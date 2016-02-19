Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125102605, 9781483271934

Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective

1st Edition

Editors: Joep M. A. Munnichs Paul Mussen Erhard Olbrich
eBook ISBN: 9781483271934
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 306
Description

Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective provides a critical evaluation of different methodological and theoretical approaches to the study of behavioral development in a life-span perspective. This book addresses the need for more integrated knowledge in the field of gerontological and life-span psychology.

Organized into three parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the most significant longitudinal studies in a life-span perspective. This text then examines the developmental research in adulthood and old age, which provide insights into processes specific to the later periods of the life span and theoretical conceptualizations of development and its determinants during the whole life-span. Other chapters consider the connection between the age of longitudinal studies and the theory used implicitly. This book discusses as well data on the intelligence of the elderly. The final chapter deals with the problems and processes involving family networks and aging.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, social scientists, and gerontologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Acknowledgments

I Introduction

1 Life-Span and Change in a Gerontological Perspective: An Outline

Introduction

Types of Studies

Approaches in Life-Span Research

Classification of Contributions

Discussion and Tentative Conclusions

References

II Empirical Studies

A. Trait-Oriented Studies

Introduction

Reference

2 Common Personality Dimensions or Common Organizations Across the Life-Span

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

References

3 Early Adult Antecedents of Life Satisfaction at Age 70

Introduction

Methods

Results

Discussion

References

4 Intellectual Development in a Longitudinal Perspective

From Theory of Intelligence to a Developmental View

From Developmental Theory to a Testable Model

Consequences for the Developmental View of Psychometric Intelligence

Acknowledgments

References

B. Process-Centered Studies

Introduction

References

5 Old and Female: Psychosocial Concomitants of the Aging Process in a Group of Older Women

Introduction: Data from the Bonn Longitudinal Study on Aging

Controversial Issues on the Object of Research: Women in Old Age

Implications for Our Own Research

The Current Study

Summary

Conclusion

References

6 Perceived Unchangeability of Life and Some Biographical Correlates

Introduction

Methods

Results

Summary and Interpretation

References

7 Coping and Development in the Later Years: A Process-Oriented Approach to Personality and Development

Trait-Centered and Process-Oriented Approaches to the Study of Personality Development

Coping and Its Relevance for Development: Concept and Theory

Coping and Aging: Theory

Coping and Aging: Results from the Bonn Longitudinal Study on Aging

Conclusions

References

III Social, Intergenerational, and Theoretical Studies

Introduction

References

8 The Development of Adult Development: Recollections and Reflections

Introduction

Three Studies and Three Issues

References

9 The Interweaving of Societal and Personal Change in Adulthood

Societal Change and Change in Individuals

Transitions and Stress: A Paradigm for Change

Societal and Personal Change Revisited

References

10 Elders and the Extended Family System:Health, Family, Salience, and Affect

Introduction

Family Communication and Helping Patterns

Affect

Health and Happiness

Family Connectedness

Generations

Focus of Present Study

Subjects

Interview Protocols

Coding

Data Analysis

Findings

Summary

References

11 The Study of Psychosocial Change in Late Life: Some Conceptual and Methodological Issues

The Nature of Change in Late Life

The Interrelationship of Psychological and Social Change in Old Age

The Concept of Development

Qualitative versus Quantitative Research in Psychosocial Adjustment

The Importance of Life History to an Understanding of Later Life Adjustment

Summary and Conclusions

References

12 The Family Support Cycle: Psychosocial Issues in the Aging Family

Introduction

The Negotiation of Change and Continuity

Competence and Breakdown

Intervention and Competence Restoration

Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Joep M. A. Munnichs

Paul Mussen

Erhard Olbrich

