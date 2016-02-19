Life Sciences and Space Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Open Meeting of the Working Group on Space Biology of the Twenty-First Plenary Meeting of COSPAR, Innsbruck, Austria, 29 May - 10 June 1978
Description
Life Sciences and Space Research, Volume XVII contains the proceedings of the Open Meeting of the Working Group on Space Biology of the Twenty-first Plenary Meeting of COSPAR, held in Innsbruck, Austria, from May 29 to June 10, 1978 and of the Symposium on Gravitational Physiology which also took place in Innsbruck, Austria, on June 2 and 3, 1978. The papers review the results of research in the life sciences with respect to space biology, including chemical data returned from the Viking Lander experiments. The engineering design of biologically closed ecological systems suitable for very long term space flight or space colonies is also described. This volume is comprised of 41 chapters and begins with a discussion on closed regenerative life support systems for space travel and their implications for ecological science. Subsequent chapters examine closed ecology in space from a bioengineering perspective; technology requirements for nonterrestrial ecosystems; carbon suboxide polymer as an explanation for the wave of darkening observed on Mars; and volcanism and soil mercury on Mars, along with their consequences for terrestrial microorganisms. The next sections focus on the biology of extreme environments such as Central Antarctica, radiation biology in space, and gravitational physiology in relation to humans and animals. This book will be of interest to space scientists, space biologists, and those engaged in the life sciences, space research, molecular biophysics, biochemistry, and physiology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Biologically Closed Ecological Systems
Closed Regenerative Life Support Systems for Space Travel: Their Development Poses Fundamental Questions for Ecological Science
Closed Ecology in Space from a Bioengineering Perspective
Technology Requirements for Nonterrestrial Ecosystems
Serendipitous Solution to the Problem of Culturing Arabidopsis Plants in Sealed Containers for Spaceflights of Long Duration 37
Mars
Carbon Suboxide Polymer: An Explanation for the Wave of Darkening on Mars
Implications of the Hypohydrous History of Mars
Experimental Simulation of the Viking Labeled Release (LR) Results with Iron-Adsorbed Smectite Clay Minerals
X-Ray Photoelectron Spectrometric and Gas Exchange Evidence for Surface Oxidation of Martian Regolith Analogues by Ultraviolet Irradiation
The Effects of Ultraviolet Light on the Degradation of Organic Compounds: a Possible Explanation for the Absence of Organic Matter on Mars
Volcanism and Soil Mercury on Mars: Consequences for Terrestrial Microorganisms
Biology of Extreme Environments
Growth of Fungi in NaCl-MgSO4 Brines
Microbiological Flora as a Function of Ice Depth in Central Antarctica
Microorganisms of the Upper Layer of the Atmosphere and the Protective Role of their Cell Pigments
A Special Photoproduct of UV-Irradiated DNA in Vacuo
Radiation Biology in Space
The Cosmos-782 and Prognoz-4 Studies of Cosmic Radiation LET Spectra
Dosimetric and Biological Results from the Bacillus subtilis Biostack Experiment within the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project
Genetic Effects of Cosmic Radiation on Bacteriophage T4Br+ (on Materials of Biological Experiment "Soyuz-Apollo")
The Action of Space Flight Factors on the Radiation Effects of Additional γ-Irradiation of Seeds
Preliminary Results of Cytos Experiment Flown in Salyut VI: Investigations on Paramecium Aurelia
Gravitational Physiology
General
Gravity as a Biochemical Determinant
Man
A Model for Vestibular Function in Altered Gravitational States
Physiological Effect of High, Sustained +Gz Forces on Man
Prophylactic Effects of Intermittent Acceleration against Physiological Deconditioning in Simulated Weightlessness
Other Primates
Continuous Metabolic and Cardiovascular Measurements on a Monkey Subject during a Simulated 6-Day Spacelab Mission
Rats
Hypokinetic or Hypogravic
Hypergravic
Birds
Influence of the Ambient Acceleration Field upon Acute Acceleration Tolerance in Chickens
Fish
Biological Investigations on the Orbital Station "Salyut-5"
Insects
Hornet Building Orientation in a Vertically Rotating Centrifuge
Plants
Nutation Phenomena
In Weightlessness
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149097