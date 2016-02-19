Life-Span Developmental Psychology
1st Edition
Personality and Socialization
Description
Life-Span Developmental Psychology: Personality and Socialization presents papers on personality and socialization. The book discusses the history, theory, and psychological approaches of developmental psychology, with focus on socialization and personality development through the life span; personality dimensions; and theories of socialization and sex-role development. The text also describes the life-span perspective of creativity and cognitive styles; continuities in childhood and adult moral development revisited; and issues of intergenerational relations as they affect both individual socialization and continuity of culture.
The interactional analysis of family attachments; social-learning theory as a framework for the study of adult personality development; person-perception research; and the perception of life-span development are also considered. The book further tackles the potential usefulness of the life-span developmental perspective in education; the strategies for enhancing human development over the life span through educational intervention; and some ecological implications for the organization of human intervention throughout the life span. Developmental psychologists, sociologists, gerontologists, and people involved in the study of child development will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
History and Theory
1. History of Developmental Psychology: Socialization and Personality Development through the Life Span
I. Introduction
II. Emerging Life-Span Views of Personality Development in the Twentieth Century
III. Conditions under Which a Life-Span Interest Develops
IV. Research Programs and Methods in Relation to Life-Span Study of Personality Development
V. Textbook Treatments of Personality Development and Socialization
VI. Literary Sources of Life-Span Developmental Information
VII. Requirements for a Life-Span Theory of Personality Development
2. Socialization and Personality throughout the Life Span: An Examination of Contemporary Psychological Approaches
I. Introduction
II. Dimensions of Psychological Models of Development
III. Representative Examples of Contemporary Psychological Approaches
IV. Recommendations for Future Model Development
3. Sociological Perspectives on the Life Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Sociological Concepts
III. Three Dimensions of Time
IV. Social Time and the Age Status Structure
V. Age Norms as a System of Social Control
VI. Age Stratification
VII. The Changing Rhythm of the Life Cycle
VIII. Toward a Social Psychology of the Life Cycle
4. Life-Span Environmental Psychology: Methodological Issues
I. The Two Problems
II. On Propositions Linking Physical and Psychological Variables: A Problem in Explanation
III. Criteria of Relevance: A Problem in Fact Selection
IV. Illustrative Problems for Life-Span Environmental Psychology
V. Conclusion and Policy Implications
Personality Variables
5. Developmental Dimensions of Personality: A Life-Span Formulation
I. Introduction
II. Some Necessary Tactical Assumptions for the Life-Span Study of Personality Development
III. Continuity as Axiomatic for the Life-Span Study of Personality Development
6. Socialization and Sex-Role Development
I. Introduction
II. Theories of Socialization
III. From Theory to Research
IV. Sex-Role Identity
V. Development of Sex-Role Norms
VI. Implications for a Life-Span Framework
7. Creativity and Cognitive Style: A Life-Span Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Creativity
III. Cognitive Styles
8. Continuities in Childhood and Adult Moral Development Revisited
I. Introduction
II. Concepts of Stage in Relation to Adulthood
III. Cognitive Stage Development in Adulthood
IV. The Existence of Adulthood Moral States—Background Considerations
V. The Existence of Adult Moral Stages—The Kohlberg and Kramer Conclusions
VI. Adult Experiences Involved in Moral Stage Development
VII. Relations between Cognitive-Structural Moral Stages and Erikson's Ego Stages
VIII. Notes Toward a Seventh Stage
Social Process
9. Inter generational Relations and Continuities in Socialization
I. Introduction
II. Dimensions of Generational Analysis: Time, Social Structure, and Socialization
III. The Negotiation of Difference and Similarity
IV. Conclusion: Generational Relations and Cultural Change
10. A Problem in Life-Span Development: The Interactional Analysis of Family Attachments
I. Attachment and the Personological Perspective
II. Toward Dyadic Conceptions of Attachment
III. Toward Interactional Conceptions of Attachment
IV. Final Comment
11. Social-Learning Theory as a Framework for the Study of Adult Personality Development
I. Introduction: Why Social-Learning Theory?
II. Principles of Social-Learning Theory as Related to Lifespan Development
III. Marriage
IV. Parenthood
V. Retrospect
12. Person-Perception Research and the Perception of Life-Span Development
I. Introduction
II. The Process of Person Perception
III. Perception of Age: Stereotypes
IV. Perceptions of Aging: Diversity of Variables
V. Perception of Age-Functional Behavior
VI. Perception of Change: Implications for Developmental Research
VII. Conclusion
Programmatic Intervention
13. Human Development over the Life Span through Education
I. Introduction
II. Rationale for Life-Span Education
III. Implications for Educational Action
IV. Summary and Conclusions
14. Some Ecological Implications for the Organization of Human Intervention throughout the Life Span
I. Introduction
II. Organized Intervention: Has It Made Any Difference?
III. The Human Service Organization
IV. Some Ecological Considerations for Intervention at the Community Level
V. The Ecological Assessment of Community Intervention: A Life-Span Model
VI. Designing Intervention: The Future as Reminiscence or Rebirth?
VII. Strategies for Organizational Change in the Human Services
VIII. Concluding Comments
Epilogue: On Life-Span Developmental Research Paradigms: Retrospects and Prospects
I. Introduction
II. Developmental Research Paradigms
III. Prototypical Questions of Life-Span Research on Development
IV. Personality Variables
V. Social Processes
VI. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216362
Paul B. Baltes
K Warner Schaie
K. Warner Schaie holds an appointment as Affiliate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. Hw is also the Evan Pugh Professor Emeritus of Human Development and Psychology at the Pennsylvania State University. He received his Ph.D. in clinical and developmental psychology from the University of Washington, an honorary Dr. phil. from the Friedrich-Schiller University of Jena, Germany, and an honorary Sc.D. degree from West Virginia University. He received the Kleemeier Award for Distinguished Research Contributions and the Distinguished Career Contribution to Gerontology Award from the Gerontological Society of America, the MENSA lifetime career award, and the Distinguished Scientific Contributions award from the American Psychological Association. He is a past president of the APA Division of Adult Development and Aging and currently represents that Division on the APA Council of Representatives. He is author or editor of more than 60 books including the textbook Adult Development and Aging (5th edition, with S. L. Willis) and of all previous editions of the Handbook of the Psychology of Aging (with J. E. Birren or S. L. Willis). He has directed the Seattle Longitudinal Study of cognitive aging since 1956 and is the author of more than 300 journal articles and chapters on the psychology of aging. His current research interest is in the life course of adult intelligence, its antecedents and modifiability, the impact of cognitive behavior in midlife upon the integrity of brain structures in old age, the early detection of risk for dementia, as well as methodological issues in the developmental sciences.
University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA