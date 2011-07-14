Lifetime Nutritional Influences on Cognition, Behaviour and Psychiatric Illness
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I: Nutritional influences on brain development
Chapter 1: The effects of early diet on cognition and the brain
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Nutrition, cognition and the brain: background considerations
1.3 Research example – the preterm cohort
1.4 Cognitive outcomes at different ages
1.5 Imaging studies
1.6 Issues raised by these studies
1.7 Nutrition, cognition and brain relationships: some general considerations
1.8 Suggestions for further research and sources of further information and advice
Chapter 2: Influence of long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LC-PUFAs) on cognitive and visual development
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Structure, metabolism and general physiological functions of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs)
2.3 Placental transfer of PUFA and fetal lipid transport
2.4 PUFA levels in human milk
2.5 Significance of PUFAs in the development and function of brain and retina
2.6 Significance of an adequate LC-PUFA supply for neonates and infants on cognitive and visual outcomes
2.7 Potential consequences of PUFA deficiency or imbalances
2.8 PUFA intake recommendations and supply situation
2.9 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers
2.10 Future trends
2.13 Appendix: list of abbreviations
Chapter 3: Zinc deficiency and cognitive development
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Measurement of zinc status
3.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers
3.4 Future trends
3.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 4: Iron deficiency and cognitive development
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Effects of iron deficiency on cognitive development
4.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers
4.4 Future trends
4.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Iodine and cognitive development
Abstract:
5.1 An overview of iodine, thyroid hormones, and the consequences of iodine deficiency
5.2 The effect of iodine deficiency on cognition
5.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers
5.4 Future trends
5.5 Sources of further information and advice
Part II: Diet, mood and cognition
Chapter 6: Macronutrients and cognitive performance
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The effects of meals on cognitive performance
6.3 Carbohydrate and cognitive performance
6.4 Macronutrients, stress and cognitive performance
6.5 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers
6.6 Future trends and opportunities for this research field
6.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 7: Carbohydrate consumption, mood and anti-social behaviour
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Carbohydrate metabolism and mood
7.3 The incidence of hypoglycaemia
7.4 Serotonin synthesis after the consumption of carbohydrate
7.5 Anti-social behaviour and refined carbohydrate consumption
7.6 Chocolate - macronutrients or palatability?
7.7 Future trends
7.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 8: Hydration and mental performance
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Thirst and water intake regulation
8.3 Cognition, mood, and hydration status
8.4 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers
8.5 Future trends
8.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 9: Vitamin status, cognition and mood in cognitively intact adults
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Vitamin deficiency in developed societies
9.3 Mechanisms of action of vitamins related to brain function
9.4 Evidence from epidemiological studies
9.5 Evidence from intervention studies
9.6 Conclusions
9.7 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers
9.8 Future trends
9.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 10: Caffeine, mood and cognition
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Background – caffeine intake and its physiological effects
10.3 Caffeine reinforcement
10.4 The alerting and psychomotor effects of caffeine – net benefit or withdrawal reversal?
10.5 Caffeine and anxiety
10.6 Caffeine (tea and coffee) consumption and risk of cognitive decline
10.7 Conclusions and future trends: implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers
10.8 Sources of further information and advice
10.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Neurocognitive effects of herbal extracts
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ginkgo biloba
11.3 Ginseng
11.4 Bacopa monnieri
11.5 Salvia
11.6 Melissa officinalis
11.7 Guaraná
11.8 Flavonoids
11.9 Conclusions and future trends
III: Nutritional infl uences on behavioural problems, psychiatric illness and cognitive decline associated with ageing
Chapter 12: Malnutrition and externalizing behaviour
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Dietary influences on externalizing behaviour
12.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers
12.4 Future trends
12.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 13: The role of nutrition and diet in learning and behaviour of children with symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
Abstract:
13.1 Overview of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
13.2 Nutrition and the brain
13.3 Nutrients and ADHD
13.4 Botanicals
13.5 Multi-ingredient formulations
13.6 Food intolerance
13.7 Conclusions
13.8 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers
13.9 Future trends
13.10 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 14: Vitamin status and psychiatric disorders
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Homocysteine
14.3 Dementia and homocysteine
14.4 Vitamin B1
14.5 Niacin
14.6 Vitamin B6
14.7 Vitamin B12
14.8 Anti-oxidants, micronutrients and the oxidative stress hypothesis of ageing
14.9 Future trends
14.10 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 15: Antioxidants, diet, polyphenols and dementia
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Antioxidants and diet approach for cognitive functioning and dementia
15.3 Brain targets and sources of polyphenols
15.4 Summary of the classification of polyphenols
15.5 Important polyphenols with neuoroprotective potential
15.6 Conclusions
15.7 Future trends
Chapter 16: Vitamin D, cognitive function, and mental health
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 The epidemic of vitamin D insufficiency - sources of vitamin D intake, epidemiology
16.3 Vitamin D action on the brain
16.4 Cognition
16.5 Vitamin D in dementia and Parkinson's disease
16.6 Vitamin D and depression, bipolar illness, and schizophrenia
16.7 The diagnosis and treatment of vitamin D insufficiency
16.8 Future trends
16.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 17: Caloric intake, dietary lifestyles, macronutrient composition and dementia
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Obesity and the metabolic syndrome in Alzheimer's disease (AD)
17.3 Calorie intake and caloric restriction
17.4 The role of insulin in AD
17.5 Hypertension and AD
17.6 The link between dietary choices and AD
17.7 Conclusions and future trends
17.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 18: Fatty acids and schizophrenia
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Tissue levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids in patients with schizophrenia
18.3 Treatment studies with omega-3 fatty acids in schizophrenia
18.4 The importance of diet for physical health in schizophrenia
18.5 Recommended programme of assessment and intervention
18.6 Further research
Chapter 19: Fatty acids, depression and suicide
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Essential fatty acids (EFAs)
19.3 EFAs and depression
19.4 EFAs and post-natal depression (PND)
19.5 EFAs and bipolar disorder (BD)
19.6 EFAs and suicide
19.7 Personality factors associated with suicide
19.8 Future trends
19.9 Implications for practice
19.10 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 20: Fatty acid intake and cognitive decline
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Epidemiological link between dietary fats and cognitive decline
20.3 Omega-3 fatty acids metabolism and risk of cognitive decline
20.4 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers
20.5 Future trends for better cognition
20.6 Sources of further information and advice
Index
Description
The influence of nutrition on cognition and behaviour is a topic of increasing interest. Emerging evidence indicates that nutrition in early life can influence later mental performance and that diet in later life can reduce cognitive decline. Lifetime nutritional influences on cognition, behaviour and psychiatric illness reviews the latest research into the effects of nutrition on cognition and behaviour across the lifespan and on psychiatric illness.
Part one investigates nutritional influences on brain development and cognition including the effects of early diet and the impact of key dietary consistuents including long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids and iron. Part two explores the link between diet, mood and cognition discussing carbohydrate consumption, mood and anti-social behaviour, hydration and mental performance and the neurocognitive effects of herbal extracts, among other topics. Part three examines nutritional influences on behavioural problems, psychiatric illness and cognitive decline, including the role of nutrition in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, vitamin status and psychiatric disorders, antioxidants and dementia, and depression, suicide and fatty acids.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Lifetime nutritional influences on cognition, behaviour and psychiatric illness is a valuable reference tool for researchers working on the effects of diet on the brain in both academia and industry and may also appeal to dieticians and nutritionists.
Key Features
- Reviews the latest research into the effects of nutrition on cognition and behaviour across the lifespan and on psychiatric illness
- Explores the link between diet, mood and cognition discussing carbohydrate consumption, mood and anti-social behaviour
- Examines nutritional influences on behavioural problems, psychiatric illness and cognitive decline
Readership
researchers working on the effects of diet on the brain in both academia and industry, dieticians and nutritionists
"This book provides an excellent review of the impact of diet on mental health. This book is a very comprehensive and well written book which examines the impact of various aspects of diet on brain development, cognitive and motor function, mental health and well-being." --IFST Journal
D Benton Editor
David Benton is a Professor in the Department of Psychology, Swansea University, UK. He is widely renowned for his research into the effects of diet on mood and cognitive functioning.
Swansea University, UK