Life-Cycle Savings and Public Policy
1st Edition
A Cross-National Study of Six Countries
Description
Life-Cycle Savings and Public Policy examines data on many households from a number of different countries. The hope is that through these observations we can learn about the ways policies affect savings, and that other differences among savers can be controlled for, instead of being blamed on cultural differences.
This book features a consistent framework among chapters. It reaches a harmony between measurement and analysis to compare accurately the resulting data and statistics. It provides econometric methodology to reveal the way policies affect savings. The book features data on household savings in Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, the U.K., and the U.S.
This book is recommended reading for anyone interested in saving, social insurance policy, or capital formation.
Key Features
- Features a consistent framework among chapters
- Reaches a harmony between measurement and analysis to compare accurately the resulting data and statistics
- Provides econometric methodology to reveal the way policies affect savings
Table of Contents
A. Boersch-Supan, Introduction
A. Brugiavaini and G. Weber, Household Saving: Concepts and Measurement
A. Boersch-Supan, A. Reil-Held, and R. Schnabel, Household Saving in Germany
A. Brugiavaini and M. Padula, Household Saving Behavior and Pension Policies in Italy
Y. Kitamura, N. Takayama, and F. Arita, Household Savings and Wealth Distribution in Japan
R. Alessi and A. Kapteyn,Savings and Pensions in the Netherlands
J. Banks and S. Rohwedder, Pensions and Life Cycle Savings Profiles in the U.K.
O.P. Attanasio and M. Paiella, Household Saving Behavior and Pension Policies in the U.S.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 23rd December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510170
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121098919
About the Editor
Axel Borsch-Supan
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat Mannheim, Germany
Reviews
"How do social security programs and private financial institutions, such as the rules governing mortgage borrowing, affect household saving? This volume meticulously analyzes panel data from six nations to offer new insights on both of these long-standing questions. The results are essential reading for anyone interested in saving, social insurance policy, or capital formation." --James Poterba, Mitsui Professor of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of
Technology
"This valuable set of studies takes an enormous step towards resolving the puzzling differences in saving rates between countries by focusing on the complex interaction between public policies and individual motives to save. The volume is critical to readers seeking to understand the effects of social policies on national saving and to those trying to deal with public pension 'crises' in developed countries." --Steven F. Venti, Department of Economics, Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, U.S.A.