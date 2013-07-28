Life-Threatening Infections: Part 1, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue is the first of a two-part series on Life-Threatening Infections, edited by Dr. Anand Kumar. Article topics include: Meningitis and other non-viral CNS infections, Encephalitis and viral meningitis, Community Acquired Pneumonia, Hospital Acquired Pneumonia/Ventilator Associated Pneumonia, Clostridial gangrene and bacterial myositis, Acute peritonitis and bowel perforations, Post-operative wound and surgical site infections and Fulminant viral hepatitis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 28th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455775842
About the Authors
Anand Kumar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology/Therapeutics University of Manitoba And Associate Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey