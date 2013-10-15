Life-Threatening Infections: Part 2, An Issue of Critical Care Clinic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323227148, 9780323227155

Life-Threatening Infections: Part 2, An Issue of Critical Care Clinic, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Authors: Anand Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9780323227155
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227148
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2013
Description

The second in a two-part series on Life-Threatening Infections. Article topics include: Biowarfare/Bioterrorism pathogens, Infections in neutropenics, Infections in AIDS, Influenza and endemic viral pneumonias, Resistant gram negative infections, Toxic Shock Syndrome, Fulminant viral myocarditis, and Overwhelming post-splenectomy infection.

About the Authors

Anand Kumar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Manitoba

