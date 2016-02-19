Life-Span Developmental Psychology
1st Edition
Nonnormative Life Events
Description
Life-Span Developmental Psychology: Nonnormative Life Events documents the proceedings of the 7th West Virginia University Life-Span Conference, held in Morgantown, WV, in May 1980. This volume focuses on the effects of nonnormative life crises, those which occur to only certain individuals within a specific culture or group and are for the most part considered to be disruptive to the normal life course. Contributors were invited from a number of orientations and academic disciplines, ranging from traditional life-span psychologists to practicing clinical psychologists. The dynamic interplay of these diverse approaches results in a very exciting level of intellectual and practical stimulation, which is reflected in the chapters of this volume. The chapters are grouped topically to mirror the pairings of the conference presentations. Key topics covered include the dimensionalization of life events; adolescent pregnancy and parenthood; grief and adjustment for families dealing with sudden infant death; family violence; and impact of divorce on children.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. The Dimensionalization of Life Events
I. Introduction
II. Life Events as Processes and as Markers
III. Dimensions of Life Events
IV. Categories of Life Events
V. A New Taxonomy of Life Events
VI. Summary
Reference Notes
References
2. Normative or Not? Confessions of a Fallen Epistemologist
3. Life Change Events in Alternative Family Styles
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Event Scores for Each Life-Style at Various Time Periods
IV. Summary
Reference Notes
References
4. Adolescent Pregnancy and Parenthood: Implications for Development
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Perspectives
III. Medical Considerations
IV. The Pregnancy Resolution
V. The Social and Economic Correlates of Adolescent Pregnancy
VI. The Adolescent as Parent
VII. Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
5. The Birth Defective Child and the Crisis of Parenthood: Redefining the Situation
I. Introduction: Defining the Situation
II. The Birth and Parenting of a Normal Child: The Prevailing Crisis Model
III. The Birth of a Defective Child: Permanent Crisis?
IV. Discussion: Parents' Definitional Careers
V. Conclusion: The Normality of the Nonnormative
References
6. Fetal Loss and Sudden Infant Death: Grieving and Adjustment for Families
I. Grief Defined
II. Research Findings
III. The Grieving Process
IV. Bonding and Grieving
V. Sibling Reactions
VI. Professional Response
VII. Conclusion
Reference Note
References
7. Rape: A Precursor of Change
I. Introduction
II. Reactions of Victims to Sexual Assault
III. Models for Promoting Positive Change Subsequent to Sexual Assault
IV. Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
8. Violence to the Family
I. Introduction
II. Assessing the Seriousness of Nonnormative Life Events
III. Families as Contexts for Human Development
IV. External Threats to Family Functioning
V. Internal Threats to Family Functioning
VI. Effects of Violence to the Family
VII. Summary and Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
9. Marital Separation: The First Eight Months
I. Marital Separation as a Stressful Life Event
II. Study Design
III. The Separation: Precursors and General Reactions
IV. Helpseeking and the Social Support System
V. Problems and Benefits Since Separation
VI. Discussion
References
10. Children of Divorce: Impact of Custody Disposition on Social Development
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background of Child-Custody Decisions
III. Impact of Mother Custody on Children's Social Development
IV. Factors Influencing Social Development in Mother-Custody Homes
V. Summary: Impact of Mother Custody
VI. Impact of Father Custody on Children's Social Development
VII. Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
11. Traumatic Injury in Midlife
I. The Accident
II. Hospitalization
III. Epilogue
12. Dialysis: A Unique Challenge?
I. The Impact of Dialysis Treatment
II. The Psychological Ramifications of Dialysis
III. Psychological and Behavioral Interventions in Dialysis
IV. Adjustment to Dialysis: A Reformulation
V. Conclusions
Reference Note
References
Epilogue
Author Index
Subject Index
