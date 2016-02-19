Light and Heavy Vehicle Technology, Third Edition covers the essential technology requirements of the City and Guilds Motor Vehicle Craft Studies (381) Part 2, for both light and heavy vehicles. The book discusses the reciprocating piston petrol and diesel engines with regard to their operating principles and combustion chambers and processes. The book also apprises vehicle heating and the importance of engine lubrication and cooling. Numerous examples of vehicle maintenance procedure and of diagnosing vehicle misbehavior in service are also considered. The book covers the different vehicle systems including intake and exhaust, diesel fuel injection, ignition, automatic transmission control, suspension, hydraulic brake, and electrical systems. The vehicle structure, manual and power-assisted steering, tires, road wheels and hubs, layshaft and epicyclic gearboxes, and fluid couplings and torque converters are also discussed. Students of mechanics and mechanical engineering studies will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Preface to the Third Edition

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 The Reciprocating Piston Petrol Engine

1.1 Modern Requirements

1.2 Engine Nomenclature

1.3 Operating Principles

1.4 Basic Structure and Mechanism

1.5 Cylinder and Crankthrow Arrangements

1.6 Cylinder Block, Crankcase and Head

1.7 Pistons and Connecting Rods

1.8 Crankshaft Assembly and Main Bearings

1.9 Crankshaft Torsional Vibration Dampers

1.10 Valve Train

1.11 Timing Drive

1.12 The Principles of Valve Timing

2 The Diesel Engine

2.1 Suitability for Road Transport

2.2 Operating Principles

2.3 Cylinder Block, Crankcase and Head

2.4 Pistons and Connecting Rods

2.5 Crankshaft Assembly and Main Bearings

2.6 Valve Train and Timing Drive

3 Combustion Chambers and Processes

3.1 Basic Layouts of Combustion Chambers

3.2 Combustion in the Petrol Engine

3.3 Petrol Engine Combustion Chambers

3.4 Combustion in the Diesel Engine

3.5 Diesel Engine Combustion Chambers

3.6 Cylinder Charge Agitation

4 Engine Lubrication

4.1 Friction and Wear

4.2 The Lubrication Process

4.3 Engine Lubricating Oil

4.4 Engine Lubrication Systems

4.5 Oil Pumps and Pressure Relief Valves

4.6 Oil Filtration and Cooling

4.7 Oil Retention and Crankcase Ventilation

5 Engine Cooling and Vehicle Heating

5.1 Heat Transfer and Cooling Media

5.2 Engine Air-Cooling System

5.3 Engine Water-Cooling System

5.4 Engine Coolant

5.5 Interior Ventilation and Heating

6 Carburation and Fuel Injection

6.1 Fuel Supply System

6.2 Fixed-Choke Carburettors

6.3 Variable-Choke Carburettors

6.4 Multiple and Compound Carburettors

6.5 Petrol Engine Fuel Injection

7 Intake and Exhaust Systems

7.1 Air Cleaner and Silencer

7.2 Intake and Exhaust Manifolds

7.3 Exhaust System

7.4 Vacuum Gauge and Exhaust Gas Analyzer

8 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems

8.1 Fuel Supply System

8.2 The In-line Fuel Injection Pump

8.3 Governing the In-line Fuel Injection Pump

8.4 The Distributor Fuel Injection Pump

8.5 Governing the Distributor Fuel Injection Pump

8.6 Timing In-line and Distributor Fuel Injection Pumps

8.7 Fuel Injectors

8.8 Common-Rail Unit Injector System

8.9 Cold Starting Devices

9 Forced Induction

9.1 Natural Aspiration and Forced Induction

9.2 Methods of Pressure Charging

10 Ignition System

10.1 Coil Ignition Equipment

10.2 Ignition Coil and Capacitor

10.3 Ignition Distributor and Sparking Plugs

10.4 Introduction to Electronic Ignition Systems

10.5 Ignition Timing

10.6 Damp Ignition in Service

11 Engine Emission Control

11.1 Petrol Engine Pollutants

11.2 Petrol Engine Emission Control

11.3 Diesel Engine Smoke Emission

12 Rotary Piston and Gas Turbine Engines

12.1 Rotary Piston Engine

12.2 Gas Turbine Engine

13 Friction Clutches

13.1 Types of Single-Plate Clutch

13.2 Clutch Control Systems

13.3 Clutch Center Plate Construction

13.4 Multiplate Clutches

13.5 Centrifugally Operated Clutches

13.6 Clutch Misbehavior in Service

14 Fluid Couplings and Torque Converters

14.1 Fluid Couplings

14.2 Improvements to Fluid Couplings

14.3 Torque Converters

14.4 Improvements to Torque Converters

14.5 Fluid Couplings and Torque Converters in Service

15 Layshaft Gearboxes

15.1 Purpose and Elements of the Gearbox

15.2 Constant-Mesh Gearboxes

15.3 Synchromesh Gearboxes

15.4 Gear Selector Mechanisms

15.5 Heavy-Vehicle Gearboxes

15.6 Four-Wheel-Drive Transfer Gearboxes

15.7 Gearbox Lubrication and Sealing

15.8 Gearbox Misbehavior in Service

16 Epicyclic Gearboxes

16.1 Basic Epicyclic Gearing

16.2 Operation of Epicyclic Gear Trains

16.3 Friction Brakes for Epicyclic Gearboxes

17 Automatic Transmission Control Systems

17.1 The Fully Automatic Gearbox

17.2 Hydraulic Control Systems

17.3 Checking the Level and Changing the Fluid

18 Overdrive Gears

18.1 Purpose and Position of an Overdrive Gear

18.2 Epicyclic Overdrive Gears

18.3 Layshaft Overdrive Gears

19 Drive Lines

19.1 Universal Joints

19.2 Constant-Velocity Joints

19.3 Propeller Shaft Construction

19.4 Driveline Arrangements

19.5 Front-Wheel Drive and Rear-Wheel Drive

19.6 Front-Wheel Drive Shafts

19.7 Four-Wheel Drive

19.8 Tandem Axle Drives for Heavy Vehicles

20 Final Drives and Rear Axles

20.1 Final Drive Gears and Bearings

20.2 Adjusting the Final Drive Gears

20.3 Differential Gears

20.4 Rear Axle Construction

20.5 Final Drive Lubrication and Sealing

20.6 Rear Axle Misbehavior in Service

20.7 Heavy-Vehicle Rear-Axles

21 Tires, Road Wheels and Hubs

21.1 Tire Construction

21.2 Road Wheels and Hubs

21.3 Wheel Balancing

21.4 Safety Precautions in Tire Servicing

22 Suspension System

2.1 Basic Suspension Systems

22.2 Types of Suspension Spring

22.3 Tandem Axle Suspension

22.4 Shock Dampers

22.5 Suspension Misbehavior in Service

23 Manual Steering

23.1 Steering Principles and Layout

23.2 Front and Geometry and Wheel Alignment

23.3 Steering and Ball Joints

23.4 Manual Steering Gears

23.5 Inspecting and Adjusting the Steering Mechanism

24 Power-Assisted Steering

24.1 The Need for Power-Assisted Steering

24.2 Principles of Power-Assisted Steering

24.3 Power-Assisted Steering Components

24.4 Power-Assisted Steering Misbehavior in Service

25 Hydraulic Brake Systems

25.1 Brake Shoe Arrangements

25.2 Disc Brake Arrangements

25.3 Brake Friction Materials

25.4 Hydraulic Brake Systems and Components

25.5 Hydraulic Brake Fluids

25.6 Vacuum Servo-Assisted Braking

25.7 The Handbrake System

25.8 Maintenance of Hydraulic Brakes

25.9 Brake Efficiency and Testing

26 Air Brakes and Auxiliary Retarders

26.1 Principles of Air Brakes

26.2 Compression and Storage

26.3 System Control

26.4 System Actuation

26.5 Hand-Operated Brake Valves and Other Equipment

26.6 Auxiliary Brake Retarders

27 Vehicle Structure

27.1 Integral Body Construction

27.2 Commercial Vehicle Chassis Frames

27.3 Trailer and Caravan Couplings

28 Electrical System

28.1 The Charging System

28.2 The Starter System

28.3 Lighting, Signaling and Screen Wiping

28.4 Indicator Gauges

28.5 Storage Batteries

Index

