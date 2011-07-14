Lifetime Nutritional Influences on Cognition, Behaviour and Psychiatric Illness

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Introduction

Part I: Nutritional influences on brain development

Chapter 1: The effects of early diet on cognition and the brain

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Nutrition, cognition and the brain: background considerations

1.3 Research example – the preterm cohort

1.4 Cognitive outcomes at different ages

1.5 Imaging studies

1.6 Issues raised by these studies

1.7 Nutrition, cognition and brain relationships: some general considerations

1.8 Suggestions for further research and sources of further information and advice

Chapter 2: Influence of long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LC-PUFAs) on cognitive and visual development

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Structure, metabolism and general physiological functions of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs)

2.3 Placental transfer of PUFA and fetal lipid transport

2.4 PUFA levels in human milk

2.5 Significance of PUFAs in the development and function of brain and retina

2.6 Significance of an adequate LC-PUFA supply for neonates and infants on cognitive and visual outcomes

2.7 Potential consequences of PUFA deficiency or imbalances

2.8 PUFA intake recommendations and supply situation

2.9 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers

2.10 Future trends

2.13 Appendix: list of abbreviations

Chapter 3: Zinc deficiency and cognitive development

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Measurement of zinc status

3.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers

3.4 Future trends

3.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 4: Iron deficiency and cognitive development

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Effects of iron deficiency on cognitive development

4.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers

4.4 Future trends

4.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Iodine and cognitive development

Abstract:

5.1 An overview of iodine, thyroid hormones, and the consequences of iodine deficiency

5.2 The effect of iodine deficiency on cognition

5.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers

5.4 Future trends

5.5 Sources of further information and advice

Part II: Diet, mood and cognition

Chapter 6: Macronutrients and cognitive performance

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The effects of meals on cognitive performance

6.3 Carbohydrate and cognitive performance

6.4 Macronutrients, stress and cognitive performance

6.5 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers

6.6 Future trends and opportunities for this research field

6.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Carbohydrate consumption, mood and anti-social behaviour

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbohydrate metabolism and mood

7.3 The incidence of hypoglycaemia

7.4 Serotonin synthesis after the consumption of carbohydrate

7.5 Anti-social behaviour and refined carbohydrate consumption

7.6 Chocolate - macronutrients or palatability?

7.7 Future trends

7.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 8: Hydration and mental performance

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thirst and water intake regulation

8.3 Cognition, mood, and hydration status

8.4 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers

8.5 Future trends

8.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 9: Vitamin status, cognition and mood in cognitively intact adults

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vitamin deficiency in developed societies

9.3 Mechanisms of action of vitamins related to brain function

9.4 Evidence from epidemiological studies

9.5 Evidence from intervention studies

9.6 Conclusions

9.7 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers

9.8 Future trends

9.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Caffeine, mood and cognition

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Background – caffeine intake and its physiological effects

10.3 Caffeine reinforcement

10.4 The alerting and psychomotor effects of caffeine – net benefit or withdrawal reversal?

10.5 Caffeine and anxiety

10.6 Caffeine (tea and coffee) consumption and risk of cognitive decline

10.7 Conclusions and future trends: implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers

10.8 Sources of further information and advice

10.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Neurocognitive effects of herbal extracts

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ginkgo biloba

11.3 Ginseng

11.4 Bacopa monnieri

11.5 Salvia

11.6 Melissa officinalis

11.7 Guaraná

11.8 Flavonoids

11.9 Conclusions and future trends

III: Nutritional infl uences on behavioural problems, psychiatric illness and cognitive decline associated with ageing

Chapter 12: Malnutrition and externalizing behaviour

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Dietary influences on externalizing behaviour

12.3 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists, and policy-makers

12.4 Future trends

12.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 13: The role of nutrition and diet in learning and behaviour of children with symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Abstract:

13.1 Overview of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

13.2 Nutrition and the brain

13.3 Nutrients and ADHD

13.4 Botanicals

13.5 Multi-ingredient formulations

13.6 Food intolerance

13.7 Conclusions

13.8 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers

13.9 Future trends

13.10 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 14: Vitamin status and psychiatric disorders

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Homocysteine

14.3 Dementia and homocysteine

14.4 Vitamin B1

14.5 Niacin

14.6 Vitamin B6

14.7 Vitamin B12

14.8 Anti-oxidants, micronutrients and the oxidative stress hypothesis of ageing

14.9 Future trends

14.10 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 15: Antioxidants, diet, polyphenols and dementia

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Antioxidants and diet approach for cognitive functioning and dementia

15.3 Brain targets and sources of polyphenols

15.4 Summary of the classification of polyphenols

15.5 Important polyphenols with neuoroprotective potential

15.6 Conclusions

15.7 Future trends

Chapter 16: Vitamin D, cognitive function, and mental health

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 The epidemic of vitamin D insufficiency - sources of vitamin D intake, epidemiology

16.3 Vitamin D action on the brain

16.4 Cognition

16.5 Vitamin D in dementia and Parkinson's disease

16.6 Vitamin D and depression, bipolar illness, and schizophrenia

16.7 The diagnosis and treatment of vitamin D insufficiency

16.8 Future trends

16.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 17: Caloric intake, dietary lifestyles, macronutrient composition and dementia

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Obesity and the metabolic syndrome in Alzheimer's disease (AD)

17.3 Calorie intake and caloric restriction

17.4 The role of insulin in AD

17.5 Hypertension and AD

17.6 The link between dietary choices and AD

17.7 Conclusions and future trends

17.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 18: Fatty acids and schizophrenia

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Tissue levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids in patients with schizophrenia

18.3 Treatment studies with omega-3 fatty acids in schizophrenia

18.4 The importance of diet for physical health in schizophrenia

18.5 Recommended programme of assessment and intervention

18.6 Further research

Chapter 19: Fatty acids, depression and suicide

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Essential fatty acids (EFAs)

19.3 EFAs and depression

19.4 EFAs and post-natal depression (PND)

19.5 EFAs and bipolar disorder (BD)

19.6 EFAs and suicide

19.7 Personality factors associated with suicide

19.8 Future trends

19.9 Implications for practice

19.10 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 20: Fatty acid intake and cognitive decline

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Epidemiological link between dietary fats and cognitive decline

20.3 Omega-3 fatty acids metabolism and risk of cognitive decline

20.4 Implications for the food industry, nutritionists and policy-makers

20.5 Future trends for better cognition

20.6 Sources of further information and advice

Index