.3 Checking the Level and Changing the Fluid
18 Overdrive Gears
18.1 Purpose and Position of an Overdrive Gear
18.2 Epicyclic Overdrive Gears
18.3 Layshaft Overdrive Gears
19 Drive Lines
19.1 Universal Joints
19.2 Constant-Velocity Joints
19.3 Propeller Shaft Construction
19.4 Driveline Arrangements
19.5 Front-Wheel Drive and Rear-Wheel Drive
19.6 Front-Wheel Drive Shafts
19.7 Four-Wheel Drive
19.8 Tandem Axle Drives for Heavy Vehicles
20 Final Drives and Rear Axles
20.1 Final Drive Gears and Bearings
20.2 Adjusting the Final Drive Gears
20.3 Differential Gears
20.4 Rear Axle Construction
20.5 Final Drive Lubrication and Sealing
20.6 Rear Axle Misbehavior in Service
20.7 Heavy-Vehicle Rear-Axles
21 Tires, Road Wheels and Hubs
21.1 Tire Construction
21.2 Road Wheels and Hubs
21.3 Wheel Balancing
21.4 Safety Precautions in Tire Servicing
22 Suspension System
2.1 Basic Suspension Systems
22.2 Types of Suspension Spring
22.3 Tandem Axle Suspension
22.4 Shock Dampers
22.5 Suspension Misbehavior in Service
23 Manual Steering
23.1 Steering Principles and Layout
23.2 Front and Geometry and Wheel Alignment
23.3 Steering and Ball Joints
23.4 Manual Steering Gears
23.5 Inspecting and Adjusting the Steering Mechanism
24 Power-Assisted Steering
24.1 The Need for Power-Assisted Steering
24.2 Principles of Power-Assisted Steering
24.3 Power-Assisted Steering Components
24.4 Power-Assisted Steering Misbehavior in Service
25 Hydraulic Brake Systems
25.1 Brake Shoe Arrangements
25.2 Disc Brake Arrangements
25.3 Brake Friction Materials
25.4 Hydraulic Brake Systems and Components
25.5 Hydraulic Brake Fluids
25.6 Vacuum Servo-Assisted Braking
25.7 The Handbrake System
25.8 Maintenance of Hydraulic Brakes
25.9 Brake Efficiency and Testing
26 Air Brakes and Auxiliary Retarders
26.1 Principles of Air Brakes
26.2 Compression and Storage
26.3 System Control
26.4 System Actuation
26.5 Hand-Operated Brake Valves and Other Equipment
26.6 Auxiliary Brake Retarders
27 Vehicle Structure
27.1 Integral Body Construction
27.2 Commercial Vehicle Chassis Frames
27.3 Trailer and Caravan Couplings
28 Electrical System
28.1 The Charging System
28.2 The Starter System
28.3 Lighting, Signaling and Screen Wiping
28.4 Indicator Gauges
28.5 Storage Batteries
Index
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105062