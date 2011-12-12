Lifelong Learning for Engineers and Scientists in the Information Age - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123852144, 9780123852151

Lifelong Learning for Engineers and Scientists in the Information Age

1st Edition

Authors: Ashok Naimpally Hema Ramachandran Caroline Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780123852151
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123852144
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th December 2011
Page Count: 102
Description

The book provides a comprehensive review of lifelong learning, information literacy and internships including assessment techniques for lifelong learning, teamwork and information literacy as defined by the ABET criteria. It also discusses critical thinking skills for scientists and engineers and their role in lifelong learning in the information age.

It will be invaluable for:

  • Engineering educators including librarians interested in developing programs to satisfy the ABET criteria for lifelong learning and teamwork.

  • Engineering librarians developing programs and assessment tools for information literacy using online databases and the Internet.

  • Engineering educators and career advisors interested in developing internship programs in engineering. An internship is defined as work performed in an industrial setting that provides practical experience and adds value to the classroom and research learning processes. This book will cover all aspects involved in administering internship and cooperative education programs.

  • Employers of interns will find useful information on needs assessment, program development, evaluation and the importance of lifelong learning; and,

  • Science and engineering educators interested in developing critical thinking skills in their students as an aid to developing lifelong learning skills especially given the challenges in the digital age.

Key Features

  • Provides information on how to develop programs and assessment tools for information literacy
  • Describes how to set up an internship program
  • Develops critical thinking skills

Readership

Universities – faculty, students, librarians, career counselors; engineers and scientists; industrial executives and consulting firms; executive search firms

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

2. Definitions of Lifelong Learning and How They Relate to the Engineering Profession

International Organizations

3. Accreditation of Engineering Programs and Their Relationship to Lifelong Learning

Accreditation of Engineering Programs in the United States

EC2000

ABET Program Outcomes

ABET Criteria 3i

Mastering the Techniques of Lifelong Learning

Awareness of Lifelong Learning

4. Information Literacy and Lifelong Learning

Comparison of ACRL and ABET Standards

5. Creativity in Engineering, Information Literacy, and Communication Patterns of Engineering

Nature of Engineering

The Design Process

Communication and Information-Seeking Habits of Engineers

6. Designing Information Literacy Assignments

Introduction

The Academic Librarian’s Instructional Environment

Curriculum Mapping

Examples of IL Programs in Engineering (a Literature Review)

Problem-Based Learning and IL

Engineering Information Resources

Choosing Term Paper Topics

IL in Design Projects

Freshmen Design Projects

IL and Capstone Design

Entrepreneurship

Appendix

7. Information Literacy and Assessment

Introduction

Evaluation of Bibliographies/Citations

Assessing the Citations

Research Logs

Worksheets

Portfolios

8. Internships

Cooperative Education

Internships

History of Cooperative Education

Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Practice

Bureaucratic Aspects of the Internship Program Office at the Educational Institution

9. Learning Contract

Internship Learning Contract

Other Issues Related to the Internship Learning Contract

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Appendix 3

Appendix 4

Appendix 5

Appendix 6

10. Evaluation of Internships

11. Information Literacy and Career Skills

Introduction

Collaboration Between Career Counselors and Librarians

Locating Internships

Finding Background Information on Companies

Internet Versus Library Databases

The CSULB Model: Job Seeking in Economically Hard Times

Assignment Combining Career and Library Skills

Sustaining the Collaboration

12. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
102
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780123852151
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123852144

About the Author

Ashok Naimpally

Affiliations and Expertise

Fresno City College, Fresno, CA, USA

Hema Ramachandran

Hema Ramachandran

Affiliations and Expertise

CSULB, Long Beach, CA, USA

Caroline Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

UNLV Libraries, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Awards

Best Publication Award 2013, Engineering Libraries Division, American Society for Engineering Education

Ratings and Reviews

