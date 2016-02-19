Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective provides a critical evaluation of different methodological and theoretical approaches to the study of behavioral development in a life-span perspective. This book addresses the need for more integrated knowledge in the field of gerontological and life-span psychology.

Organized into three parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the most significant longitudinal studies in a life-span perspective. This text then examines the developmental research in adulthood and old age, which provide insights into processes specific to the later periods of the life span and theoretical conceptualizations of development and its determinants during the whole life-span. Other chapters consider the connection between the age of longitudinal studies and the theory used implicitly. This book discusses as well data on the intelligence of the elderly. The final chapter deals with the problems and processes involving family networks and aging.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, social scientists, and gerontologists.