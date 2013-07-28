Life-Threatening Infections: Part 1, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455775842, 9781455775859

Life-Threatening Infections: Part 1, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Anand Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9781455775859
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455775842
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue is the first of a two-part series on Life-Threatening Infections, edited by Dr. Anand Kumar. Article topics include: Meningitis and other non-viral CNS infections, Encephalitis and viral meningitis, Community Acquired Pneumonia, Hospital Acquired Pneumonia/Ventilator Associated Pneumonia, Clostridial gangrene and bacterial myositis, Acute peritonitis and bowel perforations, Post-operative wound and surgical site infections and Fulminant viral hepatitis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455775859
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455775842

About the Authors

Anand Kumar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology/Therapeutics University of Manitoba And Associate Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.