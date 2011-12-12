Lifelong Learning for Engineers and Scientists in the Information Age
The book provides a comprehensive review of lifelong learning, information literacy and internships including assessment techniques for lifelong learning, teamwork and information literacy as defined by the ABET criteria. It also discusses critical thinking skills for scientists and engineers and their role in lifelong learning in the information age.
It will be invaluable for:
- Engineering educators including librarians interested in developing programs to satisfy the ABET criteria for lifelong learning and teamwork.
- Engineering librarians developing programs and assessment tools for information literacy using online databases and the Internet.
- Engineering educators and career advisors interested in developing internship programs in engineering. An internship is defined as work performed in an industrial setting that provides practical experience and adds value to the classroom and research learning processes. This book will cover all aspects involved in administering internship and cooperative education programs.
- Employers of interns will find useful information on needs assessment, program development, evaluation and the importance of lifelong learning; and,
- Science and engineering educators interested in developing critical thinking skills in their students as an aid to developing lifelong learning skills especially given the challenges in the digital age.
Key Features
- Provides information on how to develop programs and assessment tools for information literacy
- Describes how to set up an internship program
- Develops critical thinking skills
Readership
Universities – faculty, students, librarians, career counselors; engineers and scientists; industrial executives and consulting firms; executive search firms
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
2. Definitions of Lifelong Learning and How They Relate to the Engineering Profession
International Organizations
3. Accreditation of Engineering Programs and Their Relationship to Lifelong Learning
Accreditation of Engineering Programs in the United States
EC2000
ABET Program Outcomes
ABET Criteria 3i
Mastering the Techniques of Lifelong Learning
Awareness of Lifelong Learning
4. Information Literacy and Lifelong Learning
Comparison of ACRL and ABET Standards
5. Creativity in Engineering, Information Literacy, and Communication Patterns of Engineering
Nature of Engineering
The Design Process
Communication and Information-Seeking Habits of Engineers
6. Designing Information Literacy Assignments
Introduction
The Academic Librarian’s Instructional Environment
Curriculum Mapping
Examples of IL Programs in Engineering (a Literature Review)
Problem-Based Learning and IL
Engineering Information Resources
Choosing Term Paper Topics
IL in Design Projects
Freshmen Design Projects
IL and Capstone Design
Entrepreneurship
Appendix
7. Information Literacy and Assessment
Introduction
Evaluation of Bibliographies/Citations
Assessing the Citations
Research Logs
Worksheets
Portfolios
8. Internships
Cooperative Education
Internships
History of Cooperative Education
Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Practice
Bureaucratic Aspects of the Internship Program Office at the Educational Institution
9. Learning Contract
Internship Learning Contract
Other Issues Related to the Internship Learning Contract
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
Appendix 3
Appendix 4
Appendix 5
Appendix 6
10. Evaluation of Internships
11. Information Literacy and Career Skills
Introduction
Collaboration Between Career Counselors and Librarians
Locating Internships
Finding Background Information on Companies
Internet Versus Library Databases
The CSULB Model: Job Seeking in Economically Hard Times
Assignment Combining Career and Library Skills
Sustaining the Collaboration
12. Conclusion
- No. of pages:
- 102
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 12th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123852151
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123852144
About the Author
Ashok Naimpally
Affiliations and Expertise
Fresno City College, Fresno, CA, USA
Hema Ramachandran
Affiliations and Expertise
CSULB, Long Beach, CA, USA
Caroline Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
UNLV Libraries, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Awards
Best Publication Award 2013, Engineering Libraries Division, American Society for Engineering Education