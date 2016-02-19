Life-Span Developmental Psychology
Life-Span Developmental Psychology: Normative Life Crises is a compilation of papers that deals with various points of view between the academic perspective — studies in developmental psychology and applied perspective — and the practical efforts of social workers to help individual clients.
Part I discusses normative life crises from the two perspectives that include human behavior theory in social work education. This part also includes an interdisciplinary approach covering developmental, social, sociological, economic, and psychological fields. Part II covers the normative life crises in individual development such as discussions on death, ego development, and a practioner's response on models of ego development. The book also discusses an abstract model versus an actual individual experience in dealing with crises, as well as the meanings of adaptation and survival during old age. Part III presents the normative life crises in the family circle covering topics such as parenthood, sex roles, depression, widowhood, and an example of situational stress. Part IV deals with the normative life crises and the social system, including socialization, life course, changing work cycles, and public policy on death.
This book will prove valuable for psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, social workers, and behavioral scientists.
Normative Life Crises: Academic and Applied Perspectives
1. Normative Life Crises: Academic Perspectives
I. Introduction
II. Academic and Applied Perspectives: The Uneasy Interface
III. Temporal Constraints: A Lesson from Practitioners
IV. Contextual Constraints: Perspectives from Other Disciplines
V. From Conference to Proceedings
2. Normative Life Crises: Applied Perspectives
I. Human Behavior Theory in Social Work Education
II. Life-Span Theory and the Social Tradition
Normative Life Crises in Individual Development
3. Is Death a Life Crisis? On the Confrontation with Death in Theory and Practice
I. Purpose and Scope
II. Death: Some Definitions and Interpretations
III. Do We Die in Stages?
IV. Death in Theory and Practice: Selected Problems
4. Ego Development and Preferential Judgment in Life-Span Perspective
I. Introduction
II. A Critical Evaluation of Life-Span Ego Theories
III. Metatheory for a Theory of Ego Development
IV. Stages of Ego Development
V. An Illustrative Empirical Evaluation
VI. Discussion of Selected Issues
VII. Summary Characteristics of the Proposed Scheme of Ego Development
5. Formal Models of Ego Development: A Practitioner's Response
I. Overview of Selected Issues
II. Development: An Open-Ended Process
III. Crisis Theory
IV. Whither Theories of Ego Development and the Practitioner?
V. Conclusion
6. Adult Life Crises: A Dialectic Interpretation of Development
I. Introduction
II. Contradictions and Crises in Adult Life
III. Conclusions
7. Crises: An Abstract Model versus Individual Experience
8. Adaptive Processes in Late Life
I. On the Nature of Crisis
II. A Framework for Looking at Hypotheses Relevant to Discriminating between Successful and Unsuccessful Adaptation
III. Empirical Illustrations of the Predictive Framework
9. Adaptation and Survival: New Meanings in Old Age
Normative Life Crisis in the Family Life Cycle
10. Parenthood: A Key to the Comparative Study of the Life Cycle
I. Adulthood and Parenthood: Neglected Topics in Psychology
II. Sex Differences and the Parental Emergency
III. The Normal Unisex of Later Life
IV. New Life Styles and the Parental Imperative
11. The Further Evolution of the Parental Imperative
I. The Parental Imperative: Directions for Future Change
II. The Parental Imperative: The Limits of Explanation
12. Sex Roles and Depression
I. Introduction
II. Background and Methods
III. Sex Differences in Depression
IV. Disenchantment with Homemaking
V. Occupational Strains and Depression
VI. Summary and Conclusions
13. Situational Stress: A Hopi Example
I. Sex Roles and Depression: Cross-Cultural Findings
II. Hopi Women and Stress
III. Stress and Depression
IV. Stress and the Life Cycle
14. Widowhood: Societal Factors in Life-Span Disruptions and Alternatives
I. Widowhood
II. Widowhood in the Lives of Women
III. Social Roles of Women in Modern Societies
IV. Social Roles in the Lives of Widows in Modern Societies
V. Summary and Conclusions
Normative Life Crises and the Social System
15. Adult Socialization: Ambiguity and Adult Life Crises
I. Adult Socialization
II. Social Learning Approach to Adult Socialization
III. Anticipatory Socialization
IV. Adult Life Crises
V. Conclusion
16. A Clinical Approach to the Theoretical Constructs of Failure and Normality
17. The Life Course, Age Grading, and Age-Linked Demands for Decision Making
I. The Life Course
II. Age Grading
III. Age-Related Demands for Decision Making
IV. Turning Points in the Life Course
V. Conclusion
18. The Changing Life Cycle of Work
I. Introduction
II. Hours and Income, 1870 and 1970
III. The Changing Work Cycle and Worker Dissatisfaction
IV. Some Speculation about the Future
19. Accommodating Old People in Society: Examples from Appalachia and New Orleans
I. The Societal Perspective
II. Retirement to the Porch
III. Accommodation of the Old in Urban Settings
IV. Accommodating Old People in Society
20. Death and Public Policy: A Research Inquiry
I. Background of the Problem
II. Public Policy and Death: Needs of Future Research
