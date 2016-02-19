Light and Biological Rhythms in Man
In this volume, current knowledge on light as a regulator of biological rhythms is considered from both basic science and clinical perspectives. Chapters by leading experts cover the whole range of biological rhythms, from infradian and circadian to the longer ultradian rhythms, in a wide variety of mammalian species. The chapters on humans provide a basis on which to establish mechanisms for mediating the therapeutic and physiologically beneficial effects of light as a regulator of rhythms in health and disease.
For behavioral neuroscientists, physiologists, and all those with an interest in biological rhythms.
- 454
- English
- © Pergamon 1994
- 25th January 1994
- Pergamon
- 9781483295428
@from:Scott S. Campbell @qu:...interesting and thought-provoking...a useful reference volume. It provides a valuable, detailed representation of the field. @source:Science @from:J.E. Jan @qu:The majority of chapters, with extensive references, are very well written and easy to understand. The material presented is interested to the point that it is difficult to put this book down until the end of the very last chapter. @source:Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology @from:Marina Bentivoglio @qu:Altogether the volume is stimulating and provides an exhaustive view of the problem...the book offers a clear overview of the beneficial effect of light as a regulator in health and disease. The book certainly has the merit of making comprehensible to neuroscientists and psychiatrists many of the issues related to the rather complex field of chronobiology and its pathophysiology. @source:Neuropsychologia
L. Wetterberg Author
Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden