Life-Cycle Savings and Public Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121098919, 9780080510170

Life-Cycle Savings and Public Policy

1st Edition

A Cross-National Study of Six Countries

Editors: Axel Borsch-Supan
eBook ISBN: 9780080510170
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121098919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd December 2002
Page Count: 402
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
87.00
73.95
125.00
106.25
10500.00
8925.00
94.95
80.71
128.18
108.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
112.00
95.20
73.00
62.05
120.00
102.00
90.95
77.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Life-Cycle Savings and Public Policy examines data on many households from a number of different countries. The hope is that through these observations we can learn about the ways policies affect savings, and that other differences among savers can be controlled for, instead of being blamed on cultural differences.

This book features a consistent framework among chapters. It reaches a harmony between measurement and analysis to compare accurately the resulting data and statistics. It provides econometric methodology to reveal the way policies affect savings. The book features data on household savings in Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, the U.K., and the U.S.

This book is recommended reading for anyone interested in saving, social insurance policy, or capital formation.

Key Features

  • Features a consistent framework among chapters
  • Reaches a harmony between measurement and analysis to compare accurately the resulting data and statistics
  • Provides econometric methodology to reveal the way policies affect savings

Table of Contents

A. Boersch-Supan, Introduction

A. Brugiavaini and G. Weber, Household Saving: Concepts and Measurement

A. Boersch-Supan, A. Reil-Held, and R. Schnabel, Household Saving in Germany

A. Brugiavaini and M. Padula, Household Saving Behavior and Pension Policies in Italy

Y. Kitamura, N. Takayama, and F. Arita, Household Savings and Wealth Distribution in Japan

R. Alessi and A. Kapteyn,Savings and Pensions in the Netherlands

J. Banks and S. Rohwedder, Pensions and Life Cycle Savings Profiles in the U.K.

O.P. Attanasio and M. Paiella, Household Saving Behavior and Pension Policies in the U.S.

Details

No. of pages:
402
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080510170
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121098919

About the Editor

Axel Borsch-Supan

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Mannheim, Germany

Reviews

"How do social security programs and private financial institutions, such as the rules governing mortgage borrowing, affect household saving? This volume meticulously analyzes panel data from six nations to offer new insights on both of these long-standing questions. The results are essential reading for anyone interested in saving, social insurance policy, or capital formation." --James Poterba, Mitsui Professor of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of
Technology

"This valuable set of studies takes an enormous step towards resolving the puzzling differences in saving rates between countries by focusing on the complex interaction between public policies and individual motives to save. The volume is critical to readers seeking to understand the effects of social policies on national saving and to those trying to deal with public pension 'crises' in developed countries." --Steven F. Venti, Department of Economics, Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.