Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective
1st Edition
Description
Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective provides a critical evaluation of different methodological and theoretical approaches to the study of behavioral development in a life-span perspective. This book addresses the need for more integrated knowledge in the field of gerontological and life-span psychology.
Organized into three parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the most significant longitudinal studies in a life-span perspective. This text then examines the developmental research in adulthood and old age, which provide insights into processes specific to the later periods of the life span and theoretical conceptualizations of development and its determinants during the whole life-span. Other chapters consider the connection between the age of longitudinal studies and the theory used implicitly. This book discusses as well data on the intelligence of the elderly. The final chapter deals with the problems and processes involving family networks and aging.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, social scientists, and gerontologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
1 Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective: An Outline
Introduction
Types of Studies
Approaches in Life-Span Research
Classification of Contributions
Discussion and Tentative Conclusions
References
II Empirical Studies
A. Trait-Oriented Studies
Introduction
Reference
2 Common Personality Dimensions or Common Organizations Across the Life-Span
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
3 Early Adult Antecedents of Life Satisfaction at Age 70
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
4 Intellectual Development in a Longitudinal Perspective
From Theory of Intelligence to a Developmental View
From Developmental Theory to a Testable Model
Consequences for the Developmental View of Psychometric Intelligence
Acknowledgments
References
B. Process-Centered Studies
Introduction
References
5 Old and Female: Psychosocial Concomitants of the Aging Process in a Group of Older Women
Introduction: Data from the Bonn Longitudinal Study on Aging
Controversial Issues on the Object of Research: Women in Old Age
Implications for Our Own Research
The Current Study
Summary
Conclusion
References
6 Perceived Unchangeability of Life and Some Biographical Correlates
Introduction
Methods
Results
Summary and Interpretation
References
7 Coping and Development in the Later Years: A Process-Oriented Approach to Personality and Development
Trait-Centered and Process-Oriented Approaches to the Study of Personality Development
Coping and Its Relevance for Development: Concept and Theory
Coping and Aging: Theory
Coping and Aging: Results from the Bonn Longitudinal Study on Aging
Conclusions
References
III Social, Intergenerational, and Theoretical Studies
Introduction
References
8 The Development of Adult Development: Recollections and Reflections
Introduction
Three Studies and Three Issues
References
9 The Interweaving of Societal and Personal Change in Adulthood
Societal Change and Change in Individuals
Transitions and Stress: A Paradigm for Change
Societal and Personal Change Revisited
References
10 Elders and the Extended Family System:Health, Family, Salience, and Affect
Introduction
Family Communication and Helping Patterns
Affect
Health and Happiness
Family Connectedness
Generations
Focus of Present Study
Subjects
Interview Protocols
Coding
Data Analysis
Findings
Summary
References
11 The Study of Psychosocial Change in Late Life: Some Conceptual and Methodological Issues
The Nature of Change in Late Life
The Interrelationship of Psychological and Social Change in Old Age
The Concept of Development
Qualitative versus Quantitative Research in Psychosocial Adjustment
The Importance of Life History to an Understanding of Later Life Adjustment
Summary and Conclusions
References
12 The Family Support Cycle: Psychosocial Issues in the Aging Family
Introduction
The Negotiation of Change and Continuity
Competence and Breakdown
Intervention and Competence Restoration
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271934