Light and Biological Rhythms in Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080422794, 9781483295428

Light and Biological Rhythms in Man

1st Edition

Authors: L. Wetterberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483295428
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th January 1994
Page Count: 454
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers. Preface (L. Wetterberg). Special Lecture. Biological rhythms: from gene expression to behavior (J.S. Takahashi). Light and Light Perception. Light - definitions and measurements (R. Wibom). The mammalian melatonin rhythm generating system (D.C. Klein). Maternal entrainment of a fetal biological clock (S.M. Reppert, D.R. Weaver). Anatomy and Physiology of Light Regulated Endogenous Oscillators. Daily melatonin infusion entrains free-running activity in Syrian and Siberian hamsters (R. Kirsch et al.). The use of melatonin as a marker for circadian phase and as a chronobiotic in blind and sighted humans (A.J. Lewy, R.L. Sack). Light Influence on Circadian Rhythms. Overview: unmasking temperature data obtained in field conditions (J. Waterhouse et al.). Some effects of light and melatonin on human rhythms (J. Arendt). Circadian, Menstrual and Seasonal Light Regulated Rhythms. The influence of age, sex, height, weight, urine volume and latitude on melatonin concentrations in urine from normal subjects: a multinational study (L. Wetterberg et al.). Circadian variation of some endocrine and neuroendocrine functions in humans (Y. Touitou, E. Haus). Light Treatment of Disorders with Rhythmic Disturbances. A comparison of two different placebo-controlled SAD light treatment studies (C.I. Eastman et al.). Diagnostic Implications of Seasonality and seasonal affective disorders: diagnostic implications for the outcome of phototherapy (J. Beck-Friis). Afterword. Index.

Description

In this volume, current knowledge on light as a regulator of biological rhythms is considered from both basic science and clinical perspectives. Chapters by leading experts cover the whole range of biological rhythms, from infradian and circadian to the longer ultradian rhythms, in a wide variety of mammalian species. The chapters on humans provide a basis on which to establish mechanisms for mediating the therapeutic and physiologically beneficial effects of light as a regulator of rhythms in health and disease.

Readership

For behavioral neuroscientists, physiologists, and all those with an interest in biological rhythms.

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483295428

Reviews

@from:Scott S. Campbell @qu:...interesting and thought-provoking...a useful reference volume. It provides a valuable, detailed representation of the field. @source:Science @from:J.E. Jan @qu:The majority of chapters, with extensive references, are very well written and easy to understand. The material presented is interested to the point that it is difficult to put this book down until the end of the very last chapter. @source:Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology @from:Marina Bentivoglio @qu:Altogether the volume is stimulating and provides an exhaustive view of the problem...the book offers a clear overview of the beneficial effect of light as a regulator in health and disease. The book certainly has the merit of making comprehensible to neuroscientists and psychiatrists many of the issues related to the rather complex field of chronobiology and its pathophysiology. @source:Neuropsychologia

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

L. Wetterberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.