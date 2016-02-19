Life-Span Developmental Psychology: Personality and Socialization presents papers on personality and socialization. The book discusses the history, theory, and psychological approaches of developmental psychology, with focus on socialization and personality development through the life span; personality dimensions; and theories of socialization and sex-role development. The text also describes the life-span perspective of creativity and cognitive styles; continuities in childhood and adult moral development revisited; and issues of intergenerational relations as they affect both individual socialization and continuity of culture. The interactional analysis of family attachments; social-learning theory as a framework for the study of adult personality development; person-perception research; and the perception of life-span development are also considered. The book further tackles the potential usefulness of the life-span developmental perspective in education; the strategies for enhancing human development over the life span through educational intervention; and some ecological implications for the organization of human intervention throughout the life span. Developmental psychologists, sociologists, gerontologists, and people involved in the study of child development will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

History and Theory

1. History of Developmental Psychology: Socialization and Personality Development through the Life Span

I. Introduction

II. Emerging Life-Span Views of Personality Development in the Twentieth Century

III. Conditions under Which a Life-Span Interest Develops

IV. Research Programs and Methods in Relation to Life-Span Study of Personality Development

V. Textbook Treatments of Personality Development and Socialization

VI. Literary Sources of Life-Span Developmental Information

VII. Requirements for a Life-Span Theory of Personality Development

2. Socialization and Personality throughout the Life Span: An Examination of Contemporary Psychological Approaches

I. Introduction

II. Dimensions of Psychological Models of Development

III. Representative Examples of Contemporary Psychological Approaches

IV. Recommendations for Future Model Development

3. Sociological Perspectives on the Life Cycle

I. Introduction

II. Sociological Concepts

III. Three Dimensions of Time

IV. Social Time and the Age Status Structure

V. Age Norms as a System of Social Control

VI. Age Stratification

VII. The Changing Rhythm of the Life Cycle

VIII. Toward a Social Psychology of the Life Cycle

4. Life-Span Environmental Psychology: Methodological Issues

I. The Two Problems

II. On Propositions Linking Physical and Psychological Variables: A Problem in Explanation

III. Criteria of Relevance: A Problem in Fact Selection

IV. Illustrative Problems for Life-Span Environmental Psychology

V. Conclusion and Policy Implications

Personality Variables

5. Developmental Dimensions of Personality: A Life-Span Formulation

I. Introduction

II. Some Necessary Tactical Assumptions for the Life-Span Study of Personality Development

III. Continuity as Axiomatic for the Life-Span Study of Personality Development

6. Socialization and Sex-Role Development

I. Introduction

II. Theories of Socialization

III. From Theory to Research

IV. Sex-Role Identity

V. Development of Sex-Role Norms

VI. Implications for a Life-Span Framework

7. Creativity and Cognitive Style: A Life-Span Perspective

I. Introduction

II. Creativity

III. Cognitive Styles

8. Continuities in Childhood and Adult Moral Development Revisited

I. Introduction

II. Concepts of Stage in Relation to Adulthood

III. Cognitive Stage Development in Adulthood

IV. The Existence of Adulthood Moral States—Background Considerations

V. The Existence of Adult Moral Stages—The Kohlberg and Kramer Conclusions

VI. Adult Experiences Involved in Moral Stage Development

VII. Relations between Cognitive-Structural Moral Stages and Erikson's Ego Stages

VIII. Notes Toward a Seventh Stage

Social Process

9. Inter generational Relations and Continuities in Socialization

I. Introduction

II. Dimensions of Generational Analysis: Time, Social Structure, and Socialization

III. The Negotiation of Difference and Similarity

IV. Conclusion: Generational Relations and Cultural Change

10. A Problem in Life-Span Development: The Interactional Analysis of Family Attachments

I. Attachment and the Personological Perspective

II. Toward Dyadic Conceptions of Attachment

III. Toward Interactional Conceptions of Attachment

IV. Final Comment

11. Social-Learning Theory as a Framework for the Study of Adult Personality Development

I. Introduction: Why Social-Learning Theory?

II. Principles of Social-Learning Theory as Related to Lifespan Development

III. Marriage

IV. Parenthood

V. Retrospect

12. Person-Perception Research and the Perception of Life-Span Development

I. Introduction

II. The Process of Person Perception

III. Perception of Age: Stereotypes

IV. Perceptions of Aging: Diversity of Variables

V. Perception of Age-Functional Behavior

VI. Perception of Change: Implications for Developmental Research

VII. Conclusion

Programmatic Intervention

13. Human Development over the Life Span through Education

I. Introduction

II. Rationale for Life-Span Education

III. Implications for Educational Action

IV. Summary and Conclusions

14. Some Ecological Implications for the Organization of Human Intervention throughout the Life Span

I. Introduction

II. Organized Intervention: Has It Made Any Difference?

III. The Human Service Organization

IV. Some Ecological Considerations for Intervention at the Community Level

V. The Ecological Assessment of Community Intervention: A Life-Span Model

VI. Designing Intervention: The Future as Reminiscence or Rebirth?

VII. Strategies for Organizational Change in the Human Services

VIII. Concluding Comments

Epilogue: On Life-Span Developmental Research Paradigms: Retrospects and Prospects

I. Introduction

II. Developmental Research Paradigms

III. Prototypical Questions of Life-Span Research on Development

IV. Personality Variables

V. Social Processes

VI. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index



